Sharda Motor Industries Ltd (SHAD.NS)

SHAD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,597.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs32.70 (+1.28%)
Prev Close
Rs2,564.30
Open
Rs2,565.20
Day's High
Rs2,609.95
Day's Low
Rs2,564.30
Volume
907
Avg. Vol
3,437
52-wk High
Rs3,140.00
52-wk Low
Rs949.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Sharda Motor Industries June-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 5 Sep 2017 05:00am EDT 

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Sharda Motor Industries Ltd ::June quarter net profit 187 million rupees versus profit 126.9 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 3.36 billion rupees versus 2.90 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Sharda Motor Industries sets interim dividend at 6.25 rupees/shr
Thursday, 2 Feb 2017 05:19am EST 

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd :Says declared an interim dividend of INR 6.25 per equity share.  Full Article

Sharda Motor Industries June-qtr profit more than doubles
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 05:55am EDT 

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd : June-quarter net profit 126.5 million rupees versus 51.9 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 2.43 billion rupees versus 2.12 billion rupees last year . Cessation of Pradeep Rastogi from CFO . Appointment of Vivek Bhatia as CFO .  Full Article

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd fixes record date for interim dividend
Wednesday, 27 Jan 2016 07:38am EST 

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd:Says that the company has fixed Feb. 13, 2016 as record date for purpose of payment of interim dividend, if any.  Full Article

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd News

BRIEF-Sharda Motor Industries files petition against Toyo Sharda India Pvt before NCLT

* Says petition has been filed by co against Toyo Sharda India Pvt before NCLT Source text - http://bit.ly/2wbgSYH Further company coverage:

