Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGXL.SI)

SGXL.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

7.66SGD
9:33pm EDT
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.26%)
Prev Close
$7.64
Open
$7.64
Day's High
$7.67
Day's Low
$7.60
Volume
219,500
Avg. Vol
1,640,285
52-wk High
$7.82
52-wk Low
$6.96

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

‍Nasdaq signs collaborative listings agreement​‍​ with Singapore Exchange
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 09:30am EDT 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc :‍Says co and Singapore Exchange announced signing of a collaborative agreement​‍​.Says as part of agreement, co and SGX are currently exploring the demand among corporates for concurrent or sequential listing on both exchanges‍​.  Full Article

Singapore Exchange launches SGX America with office opening in Chicago​
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 05:30am EDT 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd :Launches sgx america with office opening in chicago​.  Full Article

Capbridge says SGX to subscribe for 10% equity stake in Capbridge Platform
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 06:50am EDT 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Capbridge::SGX, via unit, signed agreement to subscribe for 10 pct equity stake in Capbridge Platform Pte. Ltd‍​.Raises over S$4.0m in new money from early stage investors.  Full Article

Singapore Exchange ‍proposes changes to rules on securities trading and market practices
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 05:07am EDT 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd ::‍Proposes changes to rules on securities trading and market practices​.Singapore Exchange says it is ‍seeking public feedback on proposed changes to SGX's rules on securities trading and market practices​.Proposed changes will also clarify current market practices and situations​.  Full Article

Singapore Exchange says hit record volumes in FX futures
Tuesday, 26 Sep 2017 05:15am EDT 

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd :Daily volume record for its SGX INR/USD futures contract, with a total of 108,417 contracts traded on 22 September 2017.Recorded daily volume record for USD/CNH on Sept. 8 with 25,857 contracts traded, representing US$2.59 bln.  Full Article

Singapore Exchange says Sgx Regco announces new board members
Monday, 11 Sep 2017 05:20am EDT 

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd :Singapore Exchange Regulation appointed Alan Shaw, Jane Diplock Ao and Ronny Tan to its board.  Full Article

Singapore Exchange updates on market statistics for August 2017
Thursday, 7 Sep 2017 05:08am EDT 

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd :August ‍total securities market turnover value was s$25.9 billion, up 2% month-on-month​.August securities daily average value was s$1.2 billion, down 3% m-o-m and up 26% Y-O-Y..August total derivatives volume was 15.9 million, up 12% month-on-month.August market turnover value of structured warrants was s$1.7 billion, up 101% Y-O-Y.  Full Article

Singapore Exchange says SGX and Singapore Institute Of Surveyors And Valuers to jointly review practices and reporting for valuations used by listed issuers
Thursday, 17 Aug 2017 05:19am EDT 

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd ::SGX And Singapore Institute Of Surveyors And Valuers to jointly review practices and reporting for valuations used by listed issuers.  Full Article

Singapore Exchange says July securities daily average value was S$1.2 bln
Monday, 7 Aug 2017 05:10am EDT 

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd :July total securities market turnover value was at s$25.5 billion, up 14% month-on-month.July securities daily average value (sdav) was s$1.2 billion, up 14% m-o-m and up 16% y-o-y..Singapore exchange ltd - for july total derivatives volume was 14.2 million, down 9% month-on-month (m-o-m) and up 10% year- on-year.  Full Article

Singapore Exchange says qtrly NPAT attributable to shareholders S$85.2 mln vs S$76.8 mln
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 05:14am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd :Our fy2018 operating expenses are expected to be between S$425 and S$435 million.Qtrly operating revenue S$ 207.7 million versus S$198.1 million.‍proposed final dividend of 13 cents per share​.Qtrly npat attributable to shareholders S$85.2 million versus S$76.8 million.Fy technology-related capital expenditure to be between S$60 and S$65 million."Expect Asian market activities to return to higher levels of past years".  Full Article

