Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC.L)
161.80GBp
20 Oct 2017
1.80 (+1.12%)
160.00
161.00
162.00
158.10
1,424,579
2,127,044
227.29
150.80
Stagecoach says FY revenue rose 1.8 pct to 3.941 bln stg
June 28 (Reuters) - Stagecoach Group Plc SGC.L::FY revenue rose 1.8 percent to 3.941 billion stg.Final dividend 8.1 pence per share.Preliminary results for year ended 29 April 2017.FY adjusted earnings per share of 24.4 pence (2016: 27.7 pence) in line with expectations.Business expected to be profitable from 2019."Disappointed to report losses at Virgin Trains East Coast".In discussions with Department For Transport regarding contractual rights, obligations under current Virgin Trains East Coast franchise.Operating profit for year ended 29 april 2017 of £121.1m (2016: £137.3m).Made financial provisions to reflect short-term outlook for Virgin East Coast business over next 2 years. Full Article
Stagecoach Group PLC:Says its expectation of the group's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for FY 2016 has not significantly changed from when the company announced its half year results in Dec. 2015. Full Article
