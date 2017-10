Senvion SA (SENG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Senvion and CRRC Zhuzhou Electric sign framework contract

Oct 18 (Reuters) - SENVION SA ::DGAP-NEWS: SENVION AND CRRC ZHUZHOU ELECTRIC SIGN STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK CONTRACT FOR GENERATORS.‍CRRC ZHUZHOU ELECTRIC TO SUPPLY SIGNIFICANT SHARE OF GENERATORS FOR SENVION 3.7M144​.‍CONTRACT COVERS DELIVERY OF GENERATORS FOR NES BASED SENVION 3.XM SERIES​.

Senvion signs turbine supply contract in Ontario

Oct 16 (Reuters) - SENVION SA ::SENVION SIGNS TURBINE SUPPLY CONTRACT IN ONTARIO.‍TURBINE DELIVERY IS PLANNED FOR SUMMER 2018​.

Senvion wins orders totaling 62 megawatts in Austria

Sept 1 (Reuters) - SENVION SA ::Senvion wins orders totaling 62 megawatts in Austria.

TPI and Senvion sign wind blade supply agreement and cooperate on Rodpack Technology

Aug 14 (Reuters) - TPI Composites Inc :TPI and Senvion sign wind blade supply agreement and cooperate on Rodpack Technology.TPI Composites - Blades will be produced at TPI's facility in Taicang port, Jiangsu province, China with production planned to commence in Q1 2018.TPI Composites Inc - ‍As part of agreement, TPI will establish high-volume, high-quality, low-cost supply of rodpack from its operations in China​.

Senvion H1 ‍adj. EBITDA at EUR 62 mln

Aug 11 (Reuters) - SENVION SA ::SENVION'S H1 RESULTS ON TARGET.‍H1 FIRM ORDERS INCREASED 70% YEAR ON YEAR TO EUR 940 MILLION​.‍H1 REVENUES AMOUNT TO EUR 830 MILLION IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE​.‍ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 62 MILLION IN H1, WITH A MARGIN OF 7.4%​.‍REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2017 ADJUSTED TO EUR 1.9 - 1.95 BN AFTER FINANCIAL CLOSE FOR 299 MW CHILE CONTRACT WAS ACHIEVED​.

Senvion adjusts 2017 revenue guidance

Aug 9 (Reuters) - SENVION SA ::DGAP-ADHOC: SENVION S.A.: FINANCIAL CLOSE FOR SENVION'S 299 MW CHILE CONTRACT; REVENUE GUIDANCE ADJUSTED.‍COMPLETION OF PROJECTS IS NOW SCHEDULED FOR 2018​.‍FORECAST REVENUES WILL PARTLY SHIFT TO 2018 LEADING TO AN ADJUSTED REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2017 OF EUR 1.9 - 1.95 BILLION​.IN H1 2017, SENVION HAD FIRM ORDER INTAKE OF EUR 940 MILLION, 70 % HIGHER COMPARED TO H1 2016 WITHOUT INCLUDING ORDER IN CHILE.

Senvion wins first order in Croatia

July 19 (Reuters) - SENVION SA ::SENVION WINS FIRST ORDER IN CROATIA.‍CONTRACT IS PART OF SENVION ORDER BOOK AS OF JUNE END​.‍HAS SIGNED A CONTRACT WITH CROATIAN "VJETROELEKTRANA ORJAK" FOR DELIVERY OF FIVE TURBINES FOR GREDA WIND FARM​.‍INSTALLATION OF TURBINES IS PLANNED TO TAKE PLACE IN FIRST HALF OF 2018​.

Senvion converts 42 MW Serbian contract into firm order

June 22 (Reuters) - SENVION SA ::DGAP-NEWS: SENVION CONVERTS 42 MW SERBIAN CONTRACT INTO FIRM ORDER SUCCESSFUL STRATEGY TO ENTER NEW MARKETS.‍INSTALLATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE PLACE IN FIRST HALF OF 2018, AHEAD OF SCHEDULE​.

Senvion: Steven Holliday new chairman of supervisory board

June 16 (Reuters) - SENVION SA ::DGAP-NEWS: SENVION ANNOUNCES CHAIRMAN TRANSITION.‍STEVEN HOLLIDAY HAS JOINED SUPERVISORY BOARD AS ITS NEW CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE JUNE 15, 2017​.‍STEVEN HOLLIDAY TO FOLLOW STEFAN KOWSKI WHO STEPPED DOWN AS CHAIRMAN AND RETIRED FROM SUPERVISORY BOARD FOLLOWING AGM ON 31 MAY 2017​.

Senvion signs exclusivity agreement for first offshore wind farm in Mediterranean Sea

June 14 (Reuters) - SENVION SA ::SENVION SIGNS EXCLUSIVITY AGREEMENT FOR THE FIRST OFFSHORE WIND FARM IN THE MEDITERRANEAN SEA.‍APPOINTED BY BELEOLICO SRL, A BELENERGIA S.A. AFFILIATE, AS SUPPLIER FOR TARANTO WIND FARM​.‍DELIVERY AND INSTALLATION OF TURBINES IS CURRENTLY PLANNED IN SUMMER 2018, WHILE THEIR COMMISSIONING IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE IN AUTUMN 2018​.