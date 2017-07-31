Edition:
Shree Cement Ltd (SHCM.NS)

SHCM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

18,135.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-231.50 (-1.26%)
Prev Close
Rs18,366.50
Open
Rs18,548.20
Day's High
Rs18,548.30
Day's Low
Rs18,127.10
Volume
870
Avg. Vol
15,853
52-wk High
Rs20,538.00
52-wk Low
Rs13,010.00

Latest Key Developments

India's Shree Cement June-qtr profit falls about 13 pct
Monday, 31 Jul 2017 03:46am EDT 

July 31 (Reuters) - Shree Cement Ltd :June quarter profit 4.40 billion rupees versus 5.08 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 3.86 billion rupees.June quarter total income 29.95 billion rupees versus 25.66 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

India's Shree Cement March-qtr profit more than halves
Tuesday, 16 May 2017 06:25am EDT 

May 16 (Reuters) - Shree Cement Ltd :March quarter net profit 3.05 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 2.81 billion rupees.March quarter total income 28.34 billion rupees.Net profit in march quarter last year was 6.63 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 27.24 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 24 rupees per share.  Full Article

Petron Engineering Construction gets LoI from Shree Cement,Beawar
Wednesday, 22 Mar 2017 07:54am EDT 

Petron Engineering Construction Ltd :Got LoI from shree cement beawar, for civil work at cement plant at Gulbarga for contract value of INR 210 million.  Full Article

Shree Cement to appeal against CCI order before COMPAT
Friday, 20 Jan 2017 12:28am EST 

Shree Cement Ltd : Co believes it has good case for succeeding in appeal against CCI order imposing penalty on co .Will file appeal against CCI order befor COMPAT.  Full Article

Shree Cement expands cement grinding capacity at Aurangabad, Bihar
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 04:41am EDT 

Shree Cement Ltd : Expansion of cement grinding capacity at Aurangabad, Bihar . For expansion of cement grinding capacity at Aurangabad, Bihar, investment required is about INR 2.85 billion .  Full Article

Shree Cement June-qtr profit rises
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 04:32am EDT 

Shree Cement Ltd : June-quarter net profit 5.08 billion rupees; total income from operations 24.94 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 2.86 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 1.04 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 17.25 billion rupees .  Full Article

Shree Cement March-qtr profit up about 87 pct
Thursday, 26 May 2016 04:15am EDT 

Shree Cement Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 2.23 billion rupees versus profit of 1.20 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 20.17 billion rupees versus 15.73 billion rupees year ago . Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 1.79 billion rupees .  Full Article

Shree Cement Ltd News

