Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGXL.SI)
7.66SGD
9:33pm EDT
$0.02 (+0.26%)
$7.64
$7.64
$7.67
$7.60
219,500
1,640,285
$7.82
$6.96
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Nasdaq signs collaborative listings agreement with Singapore Exchange
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc
Singapore Exchange launches SGX America with office opening in Chicago
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd
Capbridge says SGX to subscribe for 10% equity stake in Capbridge Platform
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Capbridge::SGX, via unit, signed agreement to subscribe for 10 pct equity stake in Capbridge Platform Pte. Ltd.Raises over S$4.0m in new money from early stage investors. Full Article
Singapore Exchange proposes changes to rules on securities trading and market practices
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd
Singapore Exchange says hit record volumes in FX futures
Sept 26 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd
Singapore Exchange says Sgx Regco announces new board members
Sept 11 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd
Singapore Exchange updates on market statistics for August 2017
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd
Singapore Exchange says SGX and Singapore Institute Of Surveyors And Valuers to jointly review practices and reporting for valuations used by listed issuers
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd
Singapore Exchange says July securities daily average value was S$1.2 bln
Aug 7 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd
Singapore Exchange says qtrly NPAT attributable to shareholders S$85.2 mln vs S$76.8 mln
July 27 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd