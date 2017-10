SES-imagotag (SESL.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ses-imagotag announces contract with Dixon Carphone Nordic

Sept 20 (Reuters) - SES-IMAGOTAG ::SES-IMAGOTAG CHOSEN BY DIXON CARPHONE NORDIC FOR A 100% CLOUD ROLL-OUT IN ITS STORES.FIRST ROLL-OUT WILL TAKE PLACE IN NORWAY IN H2 2017, IN ALMOST 110 STORES..

SES-imagotag H1 EBIT falls to 1.0‍​ million euros

Aug 31 (Reuters) - SES-IMAGOTAG ::REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY H1 SALES OF EUR ‍​95.4 MLN VS EUR 85.9 MLN YEAR AGO.H1 EBIT EUR 1.0‍​ MLN VS EUR 4.2 MLN YEAR AGO.H1 NET INCOME EUR ‍​0.7 MLN VS EUR 1.9 MLN YEAR AGO.LEAPFROG 2020 OBJECTIVES REAFFIRMED.

SES-Imagotag sales revenue for H1 95.3 million euros, up 11 percent

July 26 (Reuters) - Store Electronic Systems SA ::H1 SALES REVENUE EUR 95.3 MILLION, AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE.H1 ORDER INTAKE GROWTH AT EUR 103 MILLION, GROWTH OF 35 %.GUIDANCE REVISED DOWNWARD TO ACCOUNT FOR PRODUCT TRANSITION AND STIFF PRICE COMPETITION.LEAPFROG 2020 TARGETS CONFIRMED.EXPECTS AN OPERATING PROFIT THAT UNDERPERFORMS INITIAL EXPECTATIONS AND THE RESULTS OF THE FIRST HALF OF 2016.DELIVERIES WILL BE REDUCED IN Q3.SEES SALES ACCELERATION IN 2018.LEAPFROG 2020 OBJECTIVES OF TOTAL SALES BETWEEN €400 MILLION AND €500 MILLION WITH AN EBITDA MARGIN OF 15% TO 20%..

BOE Technology Group to aquire of a majority stake in SES-imagotag

July 19 (Reuters) - Ses-imagotag ::SIGNING OF THE SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT RELATING TO THE ACQUISITION OF A MAJORITY STAKE IN SES-IMAGOTAG BY BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD..SES-IMAGOTAG AND BOE SAAY THE SIGNING OF THE SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT RELATING TO THE ACQUISITION BY BOE FROM CHEQUERS CAPITAL, PECHEL INDUSTRIES, TIKEHAU CAPITAL, SYCOMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT, PHISON CAPITAL, AND THE SES-IMAGOTAG’S SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM OF 6,669,639 SHARES.PRICE OF EUR 30 PER SHARE.

BOE Technology signs agreement to buy shares in SES-Imagotag

July 19 (Reuters) - BOE Technology Group Co Ltd <000725.SZ>:Says it signs agreement to buy 6.7 million shares in France's SES-Imagotag SA via block trade.

BOE Technology to buy at least 50.01 pct stake in France's SES-Imagotag

June 16 (Reuters) - BOE Technology Group Co Ltd <000725.SZ>:Says it plans to buy at least 50.01 percent stake in France's SES-Imagotag SA << >> at up to 30 euros ($33.53) per share.

SES-Imagotag partners with BOE Technology Group

June 16 (Reuters) - Ses-imagotag ::IMAGOTAG PREPARES FOR A PARTNERSHIP WITH BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP TO STRENGTHEN ITS GLOBAL TECHNOLOGICAL AND INDUSTRIAL LEADERSHIP.ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP REGARDING DISPOSAL OF A MAJORITY STAKE OF 55% IN SES-IMAGOTAG.SHARE PRICE OF EUR30 PER SHARE.THIRTY EUROS PRICE PER SHARE VALUES SES-IMAGOTAG AT APPROXIMATELY EUR410M (BASED ON A FULLY DILUTED CAPITAL).COMPLETION OF THIS TRANSACTION IS ANTICIPATED TO TAKE PLACE DURING Q3 2017.

Ses Imagotag Q1 sales rises to 39.1 million euros

May 3 (Reuters) - SES-Imagotag ::Q1 sales 39.1 million euros ($42.69 million) versus 32.9 million euros year ago.Order intake for Q1 of 41 million euros (-5 pct).

SES-Imagotag announces 40 mln euro bond placement

Store Electronic Systems-Imagotag SA : Announces the placement of a bond issue in the amount of 40 million euros ($42.8 million) . Bonds have maturity in 2023 and annual interest rate of 3.5 percent .Operation supplements that of 10 million euros carried out on Dec 29, 2016, bringing total amount of bond debt of group at 40 million euros.

SES-Imagotag FY net profit up at 4.6 million euros

SES-Imagotag : FY sales 176.9 million euros ($187.18 million) versus 111.2 million euros year ago . FY current operating profit 9.6 million euros versus 4.5 million euros year ago . FY net profit 4.6 million euros versus 1.3 million euros year ago . Confirmed its 2017 target to beat milestone of 200 million euros in sales .Will focus more on growth in second semester, and improving operating profit.