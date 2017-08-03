SeQuent Scientific Ltd (SEQU.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Sequent Scientific posts June-qtr consol profit

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sequent Scientific Ltd :June quarter consol profit 22.5 million rupees versus loss 118.7 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 2.64 billion rupees versus 1.71 billion rupees year ago.

SeQuent Scientific's Alivira registers 3 products in Ukraine

July 4 (Reuters) - Sequent Scientific Ltd ::Says Alivira registers three (3) products in Ukraine.Says products have already been shipped to Ukraine and will be launched shortly.

India's Sequent Scientific posts March-qtr profit

May 23 (Reuters) - Sequent Scientific Ltd ::March quarter profit 32.3 million rupees versus loss 3.2 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 1.10 billion rupees versus 1 billion rupees year ago.

Sequent Scientific says Alivira gets US FDA approval for Visakhapatnam facility

May 2 (Reuters) - Sequent Scientific Ltd :Says Alivira has received US FDA approval for its animal health API facility at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh..

Sequent Scientific says co gets members' nod for divestment of Naari Pharma

Sequent Scientific Ltd :Says co gets members' nod for divestment of Naari Pharma Private Limited.

Strides Shasun approves scheme of arrangement with Sequent Scientific, SSL Pharma Sciences

Strides Shasun Ltd : Says approval of composite scheme of arrangement between co, Sequent Scientific, SSL Pharma Sciences Limited . Says board approved share entitlement ratio of 1 share of SSL for every 6 shares held by them in Strides . Says API business of co, Human API business of Sequent will be demerged to SSL . Based on recommended share entitlement ratio, Strides shareholders and Sequent shareholders will hold about 60 percent and 40 percent respectively of SSL . Says capital base of new co will be about 250 million rupees . Sequent Scientific to get 1 share of SSL for every 25 shares held by them in Sequent . Appointed date for demerger will be Oct 1, 2017 .Equity shares of SSL will be listed in BSE and NSE.

Sequent Scientific Dec qtr consol loss narrows

Sequent Scientific Ltd : Consol dec quarter net loss 28.7 million rupees versus loss 109.1 million rupees year ago . Consol dec quarter total income from operations 2.77 billion rupees versus 1.55 billion rupees year ago .Says Tushar Mistry appointed as CFO.

Strides Shasun to de-merge commodity API business into new co

Strides Shasun Ltd : Says co to be renamed as Strides Pharma Ltd . Says "in Africa for Africa" strategy remains; exiting Africa generics manufacturing business . Says post the structuring, co to operate through its 2 divisions of regulated and emerging markets . 6 generic facilities in africa to be divested to existing management . Says exit from Probiotic business . Divestment of probiotic portfolio will not result in any capital gain or loss for co . Says probiotic business unable to achieve intended strategic objectives, milestones over last 12 months . Says seeks members' nod to de-merge commodity API business into a new listed entity . API new co to have portfolio of DMF filings to start with, will be complimented by 5 manufacturing sites . Says new co to issue shares to members' of co & Sequent Scientific based on swap ratio . Deal for API new co in principle approved by board of both cos . Says appointed date of API scheme of merger will be Oct 1, 2017 . Co does not plan to have further investment in any B2B businesses . Says co to cap total equity infusion at $22 million for significant minority stake . Remainder of capital commitment to be funded by promoters of co, GMS holdings .Says human API business of Sequent Scientific proposed to be carved out into API new co.

SeQuent Scientific says Karizoo Group to be integrated with co effective July 1

SeQuent Scientific Ltd : Deal with Karizoo Group Spain has achieved closure and Karizoo Group will be integrated and consolidated with co .

SeQuent Scientific says US FDA suspended manufacturing license at Mahad unit for 15 days

SeQuent Scientific Ltd : US FDA passed order to suspend manufacturing license at Mahad unit for 15 days from July 1 . Unit continues to operate and co expects no business interruptions . Co has filed an appeal for staying and subsequent revocation of order .