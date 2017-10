Shilpa Medicare Ltd (SHME.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Shilpa Medicare June-qtr profit rises

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Shilpa Medicare Ltd :June quarter profit 278.8 million rupees versus profit of 240.9 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 1.66 billion rupees versus 1.63 billion rupees year ago.

India's Shilpa Medicare March-qtr profit rises

May 29 (Reuters) - India's Shilpa Medicare Ltd :March quarter profit 419.6 million rupees versus 339.9 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 2.09 billion rupees versus 1.81 billion rupees year ago.

Shilpa Medicare says USFDA issued EIR for API manufacturing facilities at Raichur

Shilpa Medicare Ltd : Says USFDA issued EIR for company's active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facilities located at Raichur . Submitted a detailed corrective and preventive action (CAPA) plan to regulator within stipulated timelines in response to form 483 . Says inspection has now been closed by US FDA .Says US FDA has reviewed CAPA and has found them acceptable.

Shilpa Medicare declares interim dividend of 0.60 rupees per share

Shilpa Medicare Ltd :Says declared an interim dividend of INR 0.60 per equity share.

Shilpa Medicare approves fund raising of up to 1.75 bln rupees

Shilpa Medicare Ltd : Says approved raising of funds up to 1.75 billion rupees via shares to TA FII Investors .Says proposed to increase shareholding limit of FIIs to 40 percent.

Shilpa Medicare appoints Rajendra Dugar as CFO

Shilpa Medicare Ltd :says appointed Rajendra Dugar as CFO.

Shilpa Medicare gets USFDA approval for Azacitidine injection

Shilpa Medicare Ltd :Received an approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration for Azacitidine - Injection Anda of SEZ formulations facility situated at Jadcherla.

Shilpa Medicare June-qtr profit rises

Shilpa Medicare Ltd : June-quarter profit 241.4 million rupees versus 221.3 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income 1.61 billion rupees versus 1.46 billion rupees last year .

Shilpa Medicare says USFDA conducted audit at Jadcherla facility

Shilpa Medicare Ltd : Co had an audit conducted by USFDA at SEZ Formulations facility situated at Jadcherla, near Hyderabad, from July 18 to July 26 . Co has received no 483 observations for the facility .