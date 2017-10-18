SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG (SHFG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

‍Techniche says signed agreement for sale of ERST European Retail Systems Technology GmbH

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Techniche Ltd :‍Signed agreement for sale of ERST European Retail Systems Technology GmbH, Techniche Limited's German subsidiary company​.‍Expected proceeds from sale of non-core business are estimated at A$4.0 million​.‍Purchaser under agreement is German company SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG​.

SNP and NTTDATA Global Solutions enter into strategic business alliance

Sept 6 (Reuters) - SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER AG ::SNP AG AND NTTDATA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC BUSINESS ALLIANCE.ALLIANCE TO OFFER SOFTWARE CENTRIC HIGH AUTOMATED TRANSFORMATION SERVICES.

SNP Q2 EBIT down at EUR 0.5 mln​

July 28 (Reuters) - SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER AG ::‍REVENUE GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 TO EUR 48.0 MILLION (+26.7%); Q2 2017: EUR 26.4 MILLION (+36.0%)​.‍ORDER BACKLOG (JUNE 30, 2017): EUR 48.5 MILLION (+66%)​.‍EXECUTIVE BOARD CONFIRMS ITS REVENUE AND EARNINGS FORECAST​.‍AS IN PREVIOUS YEARS, SNP EXPECTS THAT SECOND HALF OF YEAR WILL BE MUCH STRONGER​.H1 ‍EBITDA OF EUR -0.6 MILLION AT END OF FIRST SIX MONTHS OF YEAR (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 4.1 MILLION)​.H1 ‍EBIT AMOUNTED TO EUR -1.9 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 3.4 MILLION)​.‍Q2 EBIT WAS EUR 0.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 1.8 MILLION)​.

VÖB-Service GmbH and SNP AG agree on strategic cooperation

July 20 (Reuters) - SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER AG ::VÖB-SERVICE GMBH AND SNP AG AGREE ON STRATEGIC COOPERATION.

SNP takes over South American ADEPCON Group

July 20 (Reuters) - SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER AG :DGAP-NEWS: SNP AG PRESSES ON WITH INTERNATIONALIZATION AND TAKES OVER SOUTH AMERICAN ADEPCON GROUP.‍PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO KEEP PURCHASE PRICE CONFIDENTIAL​.‍WILL ACQUIRE 60% OF ALL SHARES IN SOUTH AMERICAN ADEPCON GROUP, EFFECTIVE AUGUST 1, 2017​.REMAINING 40% OF SHARES WILL BE PURCHASED OVER NEXT YEARS.

SNP sucessfully concludes capital increase

July 6 (Reuters) - SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER AG ::DGAP-ADHOC: SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER AG SUCESSFULLY CONCLUDES CAPITAL INCREASE WITH GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 18.74 MILLION.

SNP AG resolves on capital increase from authorized capital

July 5 (Reuters) - SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER AG ::RESOLVES ON CAPITAL INCREASE FROM AUTHORIZED CAPITAL.HAS RESOLVED TO INCREASE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL BY UP TO 10% MINUS ONE SHARE.SHARE CAPITAL TO INCREASE FROM EUR 4,976,786 TO UP TO EUR 5,474,463 THROUGH ISSUING UP TO 497,677 NEW SHARES.

SNP AG receives order for strategic SAP consolidation programme

July 5 (Reuters) - SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER AG ::RECEIVES ORDER FOR STRATEGIC SAP CONSOLIDATION PROGRAMME FROM ONE OF THE LARGEST AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIERS IN THE WORLD.

SNP AG to buy a group of three South American SAP consulting companies

June 30 (Reuters) - SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER AG ::IS PURSUING ACQUISITION OF A GROUP OF THREE SOUTH AMERICAN SAP CONSULTING COMPANIES, TWO OF WHICH ARE LEGALLY LINKED TO EACH OTHER.SEES POSITIVE OPERATING CONTRIBUTION TO FY EARNINGS (TO AMOUNT OF USD 1.4 MILLION TO USD 1.8 MILLION).‍OPERATING CONTRIBUTION WILL AS OF DAY OF REPORTING CONSTITUTE USD 0.7 MILLION TO USD 0.9 MILLION PRO RATA TEMPORIS​.

SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner increases stake in SNP Transformations SEA Pte. Ltd

May 16 (Reuters) - SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER AG ::HAS INCREASED ITS SHARE IN SNP TRANSFORMATIONS SEA PTE. LTD., SINGAPORE/MALAYSIA AND NOW HOLDS 81% OF SHARES IN COMPANY.UNILATERAL PURCHASE OPTION FOR JANUARY 1, 2018, IS BEING ARRANGED FOR REMAINING 19% OF SHARES.