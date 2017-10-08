Shopper's Stop Ltd (SHOP.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Future Retail executes term sheet to acquire Hypercity Retail (India)‍​

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Future Retail Ltd ::Says executed term sheet for acquisition of Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd ‍​.

India's Shopper's Stop June-qtr loss narrows

July 28 (Reuters) - Shopper's Stop Ltd ::June quarter loss 37.2 million rupees versus loss of 135.6 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 9.46 billion rupees versus 7.80 billion rupees last year.

Shopper's Stop posts March-qtr loss

May 5 (Reuters) - India's Shopper's Stop Ltd :Recommended dividend of 15 percent per share.March quarter net loss 360.7 million rupees.March quarter total income 9.17 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees.Net profit in march quarter last year was 100.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 8.90 billion rupees.

Shopper's Stop reduces shareholding in Nuance Group (India) Pvt. Ltd

April 28 (Reuters) - Shopper's Stop Ltd :Says shareholding in Nuance Group (India) Pvt. Ltd., a joint venture company has been reduced from 50% to 40%.

Shopper's Stop June-qtr loss narrows

Shopper's Stop Ltd : Says June-quarter net loss 135.6 million rupees . Says June-quarter total income from operations 7.72 billion rupees . Net loss in June quarter last year was 216.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 6.98 billion rupees . Customer sentiment has been soft during quarter; believe that starting Q2FY17 consumption should improve .

Shopper's Stop Ltd declares interim dividend

Shopper's Stop Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 0.75 Indian rupees per share of 5 Indian rupees each (i.e. 15%) on the paid up equity share capital of the company for the financial year 2015-16.