Sharda Motor Industries Ltd (SHAD.NS)

India's Sharda Motor Industries June-qtr profit rises

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Sharda Motor Industries Ltd ::June quarter net profit 187 million rupees versus profit 126.9 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 3.36 billion rupees versus 2.90 billion rupees year ago.

Sharda Motor Industries sets interim dividend at 6.25 rupees/shr

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd :Says declared an interim dividend of INR 6.25 per equity share.

Sharda Motor Industries June-qtr profit more than doubles

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd : June-quarter net profit 126.5 million rupees versus 51.9 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 2.43 billion rupees versus 2.12 billion rupees last year . Cessation of Pradeep Rastogi from CFO . Appointment of Vivek Bhatia as CFO .

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd fixes record date for interim dividend

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd:Says that the company has fixed Feb. 13, 2016 as record date for purpose of payment of interim dividend, if any.