SGL Carbon SE (SGCG.DE)

SGL Carbon: antitrust authorities approve sale of graphite electrode business to Showa Denko

Sept 28 (Reuters) - SGL CARBON SE :ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES APPROVE SALE OF SGL GROUP’S GRAPHITE ELECTRODE BUSINESS TO SHOWA DENKO.PREPARATIONS ARE UNDER WAY FOR THE EARLY REDEMPTION OF THE CORPORATE BOND 2013/2021.IS CURRENTLY EXPECTING CASH PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF AT LEAST 230 MILLION EUROS.250 MILLION EUROS CORPORATE BOND WILL BE REDEEMED EARLY WITH THE PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE OF THE GRAPHITE ELECTRODE BUSINESS.CONVERTIBLE BOND WITH ORIGINAL NOMINAL OF 240 MILLION EUROS AND MATURITY IN JAN 2018 TO BE PAID BACK AT MATURITY WITH PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF CFL/CE BUSINESS‍​.

SGL Q2 adj EBIT 12.9 mln eur vs 10.6 mln poll avg

Aug 10 (Reuters) - SGL :Q2 sales 219 million eur.Q2 net loss 3.3 million eur.Says confirms guidance as published in march 2017.Reuters poll avg for SGL Q2 sales was 213 mln eur, for adj ebit was 10.6 mln eur.

SGL Group to sell CFL/CE business to Triton

Aug 8 (Reuters) - SGL CARBON SE ::DGAP-ADHOC: SGL CARBON SE: SGL GROUP SIGNS AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS CATHODES, FURNACE LININGS, AND CARBON ELECTRODES (CFL/CE) BUSINESS TO TRITON.‍ENTERPRISE VALUE OF 250 MILLION EUROS AGREED - TRANSLATING INTO CASH PROCEEDS OF MORE THAN 230 MILLION EUROS​.‍TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q4 OF 2017​.‍SALE WILL RESULT IN A BOOK PROFIT OF APPROX. 130 MILLION EUROS IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR OF SGL GROUP​.‍AS PREVIOUSLY OUTLINED, PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO PAY BACK DEBT​.

SGL Carbon acquires shares from Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd. in Asian joint venture‍​

July 18 (Reuters) - SGL CARBON SE :ACQUIRES SHARES FROM TOKAI CARBON CO. LTD. IN ASIAN JOINT VENTURE‍​.AGREED TO KEEP THE PURCHASE PRICE CONFIDENTIAL.

SGL Carbon invests additional EUR 1 mln in its Yangquan site

July 7 (Reuters) - SGL CARBON SE ::INVESTED AROUND 1 MILLION EUROS ADDITIONALLY IN DEVELOPMENT OF ITS YANGQUAN SITE, IN CHINESE PROVINCE OF SHANXI‍​.

SGL sticks with guidance after Q1 results

May 11 (Reuters) - SGL Group :Q1 sales from continuing operations up 15.4 percent at 216.3 million eur.Q1 EBIT before non-recurring charges up 50 percent at 9.6 million eur.Q1 net loss narrows to 0.3 million eur versus 26.4 million.Says outlook for 2017 confirmed.Says net financial debt at year-end 2017 should be significantly below the year-end 2016 leve.

SGL Carbon Q1 consolidated net loss shrinks to EUR 0.3 mln

May 11 (Reuters) - SGL CARBON SE ::Q1 GROUP SALES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS UP BY 15.4 PERCENT TO 216.3 MILLION EUROS.OUTLOOK FOR 2017 CONFIRMED.Q1 RECURRING GROUP EBIT IMPROVES TO 9.6 MILLION EUROS.Q1 AFTER TAXES AND DEDUCTION OF NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS, THE GROUP’S CONSOLIDATED NET RESULT AMOUNTED TO MINUS 0.3 (PREVIOUS YEAR: MINUS 26.4) MILLION EUROS.

SGL could post 2017 net profit thanks to sale proceeds

SGL Group at news conference : CFO says expects proceeds from cathodes unit sale to come in above book value . CEO says have sent teaser documents for cathodes unit sale, hopes for closing this year . CEO says planning to cut up to 190 jobs, no compulsory redundancies planned . CFO says expect bottom-line profit by 2018, sale proceeds could mean it'll come in 2017 already . CEO says both strategic and financial investors interested in cathode business . CEO says not planning major aqcquisitions Further company coverage: [SGCG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Germany's SGL forecasts core profit growth for 2017

SGL Group : Says 2016 sales revenue from continuing operations 769.8 million euros versus Reuters poll average 769 million . Says 2016 adjusted EBIT 20.7 million euros versus poll average 18.7 million . Says 2016 loss from continuing operations 34.0 million eur versus year-earlier loss 67.5 million . Says sees 2017 sales growth by mid 1-digit percentage , with recurring EBIT rising faster than sales .Says sees 2017 loss from continuing operations in mid 2-digit million euro range.

SGL Carbon extends agreement with Chair of Carbon Composites (LCC)

SGL Carbon SE :Will renew its commitment to endowing the chair of Carbon Composites (LCC) at the Technical University Of Munich (TUM), which began eight years ago. The agreement for a six-year extension was signed.