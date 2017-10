Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (SHCU.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Shriram City Union Finance June-qtr profit rises

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Shriram City Union Finance Ltd :June quarter profit 1.94 billion rupees versus profit 1.82 billion rupees year ago.June quarter total revenue 12.19 billion rupees versus 10.55 billion rupees year ago.

Shriram City Union Finance approves seeking members' nod for re-appointment of Duruvasan Ramachandra as MD, CEO

May 25 (Reuters) - Shriram City Union Finance Ltd :Says approved seeking members' nod for reappointment of Duruvasan Ramachandra as MD, CEO.

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.82 billion rupees versus 1.48 billion rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 10.53 billion rupees versus 9.13 billion rupees last year .

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd recommends final dividend

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd:Says board has recommended final dividend of 10.00 Indian rupees per equity share (i.e. 100%).