Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGXL.SI)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

‍Nasdaq signs collaborative listings agreement​‍​ with Singapore Exchange

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc :‍Says co and Singapore Exchange announced signing of a collaborative agreement​‍​.Says as part of agreement, co and SGX are currently exploring the demand among corporates for concurrent or sequential listing on both exchanges‍​.

Singapore Exchange launches SGX America with office opening in Chicago​

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd :Launches sgx america with office opening in chicago​.

Capbridge says SGX to subscribe for 10% equity stake in Capbridge Platform

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Capbridge::SGX, via unit, signed agreement to subscribe for 10 pct equity stake in Capbridge Platform Pte. Ltd‍​.Raises over S$4.0m in new money from early stage investors.

Singapore Exchange ‍proposes changes to rules on securities trading and market practices

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd ::‍Proposes changes to rules on securities trading and market practices​.Singapore Exchange says it is ‍seeking public feedback on proposed changes to SGX's rules on securities trading and market practices​.Proposed changes will also clarify current market practices and situations​.

Singapore Exchange says hit record volumes in FX futures

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd :Daily volume record for its SGX INR/USD futures contract, with a total of 108,417 contracts traded on 22 September 2017.Recorded daily volume record for USD/CNH on Sept. 8 with 25,857 contracts traded, representing US$2.59 bln.

Singapore Exchange says Sgx Regco announces new board members

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd :Singapore Exchange Regulation appointed Alan Shaw, Jane Diplock Ao and Ronny Tan to its board.

Singapore Exchange updates on market statistics for August 2017

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd :August ‍total securities market turnover value was s$25.9 billion, up 2% month-on-month​.August securities daily average value was s$1.2 billion, down 3% m-o-m and up 26% Y-O-Y..August total derivatives volume was 15.9 million, up 12% month-on-month.August market turnover value of structured warrants was s$1.7 billion, up 101% Y-O-Y.

Singapore Exchange says SGX and Singapore Institute Of Surveyors And Valuers to jointly review practices and reporting for valuations used by listed issuers

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd ::SGX And Singapore Institute Of Surveyors And Valuers to jointly review practices and reporting for valuations used by listed issuers.

Singapore Exchange says July securities daily average value was S$1.2 bln

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd :July total securities market turnover value was at s$25.5 billion, up 14% month-on-month.July securities daily average value (sdav) was s$1.2 billion, up 14% m-o-m and up 16% y-o-y..Singapore exchange ltd - for july total derivatives volume was 14.2 million, down 9% month-on-month (m-o-m) and up 10% year- on-year.

Singapore Exchange says qtrly NPAT attributable to shareholders S$85.2 mln vs S$76.8 mln

July 27 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd :Our fy2018 operating expenses are expected to be between S$425 and S$435 million.Qtrly operating revenue S$ 207.7 million versus S$198.1 million.‍proposed final dividend of 13 cents per share​.Qtrly npat attributable to shareholders S$85.2 million versus S$76.8 million.Fy technology-related capital expenditure to be between S$60 and S$65 million."Expect Asian market activities to return to higher levels of past years".