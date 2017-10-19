SEGRO PLC (SGRO.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Segro says new headline rent ‍contracted in Q3 was 8.8 mln stg

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Segro Plc ::SEGRO PLC - Q3 NEW HEADLINE RENT ‍CONTRACTED £8.8 MILLION VERSUS 13.5 MILLION STG , INCLUDING £3.8 MILLION IN RENT FROM EXISTING SPACE​.SEGRO PLC - Q3 VACANCY RATE OF 4.1 PERCENT VERSUS 5.7 PERCENT YEAR AGO.SEGRO PLC - ‍NET DEBT (INCLUDING OUR SHARE OF DEBT IN JOINT VENTURES) AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 WAS £2.3 BILLION​.SEGRO PLC - ‍LOOK-THROUGH LOAN TO VALUE (LTV) RATIO AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 WAS 31 PER CENT​.SEGRO PLC - ‍DURING Q3, WE INVESTED £17 MILLION IN FOUR LAND ACQUISITIONS FOR FUTURE DEVELOPMENT IN UK, ITALY AND SPAIN​.

Segro launches tender offers to purchase notes for cash​

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Segro Plc :ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFERS TO PURCHASE NOTES FOR CASH​.‍OFFERS WILL END AT 5:00 P.M. (LONDON TIME) ON 3 OCTOBER 2017 ( EXPIRATION DEADLINE) UNLESS EXTENDED, RE-OPENED OR TERMINATED BY COMPANY​.

Segro posts H1 pretax profit of 397.1 mln pounds

July 25 (Reuters) - SEGRO PLC ::INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 5 PERCENT TO 5.25 PENCEPER SHARE.H1 PRETAX PROFIT 397.1 MILLION STG VERSUS 200.7 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.IN HY, ADJUSTED EPS UP 3.2 PER CENT TO 9.7 PENCE.INTERIM DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 5.0 PER CENT TO 5.25 PENCE.IN HY, EPRA NAV PER SHARE UP 5.4 PER CENT TO 504 PENCE.IN HY 28 PER CENT INCREASE IN NEW RENT CONTRACTED IN PERIOD TO £27.5 MILLION.IN HY, 3.9 PER CENT LIKE-FOR-LIKE NET RENTAL INCOME GROWTH, INCLUDING 5.9 PER CENT IN UK AND STABLE RENTS IN CONTINENTAL EUROPE.TOTAL DEVELOPMENT CAPEX FOR FULL YEAR EXPECTED TO EXCEED £350 MILLION."PRICING LEVELS MEAN THAT, FOR TIME BEING, IT REMAINS MORE ACCRETIVE TO FOCUS OUR INVESTMENT ACTIVITY ON DEVELOPMENT RATHER THAN ACQUISITION"."CONTINUE TO EVALUATE OPPORTUNITIES TO DISPOSE OF MORE MATURE ASSETS".

Segro announces 650 mln euros private placement debt issue

July 6 (Reuters) - Segro Plc ::Signed agreement with 13 US institutional investors for a private placement of 650 mln euros 10 year, 12 year and 15 year senior unsecured notes.Issue consists of 3 tranches: 400 mln euros at fixed coupon of 1.77 pct due 2027, 150 mln euros at fixed coupon of 2.00 pct due 2029, and 100 mln euros at fixed coupon of 2.27 pct due 2032.Proceeds will be used to refinance 2018 sterling bonds and secured debt within airport property partnership.

Segro to redeem notes due 2018 at premium of 10 mln stg

May 31 (Reuters) - Segro Plc ::Redemption of 200 mln stg 5.50 per cent notes due 2018 will be redeemed at redemption amount of 210,364,000 stg.Together with accrued interest, amount represents a premium of approximately 10 million stg above nominal value of notes.

Property firm Segro points strong start to 2017

April 19 (Reuters) - Segro Plc ::Trading statement.Have signed 16 million stg of new headline rent, including almost 11 stg million of pre-let agreements relating to 300,000 sq m of new projects.Secured necessary funding for our high quality development pipeline - CEO.Investor demand remains strong across our markets and this may lead to further yield compression and capital growth in HY.Vacancy rate remains low at 5.6 pct (Dec 31: 5.7 pct).32,500 sq m of speculative developments were completed in Q1.

Segro says placed 3.7 mln shares at price of 452 p/shr

Segro Plc :Confirms successfully procured subscribers for all of 3,691,809 new ordinary shares at a price of 452 pence per new ordinary share.

Bookrunner says Segro books are covered on the rump

Bookrunner: Segro Plc: Books are covered on the rump and expected to close at short notice - bookrunner Further company coverage: [SGRO.L] ((bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).

BRIEF-Bookrunner says books for Segro rump placing are open now

Bookrunner: Segro: Books for rump placing are open now and expected to close at short notice - Bookrunner Further company coverage: [SGRO.L] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: (REPEAT).

Bookrunner says books for Segro rump placing are open now and expected to close at short notice

Bookrunner: Segro: Books for rump placing are open now and expected to close at short notice - Bookrunner Further company coverage: [SGRO.L] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).