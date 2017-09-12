Edition:
United States

S H Kelkar And Company Ltd (SHKE.NS)

SHKE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

277.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.35 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
Rs277.65
Open
Rs280.00
Day's High
Rs282.05
Day's Low
Rs275.60
Volume
14,221
Avg. Vol
96,797
52-wk High
Rs362.90
52-wk Low
Rs236.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

S H Kelkar & Co to buy VN Creative Chemicals‍​
Tuesday, 12 Sep 2017 08:00am EDT 

Sept 12 (Reuters) - S H Kelkar & Company Ltd ::Says approved acquisition of VN Creative Chemicals Pvt Ltd ‍​.  Full Article

India's S H Kelkar & Co June-qtr profit falls
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 05:02am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - India's S H Kelkar And Company Ltd :June quarter net profit 179.7 million rupees versus 227.9 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 1.64 billion rupees versus 1.79 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

India's S H Kelkar & Co March-qtr profit rises
Friday, 12 May 2017 07:25am EDT 

May 12 (Reuters) - S H Kelkar And Company Ltd :March quarter profit 274.3 million rupees versus 243.8 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 2.74 billion rupees versus 2.93 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 1.75 rupees per share.  Full Article

India's S H Kelkar & Co to consider proposal for share buyback
Thursday, 4 May 2017 05:56am EDT 

May 4 (Reuters) - S H Kelkar and Company Ltd :Says to consider proposal for buy back of equity shares of company.  Full Article

S H Kelkar and Co acquires Fragrance Encapsulation Technology
Monday, 24 Apr 2017 08:23am EDT 

April 24 (Reuters) - S H Kelkar and Company Ltd :S H Kelkar and Company - acquisition of Fragrance Encapsulation Technology from Tanishka Fragrance Encapsulation Technologies LLP..S H Kelkar and Company - consideration of acquisition is over 10 million rupees.  Full Article

S H Kelkar & Co Dec-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 05:09am EST 

S H Kelkar and Company Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 253.8 million rupees versus 218.1 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 2.49 billion rupees versus 2.45 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

S H Kelkar to buy business undertaking of Gujarat Flavours
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 02:37am EDT 

S H Kelkar And Company Ltd : Approved acquisition of business of Gujarat Flavours Pvt Ltd . Acquisition would be on a slump sales basis for about 145 million rupees plus net working capital . Acquisition would be through co's unit Keva Flavours Pvt Ltd .  Full Article

S H Kelkar June-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 06:26am EDT 

S H Kelkar and Company Ltd : June-quarter net profit 227.9 million rupees versus 197.1 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 1.58 billion rupees versus 1.66 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

S H Kelkar March-qtr profit rises
Friday, 27 May 2016 05:38am EDT 

S H Kelkar And Company Ltd : March-quarter net profit 197.6 million rupees versus 113.8 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 1.67 billion rupees versus 1.22 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

S H Kelkar And Company Ltd announces listing of equity shares
Sunday, 15 Nov 2015 09:36pm EST 

S H Kelkar And Company Ltd:Says that effective from Nov. 16, equity shares of S H Kelkar and Company Ltd are listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in list of 'B' group securities.  Full Article

S H Kelkar And Company Ltd News

» More SHKE.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials