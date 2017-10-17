Edition:
United States

Source Energy Services Ltd (SHLE.TO)

SHLE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

8.45CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.05 (+0.60%)
Prev Close
$8.40
Open
$8.45
Day's High
$8.55
Day's Low
$8.35
Volume
29,618
Avg. Vol
43,576
52-wk High
$10.80
52-wk Low
$5.68

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Source Energy Services Ltd. announces acquisition of Preferred Sands' Wisconsin Mine, Processing Facility and Canadian Frac Sand Assets
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 03:42pm EDT 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Source Energy Services Ltd ::Announces acquisition of Preferred Sands' Wisconsin Mine, Processing Facility and Canadian Frac Sand Assets as well as $90 million in equity financings.Consideration for Acquisition includes U.S.$80 million in cash, subject to closing and post-closing adjustments​.Acquisition is expected to provide significant accretion in cash flow per share in 2018​.Acquisition is also expected to be immediately accretive, based on key operational metrics​.Financing deal by $25.1 million public bought deal equity financing, $65 million private placement equity financing, draws on credit facilities​.Prior to closing of acquisition, co expects to increase its revolver limit under its credit facilities from $35 million to $70 million​.Approximately $20 million of revolver limit will be utilized to finance acquisition​.In connection with deal, co ‍entered agreement with underwriters to issue 3 million shares on bought deal basis at $8.35 per share​.  Full Article

Source Energy Services qtrly sales C$64.4 mln vs C$43.3 mln
Monday, 15 May 2017 08:00am EDT 

May 15 (Reuters) - Source Energy Services Ltd ::Source Energy Services reports 49 pct sales growth and mine acquisition.Qtrly sales C$64.4 million versus C$43.3 million.Source Energy Services - "expects that activity levels and sand intensity levels will continue to rise in 2018 leading to further improvements in 2018".  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Source Energy Services Ltd News

» More SHLE.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials