Stagecoach says FY revenue rose 1.8 pct to 3.941 bln stg

June 28 (Reuters) - Stagecoach Group Plc SGC.L::FY revenue rose 1.8 percent to 3.941 billion stg.Final dividend 8.1 pence per share.Preliminary results for year ended 29 April 2017.FY adjusted earnings per share of 24.4 pence (2016: 27.7 pence) in line with expectations.Business expected to be profitable from 2019."Disappointed to report losses at Virgin Trains East Coast".In discussions with Department For Transport regarding contractual rights, obligations under current Virgin Trains East Coast franchise.Operating profit for year ended 29 april 2017 of £121.1m (2016: £137.3m).Made financial provisions to reflect short-term outlook for Virgin East Coast business over next 2 years.

Stagecoach updates on West Coast Partnership, South Eastern rail franchises

June 22 (Reuters) - Stagecoach Group Plc ::Shortlisted by Department for Transport to receive an invitation to tender for new South Eastern franchise.Stagecoach, Virgin Group & SNCF, bidding as West Coast Partnership Ltd, have been shortlisted for West Coast Partnership franchise.

Stagecoach says full-year earnings expectation remains unchanged

Stagecoach Group Plc : Trading statement . Trading update in respect of its financial year ending 29 April 2017, ahead of a series of meetings with analysts. . Says like-for-like revenue movements for financial year to date, compared with equivalent period in previous year . Our expectation of group's adjusted earnings per share for year ending 29 April 2017 has not changed from when we announced our interim results in December 2016. . Uk bus (regional operations) - forty four weeks ended 4 march 2017 (1.7) pct . Uk bus (london) - forty four weeks ended 4 march 2017 (0.9) pct . North america - Ten months ended 28 february 2017 (2.2) pct . Stagecoach - total like-for-like passenger journeys fell by 1.7 pct in uk bus (regional operations) division, largely as a result of weak underlying local economic conditions in some parts of uk . We remain positive on longer term opportunities within uk bus (regional operations) division. . As expected, uk bus (london) division revenue was 0.9 pct below equivalent prior year period . Trading at our megabus.com inter-city coach business in north america continues to improve . North america market remains challenging due to effects of sustained lower fuel prices, which have heightened car and air competition . Trading at other businesses in north america remains in line with our expectations..

Stagecoach Group Plc :Disappointed that it has been unsuccessful in its bid for new south western rail franchise, which is due to commence in summer 2017..

Stagecoach Group Plc : Sale of megabus europe retail operations .Disposal.

Stagecoach sticks to current 2016/17 earnings per share outlook

Stagecoach Group Plc : Results in line with overall expectations . 2016 profit before taxation (£m) 187.4 . We have not significantly revised our expectation of 2016/17 adjusted earnings per share . Fy revenue 3.871 billion stg versus 3.204 billion stg year ago . Final dividend 7.9 penceper share .Total dividend up 8.6 percent to 11.4 penceper share.

Stagecoach Group PLC gives FY 2016 EPS guidance

Stagecoach Group PLC:Says its expectation of the group's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for FY 2016 has not significantly changed from when the company announced its half year results in Dec. 2015.