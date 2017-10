Vinci SA (SGEF.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Vinci unit Spiecapag to build oil pipeline with Macro Enterprise in Canada

Oct 9 (Reuters) - VINCI ::PRESS RELEASE REG-VINCI : SPIECAPAG, A VINCI SUBSIDIARY, WINS A CONTRACT TO BUILD AN OIL PIPELINE FOR THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT (TMEP) IN CANADA.‍TWO-YEAR PROJECT IS SCHEDULED FOR COMPLETION IN NOVEMBER 2019​.‍PROJECT WILL BE CARRIED OUT IN A JOINT VENTURE WITH CANADIAN COMPANY MACRO ENTERPRISE INC​.

Vinci's COFIROUTE unit successfully issues €750 million bond

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Vinci ::* VINCI announces the successful placement by its subsidiary COFIROUTE of a €750 million bond issue, maturing in October 2027 with an annual coupon of 1.125%..* Issue was around 2.5 times oversubscribed.* Joint book-runners on COFIROUTE bond issue were Credit Agricole's corporate and investment banking arm (CA-CIB), BBVA, HSBC, MUFG and Unicredit.

Vinci joint venture with Sogea-Atom and Egis Eau to construct Ruiru II dam‍​

Sept 15 (Reuters) - VINCI ::JOINT VENTURE COMPOSED OF VINCI CONSTRUCTION TERRASSEMENT, SOGEA-SATOM AND EGIS EAU ENTRUSTED WITH THE CREATION OF THE RUIRU II DAM‍​.DESIGN PHASE (6 MONTHS) STARTS IN SEPTEMBER 2017 AND WORKS WILL TAKE 30 MONTHS‍​.PROJECT CALLS FOR DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION OF AN EARTH DAM LOCATED ON RUIRU AND BATHI RIVERS.PROJECT CALLS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF DRINKING WATER TREATMENT PLANT AND OF A SECOND DRINKING WATER RESERVOIR IN TOWN OF KARURI.

Vinci Airports-Orix-Kansai Airports joint venture is named preferred bidder for the Kobe airport in Japan

July 25 (Reuters) - Vinci ::REG-VINCI : THE VINCI AIRPORTS-ORIX-KANSAI AIRPORTS JOINT VENTURE IS NAMED PREFERRED BIDDER FOR THE KOBE AIRPORT IN JAPAN.‍A 42-YEAR CONCESSION STARTING ON 1 APRIL 2018​.CONTINUES TO EXPAND ITS OPERATIONS IN JAPAN FOLLOWING GRANTING OF CONCESSION FOR TWO AIRPORTS, KANSAI INTERNATIONAL AND OSAKA ITAMI, IN APRIL 2016.

Vinci Energies acquires Acuntia

July 5 (Reuters) - Vinci ::VINCI ENERGIES ACQUIRES ACUNTIA, A LEADING SPANISH INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY COMPANY.AGREEMENT COVERS ACQUISITION OF 85% OF SHARES, 15% LEFT REMAINING IN HANDS OF SENIOR EXECUTIVES OF COMPANY.ACQUISITION REMAINS SUBJECT TO APPROVAL BY SPANISH COMPETITION AUTHORITY.

Vinci Construction wins contract for line 15 south of Grand Paris Express transport network

July 3 (Reuters) - VINCI ::VINCI CONSTRUCTION WINS A NEW CONTRACT FOR LINE 15 SOUTH OF THE FUTURE GRAND PARIS EXPRESS TRANSPORT NETWORK.CONTRACT VALUE: EUR 156 MILLION EXCLUDING. VAT.CONSTRUCTION OF ICONIC NOISY CHAMPS STATION.WORK WILL GET UNDER WAY IN LATE SUMMER.JOINT VENTURE MADE UP OF LEAD COMPANY VINCI CONSTRUCTION AND SPIE BATIGNOLLES HAS WON CONTRACT FOR GRAND PARIS EXPRESS PROJECT.

Vinci's Eurovia wins 15-year contract in UK

June 30 (Reuters) - Vinci ::VINCI : UNITED KINGDOM: EUROVIA REINFORCES ITS POSITION AS A LEADING HIGHWAY AND MOTORWAY MAINTENANCE COMPANY.15-YEAR CONTRACT FOR HIGHWAYS ENGLAND WITH A VALUE OF MORE THAN EUR 270 MILLION (£225 MILLION).

Vinci to repurchase up to 150 million euros worth of Vinci shares

June 27 (Reuters) - VINCI ::ANNOUNCES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH AN INVESTMENT SERVICES PROVIDER.ACCORDING TO AGREEMENT, INVESTMENT SERVICES PROVIDER WILL SELL TO VINCI NO LATER THAN 27 SEPTEMBER 2017, UP TO EUR 150 MILLION WORTH OF VINCI SHARES.

Vinci Construction UK awarded contract for student accommodation in UK

June 1 (Reuters) - VINCI SA ::PRESS RELEASE REG-VINCI : VINCI CONSTRUCTION UK AWARDED CONTRACT TO DESIGN AND CONSTRUCT STUDENT ACCOMMODATION AT THE UNIVERSITY OF HULL IN THE UNITED KINGDOM.UNIVERSITY PARTNERSHIPS PROGRAMME AWARDED VINCI CONSTRUCTION UK A EUR 111.35 MILLION CONTRACT TO DESIGN AND BUILD A NEW ACCOMMODATION COMPLEX AT UNIVERSITY OF HULL..

Vinci launches convertible bonds for 125 million dollars

May 10 (Reuters) - VINCI :REG-VINCI : VINCI LAUNCHES A TAP ISSUE OF NON-DILUTIVE CASH-SETTLED CONVERTIBLE BONDS FOR USD 125 MILLION.TAP ISSUE TO BE FULLY ASSIMILATED TO ITS USD 450 MILLION NON-DILUTIVE CASH-SETTLED CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2022.NET PROCEEDS OF NEW BONDS OFFERING WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES.SETTLEMENT AND DELIVERY DATE OF NEW BONDS IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON MAY 18, 2017.