Siemens says Siemens Gamesa writedowns don't affect guidance

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Siemens AG :Says writedowns at Siemens Gamesa << >> to have no impact on Siemens targets for FY 2016/17‍​.

Siemens Gamesa lowers FY forecast of underlying EBIT and EBIT margin

Oct 16 (Reuters) - SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY SA ::SAID ON FRIDAY LOWERS FORECAST OF UNDERLYING EBIT (PRE-PURCHASE ALLOCATION) TO C. 790 MILLION EUROS FROM PREVIOUS C. 900 MILLION EUROS FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED ON 30 SEPTEMBER.SAYS ALSO LOWERS FORECAST OF PRO-FORMA LAST TWELVE MONTH EBIT MARGIN TO 7 PCT FROM PREVIOUS 8 PCT OR HIGHER.SAYS FORECAST UPDATE DUE TO A WRITE-DOWN IN VALUE OF ASSETS IN UNITED STATES AND SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS CAUSED BY CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS AND PRICING PRESSURE.

Siemens Gamesa wins service extension contract for wind farm in UK

Oct 6 (Reuters) - SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY SA ::SAYS WINS SERVICE EXTENSION CONTRACT FOR 504-MW GREATER GABBARD WIND FARM IN UK.SAYS AGREEMENT INCLUDES SCHEDULED SERVICING, TROUBLESHOOTING AND TECHNICAL SUPPORT FOR FIVE YEARS.

Siemens Gamesa wins order to supply 34 MW in China‍​

Oct 3 (Reuters) - SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY SA :SECURES ORDER FROM THE GUANGDONG ELECTRIC POWER DESIGN INSTITUTE FOR SUPPLY OF 34 MW IN CHINA‍​.SAYS ALSO TO OPERATE AND MAINTAIN TURBINES FOR NEXT FIVE YEARS.

Siemens Gamesa signs 96.6 MW onshore deal in Norway

Sept 29 (Reuters) - SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY SA ::SAYS WINS 96.6 MW ONSHORE WIND POWER ORDER IN NORWAY.SAYS A FIVE YEAR SERVICE AND MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT IS INCLUDED‍​.SAYS PROJECT COMPLETION IS PLANNED FOR AUTUMN 2019.

Siemens Gamesa wins contract for supply of 50 MW in Pakistan

Sept 28 (Reuters) - SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY SA SGREN.MC::SAYS WINS EPC CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF 50 MW IN PAKISTAN.

Siemens Gamesa to develop hybrid wind-solar project in India

Sept 26 (Reuters) - SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY SA ::SAYS WINS ORDER FOR HYBRID WIND-SOLAR PROJECT IN INDIA.SAYS 28.8-MW SOLAR FACILITY WILL BE CONNECTED TO EXISTING 50-MW WIND FARM.

Siemens Gamesa wins 97-MW supply order in Argentina

Sept 20 (Reuters) - SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY SA ::WINS ORDER TO INSTALL 28 OF ITS G132-3.465 MW WIND TURBINES AT A COMPLEX BEING DEVELOPED IN WESTERN ARGENTINA.SAYS TURBINES TO BE DELIVERED IN SECOND QUARTER 2018.

Engie announces Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to stop producing 8-MW AD8 turbines

Sept 19 (Reuters) - ENGIE SA ::SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY << >> TOOK DECISION TO STOP PRODUCING 8-MW AD8 TURBINES DESIGNED BY ADWEN, SUPPOSED TO BE INSTALLED AT THE YEU–NOIRMOUTIER ISLANDS AND DIEPPE–LE TRÉPORT OFFSHORE WIND FARMS.COMPANY IS NOW OFFERING ITS 8-MW D8 TURBINE FOR THE PROJECT.OFFSHORE WIND-ENERGY PROJECT CONSORTIUM WILL USE SIEMENS' D8 MODEL FOR TURBINES AT ITS TWO OFFSHORE WIND FARMS.FRENCH MINISTRY OF ECOLOGICAL AND SOLIDARY TRANSITION APPROVED CHANGE IN TURBINE.SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY WILL UPHOLD ADWEN'S INDUSTRIAL COMMITMENTS IN FRANCE.TURBINES WILL BE PRODUCED IN LE HAVRE..ON 21 MARCH 2017, ADWEN SUBMITTED PERMIT APPLICATIONS WHICH WILL BE SET UP IN LE HAVRE AND WILL CREATE 750 DIRECT JOBS.THE DECISION OF THE CONSORTIUM AND ITS TURBINE SUPPLIER TO USE LOCAL MANUFACTURERS WILL HELP MOBILISE 750 ADDITIONAL JOBS.

Siemens Gamesa to deliver its D8 platform for two projects in France

