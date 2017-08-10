Saf Holland SA (SFQN.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SAF Holland Q2 EBIT down at 20.6 mln euros

Aug 10 (Reuters) - SAF HOLLAND SA ::DGAP-NEWS: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: SAF-HOLLAND RECORDS STRONG ORGANIC SALES GROWTH AND AN ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN OF 8.9% IN THE SECOND QUARTER.Q2 EBIT 20.6 MILLION EUR VERSUS 23.8 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO.‍GROUP SALES INCREASE BY 9.7% IN Q2 OF 2017​.‍OUTLOOK: AFTER STRONG FIRST HALF-YEAR, SALES IN 2017 EXPECTED TO TEND TOWARDS UPPER END OF PLANNED TARGET RANGE; COMPANY CONFIRMS FORECAST FOR ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN​.‍EBIT IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 REACHED EUR 41.6 MILLION AND WAS BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR'S LEVEL OF EUR 44.6 MILLION​.‍EBIT IN Q2 AMOUNTED TO EUR 20.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 23.8 MILLION)​.‍ADJUSTED RESULT FOR PERIOD IN Q2 OF 2017 WAS 6.5% LOWER THAN IN SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR REACHING EUR 15.9 MILLION​.

SAF-Holland CEO tells Reuters : U.S. protectionism can be advantageous for us as more local production means more transportation via trucks . Targets at least break-even in Brazil in 2017, but market prospects there remain unclear . Will continue to acquire companies, main target reason is asia-pacific Further company coverage: [SFQN.DE] ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).

Saf Holland SA : Dividend per share to increase by 10 pct to 0.44 euros(previous year: 0.40 euros) . Sales in 2016 reach 1,042.0 million euros ($1.12 billion)(previous year: 1,060.7 million euros); group organic sales at previous year's level . At 8.7 pct, 2016 adjusted EBIT margin reaches upper half of target range of 8 to 9 pct . 2017 full-year outlook: sales to increase to 1,060 million euros to 1,090 million euros; adjusted EBIT margin to remain in range of 8 to 9 pct .Result for period of 15.9 pct down to 43.5 million euros (previous year: 51.7 million euros) in 2016 financial year.

SAF Holland SA : Appoints dr. Matthias Heiden as its new CFO .Has appointed Matthias Heiden as its new chief financial officer (CFO) effective March 1, 2017.

Saf Holland SA : CFO Wilfried Trepels to leave the company at the end of 2016 . Is in final stages of signing on a new CFO .During transition period until new CFO takes office, Martin Kleinschmitt will temporarily assume position as CFO.

SAF HOLLAND SA : Result for the period in the second quarter 2016 up 18.7 pct . Company confirms its full-year guidance . H1 sales declined by 4.5 pct to 533.6 million euros ($595.71 million)(previous year: 558.7 million euros) in first half-year 2016. . Q2 group sales of 273.7 million euros (previous year: 287.7 million euros) . Q2 result for period rose 18.7 pct to 14.6 million euros (previous year: 12.3 million euros) . Sales declined by 4.5 pct to 533.6 million euros (previous year: 558.7 million euros) in first half-year 2016 . EBIT adjusted for special items was stable in first six months of fiscal year 2016 amounting to 49.0 million euros(previous year: 49.5 million euros) .In EMEA/India segment in Q2 of 2016, adjusted EBIT amounted to 17.2 million euros (previous year: 11.2 million euros).

SAF Holland SA : Announces offer for shares in Haldex . Announces offer to acquire Haldex for 94.42 Swedish crowns per share in cash to create a new integrated group for chassis-related components . To acquire all issued and outstanding shares in Swedish Haldex AB (publ) ("Haldex") for SEK 94.42, corresponding to a total offer value of 4,165,241,047 Swedish crowns ($490.98 million)(442.10 million euros) for shares in Haldex .Intends to refinance parts of purchase price for Haldex by way of a capital increase.

