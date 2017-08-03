Sage Group PLC (SGE.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sage Group completes acquisition of Intacct Corp

Aug 3 (Reuters) - SAGE GROUP PLC ::CONFIRMS ACQUISITION OF INTACCT CORPORATION HAS NOW BEEN COMPLETED.

Sage Group completes disposal of North American payments business

Aug 1 (Reuters) - SAGE GROUP PLC ::COMPLETES DISPOSAL OF NORTH AMERICAN PAYMENTS BUSINESS.

Sage Group confirms full year organic revenue growth of at least 6%

July 25 (Reuters) - SAGE GROUP PLC ::SAYS Q3 GROUP ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED BY 6.3 PCT.RECONFIRMS CURRENT GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR OF AT LEAST 6 PCT ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH.SAYS ORGANIC RECURRING REVENUE FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS GREW BY 9.3 PCT.SAYS NET DEBT OF 415 MLN STG AS AT 30 JUNE 2017.

Sage Group agrees to acquire Intacct Corporation

July 25 (Reuters) - SAGE GROUP PLC ::SAYS HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE INTACCT CORPORATION.SAYS TOTAL CONSIDERATION IS $850M (£654M ) TO BE PAID IN CASH AND ROLLED OVER SAGE OPTIONS.SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE WITHIN WEEKS.

Sage Group first-half earnings per share rise 2 pct

May 3 (Reuters) - Sage Group Plc :Interim dividend 5.22 penceper share.H1 underlying basic eps rose 2 percent to 14.45 pence.H1 17 organic 1 revenue growth of 6.4% (excluding north american payments) with stronger organic revenue growth in q2 of 7.0% (h1 16: 6.6%.H1 17 underlying 1 revenue growth (including north american payments) of 5.7% with underlying growth in q2 of 6.3% (h1 16: 6.2%).Organic operating margin of 25.2% (h1 16: 25.6%) achieved, in line with front-loading investment into h1 which will support accelerating momentum in h2.Organic operating profit £211m, up 5.0 percent.Underlying basic eps 14.45p, up 2.0 percent.We are very confident of exceeding our full year guidance of 6% revenue growth.Reconfirm our guidance of at least 27% operating margin on an underlying basis.

Sage announces agreement to acquire Fairsail

Sage Group Plc : Fairsail Limited acquisition . Agreement to acquire Fairsail Limited, a global cloud HCM and people management system for mid-sized businesses . Currently a minority shareholder, acquisition will see Sage take full ownership of Fairsail .Acquisition is expected to complete within next 30 days..

Sage Group says group organic revenue increased by 5.1% for first three months of year

Sage Group Plc : Group organic revenue increased by 5.1% for first three months of year . Growth for quarter excluding U.S. payments business was 5.9% . We are evaluating strategic options including a potential sale for U.S. payments business . Organic recurring revenue grew by 9.6% . Organic software and software related services (SSRS) revenue declined by 10% .All major Sage countries are running to or exceeding plan, with exception of the United States.

Sage Group sees no material impact from Brexit on underlying performance

Sage Group Plc : Group organic revenue increased by 6.0% in q3 . Weakening of sterling at end of q3 will generate a slight fx tailwind for FY16 if current exchange rates were to prevail for rest of year . Organic recurring revenue grew by 10.1% for year to date . Remains confident of meeting fy16 full year guidance: delivering at least 6% organic revenue growth and 27% organic operating margin. .Do not expect there to be a material impact from EU referendum on underlying operating performance of business.