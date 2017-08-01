Suez SA (SEVI.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Suez Sa :Suez says wins 14 million euro five-year water management contract from state of new york.https://www.suez.com/fr/Actualites/Communiques-de-presse/Mohawk-Valley-01082017.

July 13 (Reuters) - BOUYGUES ::SUEZ << >> AND BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION SIGN A WORLDWIDE PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP SOLUTIONS FOR SUSTAINABLE AND SMART CITIES‍​.SUEZ AND BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION HAVE SIGNED A WORLDWIDE MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING FOR AN INITIAL PERIOD OF THREE YEARS.

July 13 (Reuters) - Suez /Bouygues Construction ::* Suez and Bouygues Construction announce worldwide deal to team up over new urban development projects.

May 30 (Reuters) - SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT ::SUEZ STRENGTHENS ITS DEVELOPMENT IN CENTRAL AMERICA WINNING A CONTRACT FOR THE EXTENSION OF PANAMA CITY’S WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT.FOLLOWING A THREE-YEAR CONSTRUCTION PHASE STARTING IN MAY 2017, SUEZ WILL OPERATE THE PLANT FOR EIGHT YEARS.CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT 195 MILLION EURO.

May 22 (Reuters) - SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT :SUEZ ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF ITS CAPITAL INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 750 MILLION.ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF ITS CAPITAL INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 750 MILLION.

May 17 (Reuters) - SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT ::ANNOUNCES THE SUBSCRIPTION PRICE FOR ITS APPROXIMATELY €750 MILLION CAPITAL INCREASE FOLLOWING THE PRICING OF THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT.SUBSCRIPTION PRICE HAS BEEN SET AT €15.80 PER NEW SHARE, REPRESENTING A 2.8% DISCOUNT TO THE CLOSING PRICE AS OF 16 MAY 2017.CAPITAL INCREASE WILL LEAD TO THE ISSUANCE OF 47,468,354 NEW SHARES.

May 16 (Reuters) - SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT ::SUEZ LAUNCHES A CAPITAL INCREASE FOR AN AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY €750 MILLION AS PART OF THE FINANCING OF THE ACQUISITION OF GE WATER.CAPITAL INCREASE WITHOUT SHAREHOLDERS’ PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS AND WITH A PRIORITY SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ON AN IRREDUCIBLE BASIS GRANTED TO EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS.SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF THE NEW SHARES WILL BE EQUAL TO THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF NEW SHARES AND WILL BE SET BETWEEN €15.76 AND €16.01 PER SHARE.CAPITAL INCREASE HAS 3-DAY PRIORITY SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ON AN IRREDUCIBLE BASIS GRANTED TO EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS.

May 10 (Reuters) - Suez Sa :Suez cfo cros says q1 waste volumes are up in line with recovery of industrial production.Suez cfo cros says that in april the trend seen in q1 continued.Suez cfo cros says firm still targets 150 million euros of cost cuts this year.Suez cfo cros says suez says not planning asset sales to finance ge water deal.Suez cfo cros says ge water results in q1 are in line with the business plan that was presented to us.

Suez /Solvay : Solvay’s Peroxides Global Business Unit (GBU) and SUEZ China have decided to combine their expertise and technologies in the industrial wastewater treatment market in order to provide a broad 'one-stop' solution to customers in Greater China, companies say in joint statement . Companies say the partnership could be extended within Asia and beyond as the need for sustainable solutions to the effective treatment of wastewater effluent is growing strongly around the world Further company coverage: [SEVI.PA] [SOLB.BR] ((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Suez SA : Said on Monday it placed hybrid bonds for a total amount of 600 million euros ($635.04 million) in connection with the financing of GE Water acquisition . The new hybrid bonds have an initial fixed coupon of 2.875 pct, which will be revised for the first time seven years after issuance on the basis of the 5‐year swap rate, and then, every five years .The bonds are accounted for as 100 pct equity under IFRS standards and as 50 pct equity by the rating agency Moody’s.