S H Kelkar And Company Ltd (SHKE.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

S H Kelkar & Co to buy VN Creative Chemicals‍​

Sept 12 (Reuters) - S H Kelkar & Company Ltd ::Says approved acquisition of VN Creative Chemicals Pvt Ltd ‍​.

India's S H Kelkar & Co June-qtr profit falls

Aug 10 (Reuters) - India's S H Kelkar And Company Ltd :June quarter net profit 179.7 million rupees versus 227.9 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 1.64 billion rupees versus 1.79 billion rupees year ago.

India's S H Kelkar & Co March-qtr profit rises

May 12 (Reuters) - S H Kelkar And Company Ltd :March quarter profit 274.3 million rupees versus 243.8 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 2.74 billion rupees versus 2.93 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 1.75 rupees per share.

India's S H Kelkar & Co to consider proposal for share buyback

May 4 (Reuters) - S H Kelkar and Company Ltd :Says to consider proposal for buy back of equity shares of company.

S H Kelkar and Co acquires Fragrance Encapsulation Technology

April 24 (Reuters) - S H Kelkar and Company Ltd :S H Kelkar and Company - acquisition of Fragrance Encapsulation Technology from Tanishka Fragrance Encapsulation Technologies LLP..S H Kelkar and Company - consideration of acquisition is over 10 million rupees.

S H Kelkar & Co Dec-qtr profit rises

S H Kelkar and Company Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 253.8 million rupees versus 218.1 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 2.49 billion rupees versus 2.45 billion rupees year ago.

S H Kelkar to buy business undertaking of Gujarat Flavours

S H Kelkar And Company Ltd : Approved acquisition of business of Gujarat Flavours Pvt Ltd . Acquisition would be on a slump sales basis for about 145 million rupees plus net working capital . Acquisition would be through co's unit Keva Flavours Pvt Ltd .

S H Kelkar June-qtr profit rises

S H Kelkar and Company Ltd : June-quarter net profit 227.9 million rupees versus 197.1 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 1.58 billion rupees versus 1.66 billion rupees last year .

S H Kelkar March-qtr profit rises

S H Kelkar And Company Ltd : March-quarter net profit 197.6 million rupees versus 113.8 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 1.67 billion rupees versus 1.22 billion rupees last year .

S H Kelkar And Company Ltd announces listing of equity shares

S H Kelkar And Company Ltd:Says that effective from Nov. 16, equity shares of S H Kelkar and Company Ltd are listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in list of 'B' group securities.