Source Energy Services Ltd (SHLE.TO)

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Source Energy Services Ltd ::Announces acquisition of Preferred Sands' Wisconsin Mine, Processing Facility and Canadian Frac Sand Assets as well as $90 million in equity financings.Consideration for Acquisition includes U.S.$80 million in cash, subject to closing and post-closing adjustments.Acquisition is expected to provide significant accretion in cash flow per share in 2018.Acquisition is also expected to be immediately accretive, based on key operational metrics.Financing deal by $25.1 million public bought deal equity financing, $65 million private placement equity financing, draws on credit facilities.Prior to closing of acquisition, co expects to increase its revolver limit under its credit facilities from $35 million to $70 million.Approximately $20 million of revolver limit will be utilized to finance acquisition.In connection with deal, co entered agreement with underwriters to issue 3 million shares on bought deal basis at $8.35 per share.
May 15 (Reuters) - Source Energy Services Ltd ::Source Energy Services reports 49 pct sales growth and mine acquisition.Qtrly sales C$64.4 million versus C$43.3 million.Source Energy Services - "expects that activity levels and sand intensity levels will continue to rise in 2018 leading to further improvements in 2018".
