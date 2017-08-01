Edition:
Secure Energy Services Inc (SES.TO)

SES.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

7.94CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.18 (-2.22%)
Prev Close
$8.12
Open
$8.10
Day's High
$8.21
Day's Low
$7.92
Volume
204,492
Avg. Vol
292,012
52-wk High
$12.04
52-wk Low
$6.96

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Secure Energy Services Q2 funds from operations $0.11 per share
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 05:00pm EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Secure Energy Services Inc :Secure Energy Services announces completion of Ceiba acquisition and second quarter results.Q2 revenue C$584.3 million.Q2 revenue view C$401.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly funds from operations $0.11 per share.  Full Article

Ceiba Energy Services, Secure Energy Services amend terms of arrangement
Wednesday, 7 Jun 2017 08:30am EDT 

June 7 (Reuters) - Ceiba Energy Services Inc ::Ceiba Energy Services Inc and Secure Energy Services Inc Amend terms of arrangement.Pursuant amendment, secure has agreed to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Ceiba.Ceiba Energy Services - as per amendment, holders of debentures of co will receive $1,215 for each $1,000 principal amount of debentures.  Full Article

Secure Energy Services to acquire Ceiba Energy
Monday, 15 May 2017 08:00am EDT 

May 15 (Reuters) - Ceiba Energy Services Inc :Secure Energy Services Inc. enters into agreement to acquire Ceiba Energy Services Inc..Says Secure will pay approximately $26 million for all of issued and outstanding Ceiba shares.Ceiba Energy Services - shareholders will receive $0.205 for each share, to be paid in cash or by issuance of 0.02115 of a secure common share.Ceiba Energy Services says Secure will acquire approximately $1 million of net working capital excluding debt and approximately $30 million of fixed assets.Ceiba Energy Services - Secure expects contribution to consolidated adjusted EBITDA from Ceiba acquisition to be about $7-$8 million on annualized basis.Ceiba Energy Services - security holders holding about 40% of combined outstanding shares, warrants of co signed lock up agreements in support of deal.Says arrangement agreement contains termination fee of $1.0 million payable to secure in certain circumstances.  Full Article

Secure Energy Services reports adjusted EPS $0.02
Tuesday, 2 May 2017 05:00pm EDT 

May 2 (Reuters) - Secure Energy Services Inc :Secure Energy Services reports first quarter adjusted ebitda of $42.2 million and 6% dividend increase.Q1 revenue c$450.6 million versus I/B/E/S view c$509.5 million.Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.02.Qtrly funds from operation per share $0.24.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.01, revenue view c$509.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Approved a 6.25% increase to its monthly dividend rate from $.02 to $.02125 per common share.  Full Article

Secure Energy Services acquires production chemicals business
Monday, 17 Apr 2017 08:00am EDT 

April 17 (Reuters) - Secure Energy Services Inc ::Secure Energy Services acquires production chemicals business.Secure Energy Services Inc says purchase price of approximately CDN$29.8 million.Secure Energy Services Inc says corporation expects acquisition to be accretive to funds from operations, adjusted EBITDA and net income.  Full Article

Secure Energy Services qtrly FFO per share $0.63
Wednesday, 1 Mar 2017 05:00pm EST 

Secure Energy Services Inc : Secure Energy Services announces fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $33 million and year end 2016 results . Secure Energy Services Inc - secure also announced today that it intends to suspend its dividend reinvestment plan . Secure Energy Services Inc - qtrly FFO per share $0.63 . Secure Energy Services Inc - "2016 was another challenging year for oil and gas industry" . Secure Energy Services Inc -anticipates 2017 capital spending of approximately $50 million . Secure Energy Services Inc - secure anticipates 2017 capital spending of approximately $50 million primarily focused in PRD .Secure Energy Services Inc - continue to evaluate and assess further acquisition opportunities and/or partnership opportunities.  Full Article

Secure Energy Services announces Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $27.4 mln
Thursday, 3 Nov 2016 05:51pm EDT 

Secure Energy Services Inc : Q3 revenue C$401.8 million . Q3 revenue view C$301.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Secure Energy Services Inc - Estimates total organic capital expenditures of approximately $65 million in 2016, up from previous estimates of $50 million . Secure Energy Services - In 2017, anticipates that capital opportunities at existing facilities will be comparable to 2016 spending of $65 million . Secure Energy Services Inc - Secure expects an increase in oil and gas producers' capital budgets for 2017 over 2016 . Secure Energy Services - In 2017, capital spend could increase above $65 million as co responds to customer demand among other things . Secure Energy Services Inc - Qtrly FFO per share $0.17 . Secure Energy Services Inc - Qtrly loss per share $0.05 . Q3 Earnings Per Share View C$-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Secure Energy Services announces third quarter 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $27.4 million and 2017 capital expenditure program.  Full Article

Secure Energy Services Q2 revenue C$268.6 million
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 04:34pm EDT 

Secure Energy Services Inc : Secure anticipates that activity levels will ramp up into second half of year . Where actual activity levels will reach in remainder of 2016 remains difficult to predict . Secure Energy Services Inc qtrly loss per share $0.13 . Will continue to increase capacity at current facilities by adding additional tanks, disposal wells and expansion landfill cells . Secure energy services reports second quarter results . Q2 revenue C$268.6 million . Q2 revenue view c$204.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . In July, secure opened a second disposal well at big mountain SWD located in Alberta Deep Basin . During Q3, secure expects to open New Kakwa FST, also located in Deep Basin .Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

SECURE Energy Services Announces April 2016 Dividend
Tuesday, 15 Mar 2016 12:58pm EDT 

SECURE Energy Services Inc:declared a dividend for the month of April 2016 of $0.02 per common share.payable on or about April 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on April 1, 2016.  Full Article

SECURE Energy services announces increase to bought deal financing to $130.1 million
Thursday, 3 Mar 2016 09:07am EST 

SECURE Energy services:Announces increase to bought deal financing to $130.1 million.SECURE will now issue 17,000,000 common shares at a price of $7.65 per common share for gross proceeds of $130.1 million.Proceeds of the offering will be used to temporarily repay bank indebtedness, increase working capital and fund ongoing capital expenditure programs and acquisition opportunities.  Full Article

