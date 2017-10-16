Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (SGOB.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Compagnie De Saint Gobain SA :Saint-Gobain finalizes the acquisition of Glava, a major player in the Norwegian insulation market.

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Saint Gobain ::* Saint-Gobain has acquired Megaflex S.A in Argentina.* Megaflex is the leader in waterproofing applications in Argentina, mainly acting in bitumen felts and paints, with total sales of ARS 568 million in 2016 (c. €35 million), St Gobain says in a statement.* St Gobain says acquisition is in line with its strategy of expanding its presence in emerging countries and complements the Mortars business portfolio in Argentina, where Weber is already the market leader.

St Gobain acquires Brazilian adhesives company TekBond

July 25 (Reuters) - St Gobain ::* Saint-Gobain has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the equity capital of TekBond, the number two adhesives business in Brazil operating in the construction sector and on the automotive aftermarket..* This acquisition will enable Saint Gobain in Brazil to create important synergies with the Abrasives, Mortars and Flat Glass business lines on the construction and industrial markets..* TekBond supplies a broad range of adhesives, sealants, sprays and masking tapes all over Brazil..

July 24 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN SA ::ACQUIRES KIRSON, THE GERMAN REINFORCEMENT PRODUCTS SPECIALIST.KIRSON PROJECT IS SUBJECT TO THE APPROVAL OF THE GERMAN ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES.

June 30 (Reuters) - Saint-Gobain ::ACQUIRES FENCE MANUFACTURER SIMTEK FENCE.ACQUISITION OF SIMTEK FENCE INCLUDES SINGLE MANUFACTURING LOCATION IN THE USA (UTAH), DISTRIBUTION CENTER (PENNSYLVANIA) AND TOTAL OF 75 EMPLOYEES.

June 2 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN SA ::COMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN SA - SAINT-GOBAIN BUYS BACK 1 MILLION SHARES IN WENDEL’S ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING CONCERNING 20 MILLION SAINT-GOBAIN SHARES.HAS BOUGHT BACK 1 MILLION OF ITS OWN SHARES (C.0.2% OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL) AT A PRICE OF 50 MILLION EUROS IN AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS COMPLETED BY WENDEL MWD.PA.

June 1 (Reuters) - France-based listed investment group Wendel says: :Says will sell 20 million Saint-Gobain << >> shares which represents about 3.6 percent share capital..Frédéric Lemoine, Chairman of Wendel’s Executive Board says transaction is in line with Wendel’s strategy to pursue its shift towards unlisted assets. .Wendel says following transaction it will retain. approximately 2.5 percent in Saint-Gobain’s share capital and 4.5 percent of voting rights..Wendel says transaction will grant it additional financial resources to implement its investment strategy for 2017-2020..Wendel says BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs acted as joint bookrunners of the transaction, while Goldman Sachs is sole global coordinator of transaction..

St Gobain to buy German adhesive tapes manufacturer Biolink

May 22 (Reuters) - Saint Gobain ::* Saint-Gobain has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 percent of the equity capital of Biolink, a German manufacturer of specialty adhesive tapes .