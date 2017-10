Sibanye Gold Ltd (SGLJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sibanye says starts production at U.S.-based Blitz project

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Sibanye Gold Ltd ::ON SEPT 29, COMMENCED WITH PRODUCTION FROM BLITZ PROJECT, AT SIBANYE-STILLWATER'S OPERATIONS IN MONTANA, IN UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.BLITZ IS EXPECTED TO REACH FULL PRODUCTION OF ABOUT 300,000OZ (2E) BY LATE 2021/EARLY 2022.‍BASED ON MUCK SAMPLING, INITIAL CUT DELIVERED ORE WITH AN ESTIMATED AVERAGE 2E GRADE OF 1.15 OZ/TON (39 G/TONNE)​.‍INCREASED PRODUCTION FROM BLITZ IS EXPECTED TO FURTHER REDUCE UNIT OPERATING COSTS OF US OPERATIONS​.

Sibanye prices $450 million senior unsecured guaranteed convertible bonds

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Sibanye Gold Ltd ::OFFERING OF US$450 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED GUARANTEED CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2023.SIBANYE - CONVERTIBLE BONDS WILL PAY A COUPON OF 1.875% PER ANNUM, PAYABLE SEMI-ANNUALLY IN ARREAR IN EQUAL INSTALMENTS ON 26 MARCH AND 26 SEPTEMBER OF EACH YEAR.SIBANYE - INITIAL CONVERSION PRICE IS US$1.6580, 35% PREMIUM TO AVERAGE PRICE OF SIBANYE-STILLWATER'S SHARES BETWEEN OPENING OF TRADING AND PRICING ON SEPT.19.

Sibanye Gold says ‍sibanye-Stillwater launches $450 mln senior unsecured guaranteed convertible bonds​

Sept 19 (Reuters) - SIBANYE GOLD LTD :‍SIBANYE-STILLWATER LAUNCHES US$450 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED GUARANTEED CONVERTIBLE BONDS​.HAS LAUNCHED AN OFFERING OF US$450 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED GUARANTEED CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2023.PROCEEDS ARE EXPECTED TO BE USED TO REFINANCE OUTSTANDING PORTION OF BRIDGE LOAN RAISED FOR ACQUISITION OF STILLWATER MINING​.CONVERTIBLE BONDS WILL BE ISSUED BY SIBANYE-STILLWATER ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2017 AND PAYMENTS OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS WILL BE GUARANTEED BY STILLWATER AND KROONDAL OPERATIONS PROPRIETARY.FINAL TERMS OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS ARE EXPECTED TO BE ANNOUNCED AFTER PRICING WHICH IS EXPECTED LATER TODAY.

Sibanye-Stillwater says nominated directors of Gold One Yuan Jiyu and Robert Chan step down

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Sibanye Gold Ltd :SIBANYE-STILLWATER- NOMINATED DIRECTORS OF THE GOLD ONE, ON THE BOARD OF SIBANYE-STILLWATER, YUAN JIYU AND ROBERT CHAN, HAVE RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY‍​.

Sibanye Gold half-year headline loss at 2.18 bln rand

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Sibanye Gold Ltd :HY GROUP OPERATING PROFIT OF R3,233 MILLION (US$245 MILLION) IMPACTED BY LOWER AVERAGE GOLD PRICE AND GOLD PRODUCTION FOR PERIOD.HY GOLD PRODUCTION OF 21,418KG (688,600OZ) RESULTING IN AN OPERATING PROFIT OF R2,353 MILLION (US$178 MILLION).HY REVENUE 19.22 BILLION RAND VERSUS 14.70 BILLION RAND A YEAR AGO.HY NET OTHER LOSSES AMOUNTED TO R5,780 MILLION (US$438 MILLION).HY HEADLINE LOSS 2.18 BILLION RAND VERSUS HEADLINE EARNINGS OF 1.11 BILLION RAND A YEAR AGO.RESIDUAL US$361 MILLION AT 30 AUGUST 2017 OF STILLWATER BRIDGE FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE REFINANCED BEFORE END OF YEAR.SAYS NO INTERIM DIVIDEND IS BEING DECLARED.OUTLOOK FOR GROUP FOR REST OF YEAR IS SIGNIFICANTLY BETTER.EXPECT FURTHER COST AND OPERATIONAL SYNERGIES TO BE REALISED.WELL POSITIONED TO BENEFIT FROM ANY UPSIDE IN PRECIOUS METAL PRICES.

Sibanye Gold changes trading name to Sibanye-Stillwater

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Sibanye Gold Ltd :SIBANYE GOLD LIMITED TODAY ANNOUNCED A CHANGE IN ITS TRADING NAME TO SIBANYE-STILLWATER.AT THIS STAGE, LEGAL NAME REMAINS SIBANYE GOLD LIMITED, BUT WILL TRADE AS SIBANYE-STILLWATER GOING FORWARD.TRADING TICKERS ON JSE AND NYSE WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED AT MOMENT.

Sibanye Gold sees HY headline loss of 147 cents per share

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Sibanye Gold Ltd :NORMALISED LOSS OF R1,002 MILLION IS EXPECTED FOR HY 2017, COMPARED WITH NORMALISED EARNINGS OF R2,152 MILLION FOR HY 2016.SEES HY LOSS OF 324 CENTS PER SHARE AND HEADLINE LOSS OF 147 CENTS PER SHARE.EXPECTS TO REPORT AN ATTRIBUTABLE LOSS OF R4,804 MILLION FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2017.

Sibanye Gold sees six-month headline loss of at least 145 c/shr

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Sibanye Gold Ltd ::WILL REPORT ATTRIBUTABLE LOSS OF AT LEAST R4.8 BILLION (US$360 MILLION) FOR SIX-MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2017 COMPARED WITH ATTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS OF 333 MILLION RAND.SEES HY HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE AT LEAST 145 CENTS (11 US CENTS). THIS REPRESENTS A 284 PCT DECREASE IN RESPECT OF HEPS​.

Sibanye says commences consultation on restructuring of two gold ops

Aug 3 (Reuters) - SIBANYE GOLD LTD ::SAYS IT WILL ENTER INTO CONSULTATION WITH RELEVANT STAKEHOLDERS IN REGARDING RESTRUCTURING OF ITS GOLD OPERATIONS.CONSULATION REGARDING RESTRUCTURING OF GOLD OPERATIONS PURSUANT TO ONGOING LOSSES EXPERIENCED AT ITS BEATRIX WEST,COOKE OPERATIONS.INITIATION OF S189 CONSULTATIONS COMES AFTER NUMEROUS UNSUCCESSFUL ATTEMPTS TO CONTAIN LOSSES AT THESE OPERATIONS.LOSSES EXPERIENCED AT THESE OPERATIONS NEGATIVELY AFFECT GROUP CASH FLOW AS WELL AS SUSTAINABILITY AND ECONOMIC VIABILITY OF OTHER OPERATIONS IN SOUTHERN AFRICA REGION.COMPANY AND AFFECTED STAKEHOLDERS WILL CONSIDER ALTERNATIVES TO POTENTIAL CLOSURE OF OPERATIONS IN AN ATTEMPT TO AVOID OR REDUCE RETRENCHMENTS.SAYS 7,400 SIBANYE EMPLOYEES AT ALL LEVELS MAY BE AFFECTED AS A RESULT OF PROPOSED RESTRUCTURING."DECISION TO COMMENCE WITH THIS RESTRUCTURING PROCESS HAS NOT BEEN TAKEN LIGHTLY" - CEO.

Sibanye appoints head of the Southern Africa region

July 13 (Reuters) - Sibanye Gold Ltd :Robert Van Niekerk has been appointed as executive vice president: SA region.