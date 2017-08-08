Schaeffler AG (SHA_p.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Schaeffler sticks with lowered guidance after H1

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Schaeffler AG :H1 net income stable at eur 485 million.Still sees 2017 revenue growth of 4 to 5 percent at constant currency, EBIT margin of 11 to 12 percent before special items.

Schaeffler confirms 2020 financial targets

July 20 (Reuters) - SCHAEFFLER AG :FINANCIAL AMBITIONS 2020 CONFIRMED; AVERAGE SALES GROWTH OF 4-6 PERCENT P.A. AND EBIT MARGIN OF 12-13 PERCENT BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS IN 2020 TARGETED.CHINA REMAINS KEY GROWTH DRIVER; DOUBLING OF SALES PLANNED OVER THE NEXT FIVE YEARS‍​.

Schaeffler publishes preliminary key figures for first half of 2017

July 18 (Reuters) - Schaeffler AG :Publishes preliminary key figures for first half of 2017.Group revenue increases by 3.8 percent at constant currency in first half of 2017; EMIT margin before special items at 11.1 percent.Weak performance of automotive division impacts group earnings in Q2.Industrial business back on growth course, margin further stabilized.

Schaeffler names Dietmar Heinrich new CFO

July 17 (Reuters) - Schaeffler AG says:Names Dietmar Heinrich new CFO from August 2017.Extends contract of board member Stefan Spindler by 5 years until April 2023.

Schaeffler AG reduces earnings guidance for 2017

June 26 (Reuters) - Schaeffler Ag :Schaeffler AG reduces its earnings guidance for 2017.Reduced guidance for EBIT margin before special items from hitherto 12-13 percent to 11-12 percent for business year 2017.Guidance for free cash flow has been reduced from approximately 600 million euros to approximately 500 million euros for 2017.Schaeffler AG says Schaeffler Group confirms its revenue guidance for full year.

Schaeffler affirms guidance after Q1 results

May 11 (Reuters) - Schaeffler Ag :Outlook confirmed.Q1 revenues 3.6 billion eur.Q1 EBIT 435 million eur.Q1 EBIT margin before special items 12.2 percent.Q1 net income 279 million eur.

Schaeffler Q1 net income up to EUR 279 million

May 11 (Reuters) - SCHAEFFLER AG ::REVENUE FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2017 INCREASED BY 6.9 PERCENT TO EUR 3.6 BILLION.Q1 EBIT INCREASED BY 3.3 PERCENT TO EUR 435 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 421 MILLION).Q1 NET INCOME AMOUNTED TO EUR 279 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 253 MILLION) WHICH REPRESENTS AN INCREASE OF 10.3 PERCENT.COMPANY HAS CONFIRMED ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2017 AS A WHOLE.GROUP EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH OF 4 TO 5 PERCENT AT CONSTANT CURRENCY, AN EBIT MARGIN OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS FOR 2017.SEES FREE CASH FLOW OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 600 MILLION FOR 2017 AS A WHOLE.

Schaeffler says CFO to leave end-march 2018

May 10 (Reuters) - Schaeffler Ag says:CFO Ulrich Hauck to resign after mandate expires at end-March 2018.

Schaeffler sells cylinder head manufacturing unit in Magdeburg

Schaeffler AG : Schaeffler says sells cylinder head manufacturing unit in Magdeburg . Schaeffler says closing of the transaction is expected for the 1st quarter of 2017, details confidential Further company coverage: [SHA_p.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Schaeffler buys electric motor manufacturer Compact Dynamics GmbH

Schaeffler AG : Acquires electric motor manufacturer Compact Dynamics GmbH (seller: Semikron International GmbH) . Acquisition of 51 percent of the shares of Compact Dynamics GmbH, a manufacturer of high-performance electric motors .Transaction is envisaged to be completed in the first quarter of 2017 and the parties are bound to secrecy about the details.