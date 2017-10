SES SA (SESFd.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SES Networks signs contract with CompuDyne

Oct 17 (Reuters) - SES SA ::EAST AND WEST MALAYSIA GAIN ENHANCED MOBILE BROADBAND WITH SES NETWORKS AND COMPUDYNE.COMPUDYNE IS PARTNERING WITH SES NETWORKS.COMPUDYNE HAS SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR, MULTI-TRANSPONDER AGREEMENT TO LEASE KU-BAND CAPACITY ON SES-9‍​.

Wilfried Urner appointed as CEO of MX1 with immediate effect

Oct 3 (Reuters) - SES SA ::WILFRIED URNER APPOINTED CEO OF MX1.WILFRIED URNER APPOINTED CEO OF MX1 WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT.WILFRIED URNER SUCCEEDS FORMER CEO AVI COHEN, WHO HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE MX1.

SES Video concludes agreement with Sky Deutschland

Sept 29 (Reuters) - SES SA : :SES VIDEO CONCLUDES COMPREHENSIVE AGREEMENT WITH SKY DEUTSCHLAND.‍MAJOR GERMAN PAY-TV PLATFORM COMMITS TO LONG-TERM CAPACITY RENEWAL WITH SES VIDEO​.

SES announces video business unit signed two capacity deals with Globecast

Sept 14 (Reuters) - SES SA : :GLOBECAST EXPANDS CABLE CONTENT DISTRIBUTION IN THE US WITH SES VIDEO AT CENTRE OF THE ARC.GLOBECAST SIGNS TWO CAPACITY DEALS WITH SES VIDEO TO DELIVER CONTENT FOR CABLE NETWORKS ACROSS US MARKET.

Ses selects Arianespace for its fifth launch of four O3B satellites​

Sept 12 (Reuters) - SES SA ::‍SES HAS SELECTED ARIANESPACE FOR ITS FIFTH LAUNCH OF FOUR O3B SATELLITES​.

Ses selects Arianespace for launch of SES-17

Sept 12 (Reuters) - SES SA ::SES SELECTS ARIANESPACE FOR LAUNCH OF SES-17.‍LAUNCH FROM FRENCH GUIANA IN 2021​.

SES Government Solutions lands additional MEO Beam task order with US Department of Defense

Aug 1 (Reuters) - SES SA ::SES GOVERNMENT SOLUTIONS LANDS ADDITIONAL MEO BEAM TASK ORDER WITH U.S. DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE.‍FIVE-YEAR TASK ORDER LEADS TO ENHANCED SITUATIONAL AWARENESS AND ADDITIONAL CONNECTIVITY SITES USING SES'S MEDIUM EARTH ORBIT FLEET​.

SES H1 revenue down 1.5 pct like-for-like

July 28 (Reuters) - SES SA SESFG.LU:H1 REVENUE EUR 1,048.7 MILLION, UP 9.6% OVER PRIOR PERIOD (DOWN 1.5% LIKE-FOR-LIKE).H1 EBITDA MARGIN 65.5% AND OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN 29.2% (H1 2016: 66.4% AND 31.3% RESPECTIVELY).H1 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SES SHAREHOLDERS OF EUR 275.5 MILLION, UP 21.2% OVER PRIOR PERIOD.AT END H1 SUBSTANTIAL CONTRACT BACKLOG OF EUR 7.5 BILLION (H1 2016: EUR 7.3 BILLION).SES VIDEO GROWTH FOR FY 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE STABLE, IN LINE WITH THE PREVIOUS OUTLOOK.SES’S EBITDA MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE BROADLY STABLE FOR FY 2017 AND FY 2018 AND RISING SLIGHTLY THEREAFTER.OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVE TO MORE THAN 40% IN THE MEDIUM TERM.2017 CAPEX NOW EXPECTED TO BE AROUND EUR 120 MILLION LOWER (FROM EUR 810 MILLION TO EUR 690 MILLION), DUE TO CHANGES IN LAUNCH TIMING AND LOWER UNCOMMITTED CAPEX.

SES Video partners with ATM System

July 19 (Reuters) - SES SA ::SES VIDEO PARTNERS WITH ATM SYSTEM TO PROVIDE SATELLITE CAPACITY FOR TRANSMISSION OF MULTI-SPORT EVENT.

SES and MDA announce first satellite life extension agreement

June 28 (Reuters) - SES SA ::SES AND MDA ANNOUNCE FIRST SATELLITE LIFE EXTENSION AGREEMENT.SATELLITE SERVICING SPACECRAFT VEHICLE IS PLANNED FOR LAUNCH IN 2021.