Shree Cement Ltd (SHCM.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Shree Cement June-qtr profit falls about 13 pct

July 31 (Reuters) - Shree Cement Ltd :June quarter profit 4.40 billion rupees versus 5.08 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 3.86 billion rupees.June quarter total income 29.95 billion rupees versus 25.66 billion rupees last year.

India's Shree Cement March-qtr profit more than halves

May 16 (Reuters) - Shree Cement Ltd :March quarter net profit 3.05 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 2.81 billion rupees.March quarter total income 28.34 billion rupees.Net profit in march quarter last year was 6.63 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 27.24 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 24 rupees per share.

Petron Engineering Construction gets LoI from Shree Cement,Beawar

Petron Engineering Construction Ltd :Got LoI from shree cement beawar, for civil work at cement plant at Gulbarga for contract value of INR 210 million.

Shree Cement to appeal against CCI order before COMPAT

Shree Cement Ltd : Co believes it has good case for succeeding in appeal against CCI order imposing penalty on co .Will file appeal against CCI order befor COMPAT.

Shree Cement expands cement grinding capacity at Aurangabad, Bihar

Shree Cement Ltd : Expansion of cement grinding capacity at Aurangabad, Bihar . For expansion of cement grinding capacity at Aurangabad, Bihar, investment required is about INR 2.85 billion .

Shree Cement June-qtr profit rises

Shree Cement Ltd : June-quarter net profit 5.08 billion rupees; total income from operations 24.94 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 2.86 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 1.04 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 17.25 billion rupees .

Shree Cement March-qtr profit up about 87 pct

Shree Cement Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 2.23 billion rupees versus profit of 1.20 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 20.17 billion rupees versus 15.73 billion rupees year ago . Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 1.79 billion rupees .