SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG (SHFG.DE)

SHFG.DE on Xetra

30.23EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.27 (-0.89%)
Prev Close
€30.50
Open
€30.50
Day's High
€30.60
Day's Low
€30.00
Volume
8,486
Avg. Vol
19,349
52-wk High
€49.21
52-wk Low
€30.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

‍Techniche says signed agreement for sale of ERST European Retail Systems Technology GmbH
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 05:42pm EDT 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Techniche Ltd :‍Signed agreement for sale of ERST European Retail Systems Technology GmbH, Techniche Limited's German subsidiary company​.‍Expected proceeds from sale of non-core business are estimated at A$4.0 million​.‍Purchaser under agreement is German company SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG​.  Full Article

SNP and NTTDATA Global Solutions enter into strategic business alliance
Wednesday, 6 Sep 2017 05:01am EDT 

Sept 6 (Reuters) - SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER AG ::SNP AG AND NTTDATA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC BUSINESS ALLIANCE.ALLIANCE TO OFFER SOFTWARE CENTRIC HIGH AUTOMATED TRANSFORMATION SERVICES.  Full Article

SNP Q2 EBIT down at EUR 0.5 mln​
Friday, 28 Jul 2017 01:45am EDT 

July 28 (Reuters) - SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER AG ::‍REVENUE GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 TO EUR 48.0 MILLION (+26.7%); Q2 2017: EUR 26.4 MILLION (+36.0%)​.‍ORDER BACKLOG (JUNE 30, 2017): EUR 48.5 MILLION (+66%)​.‍EXECUTIVE BOARD CONFIRMS ITS REVENUE AND EARNINGS FORECAST​.‍AS IN PREVIOUS YEARS, SNP EXPECTS THAT SECOND HALF OF YEAR WILL BE MUCH STRONGER​.H1 ‍EBITDA OF EUR -0.6 MILLION AT END OF FIRST SIX MONTHS OF YEAR (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 4.1 MILLION)​.H1 ‍EBIT AMOUNTED TO EUR -1.9 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 3.4 MILLION)​.‍Q2 EBIT WAS EUR 0.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 1.8 MILLION)​.  Full Article

VÖB-Service GmbH and SNP AG agree on strategic cooperation
Thursday, 20 Jul 2017 09:46am EDT 

July 20 (Reuters) - SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER AG ::VÖB-SERVICE GMBH AND SNP AG AGREE ON STRATEGIC COOPERATION.  Full Article

SNP takes over South American ADEPCON Group
Thursday, 20 Jul 2017 01:43am EDT 

July 20 (Reuters) - SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER AG :DGAP-NEWS: SNP AG PRESSES ON WITH INTERNATIONALIZATION AND TAKES OVER SOUTH AMERICAN ADEPCON GROUP.‍PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO KEEP PURCHASE PRICE CONFIDENTIAL​.‍WILL ACQUIRE 60% OF ALL SHARES IN SOUTH AMERICAN ADEPCON GROUP, EFFECTIVE AUGUST 1, 2017​.REMAINING 40% OF SHARES WILL BE PURCHASED OVER NEXT YEARS.  Full Article

SNP sucessfully concludes capital increase
Thursday, 6 Jul 2017 01:46am EDT 

July 6 (Reuters) - SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER AG ::DGAP-ADHOC: SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER AG SUCESSFULLY CONCLUDES CAPITAL INCREASE WITH GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 18.74 MILLION.  Full Article

SNP AG resolves on capital increase from authorized capital
Wednesday, 5 Jul 2017 11:43am EDT 

July 5 (Reuters) - SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER AG ::RESOLVES ON CAPITAL INCREASE FROM AUTHORIZED CAPITAL.HAS RESOLVED TO INCREASE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL BY UP TO 10% MINUS ONE SHARE.SHARE CAPITAL TO INCREASE FROM EUR 4,976,786 TO UP TO EUR 5,474,463 THROUGH ISSUING UP TO 497,677 NEW SHARES.  Full Article

SNP AG receives order for strategic SAP consolidation programme
Wednesday, 5 Jul 2017 02:31am EDT 

July 5 (Reuters) - SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER AG ::RECEIVES ORDER FOR STRATEGIC SAP CONSOLIDATION PROGRAMME FROM ONE OF THE LARGEST AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIERS IN THE WORLD.  Full Article

SNP AG to buy a group of three South American SAP consulting companies
Friday, 30 Jun 2017 09:19am EDT 

June 30 (Reuters) - SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER AG ::IS PURSUING ACQUISITION OF A GROUP OF THREE SOUTH AMERICAN SAP CONSULTING COMPANIES, TWO OF WHICH ARE LEGALLY LINKED TO EACH OTHER.SEES POSITIVE OPERATING CONTRIBUTION TO FY EARNINGS (TO AMOUNT OF USD 1.4 MILLION TO USD 1.8 MILLION).‍OPERATING CONTRIBUTION WILL AS OF DAY OF REPORTING CONSTITUTE USD 0.7 MILLION TO USD 0.9 MILLION PRO RATA TEMPORIS​.  Full Article

SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner increases stake in SNP Transformations SEA Pte. Ltd
Tuesday, 16 May 2017 04:52am EDT 

May 16 (Reuters) - SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER AG ::HAS INCREASED ITS SHARE IN SNP TRANSFORMATIONS SEA PTE. LTD., SINGAPORE/MALAYSIA AND NOW HOLDS 81% OF SHARES IN COMPANY.UNILATERAL PURCHASE OPTION FOR JANUARY 1, 2018, IS BEING ARRANGED FOR REMAINING 19% OF SHARES.  Full Article

SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG News

