Edition:
United States

Sage Group PLC (SGE.L)

SGE.L on London Stock Exchange

730.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.50 (+0.21%)
Prev Close
728.50
Open
732.00
Day's High
737.00
Day's Low
728.50
Volume
1,673,955
Avg. Vol
2,793,574
52-wk High
807.49
52-wk Low
594.99

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sage Group completes acquisition of Intacct Corp
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 11:43am EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - SAGE GROUP PLC ::CONFIRMS ACQUISITION OF INTACCT CORPORATION HAS NOW BEEN COMPLETED.  Full Article

Sage Group completes disposal of North American payments business
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 12:27pm EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - SAGE GROUP PLC ::COMPLETES DISPOSAL OF NORTH AMERICAN PAYMENTS BUSINESS.  Full Article

Sage Group confirms full year organic revenue growth of at least 6%
Tuesday, 25 Jul 2017 12:00pm EDT 

July 25 (Reuters) - SAGE GROUP PLC ::SAYS Q3 GROUP ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED BY 6.3 PCT.RECONFIRMS CURRENT GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR OF AT LEAST 6 PCT ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH.SAYS ORGANIC RECURRING REVENUE FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS GREW BY 9.3 PCT.SAYS NET DEBT OF 415 MLN STG AS AT 30 JUNE 2017.  Full Article

Sage Group agrees to acquire Intacct Corporation
Tuesday, 25 Jul 2017 12:00pm EDT 

July 25 (Reuters) - SAGE GROUP PLC ::SAYS HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE INTACCT CORPORATION.SAYS TOTAL CONSIDERATION IS $850M (£654M ) TO BE PAID IN CASH AND ROLLED OVER SAGE OPTIONS.SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE WITHIN WEEKS.  Full Article

Sage Group first-half earnings per share rise 2 pct
Wednesday, 3 May 2017 02:00am EDT 

May 3 (Reuters) - Sage Group Plc :Interim dividend 5.22 penceper share.H1 underlying basic eps rose 2 percent to 14.45 pence.H1 17 organic 1 revenue growth of 6.4% (excluding north american payments) with stronger organic revenue growth in q2 of 7.0% (h1 16: 6.6%.H1 17 underlying 1 revenue growth (including north american payments) of 5.7% with underlying growth in q2 of 6.3% (h1 16: 6.2%).Organic operating margin of 25.2% (h1 16: 25.6%) achieved, in line with front-loading investment into h1 which will support accelerating momentum in h2.Organic operating profit £211m, up 5.0 percent.Underlying basic eps 14.45p, up 2.0 percent.We are very confident of exceeding our full year guidance of 6% revenue growth.Reconfirm our guidance of at least 27% operating margin on an underlying basis.  Full Article

Sage announces agreement to acquire Fairsail
Friday, 3 Mar 2017 02:55am EST 

Sage Group Plc : Fairsail Limited acquisition . Agreement to acquire Fairsail Limited, a global cloud HCM and people management system for mid-sized businesses . Currently a minority shareholder, acquisition will see Sage take full ownership of Fairsail .Acquisition is expected to complete within next 30 days..  Full Article

Sage Group says group organic revenue increased by 5.1% for first three months of year
Thursday, 26 Jan 2017 02:07am EST 

Sage Group Plc : Group organic revenue increased by 5.1% for first three months of year . Growth for quarter excluding U.S. payments business was 5.9% . We are evaluating strategic options including a potential sale for U.S. payments business . Organic recurring revenue grew by 9.6% . Organic software and software related services (SSRS) revenue declined by 10% .All major Sage countries are running to or exceeding plan, with exception of the United States.  Full Article

Sage Group sees no material impact from Brexit on underlying performance
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 12:00pm EDT 

Sage Group Plc : Group organic revenue increased by 6.0% in q3 . Weakening of sterling at end of q3 will generate a slight fx tailwind for FY16 if current exchange rates were to prevail for rest of year . Organic recurring revenue grew by 10.1% for year to date . Remains confident of meeting fy16 full year guidance: delivering at least 6% organic revenue growth and 27% organic operating margin. .Do not expect there to be a material impact from EU referendum on underlying operating performance of business.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Sage Group PLC News

BRIEF-Sage Group completes acquisition of Intacct Corp

* CONFIRMS ACQUISITION OF INTACCT CORPORATION HAS NOW BEEN COMPLETED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

» More SGE.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials