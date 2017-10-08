Edition:
United States

Shopper's Stop Ltd (SHOP.NS)

SHOP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

545.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs6.75 (+1.25%)
Prev Close
Rs539.20
Open
Rs542.90
Day's High
Rs549.40
Day's Low
Rs538.00
Volume
65,775
Avg. Vol
210,981
52-wk High
Rs569.90
52-wk Low
Rs268.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Future Retail executes term sheet to acquire Hypercity Retail (India)‍​
Sunday, 8 Oct 2017 11:36pm EDT 

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Future Retail Ltd ::Says executed term sheet for acquisition of Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd ‍​.  Full Article

India's Shopper's Stop June-qtr loss narrows
Friday, 28 Jul 2017 04:49am EDT 

July 28 (Reuters) - Shopper's Stop Ltd ::June quarter loss 37.2 million rupees versus loss of 135.6 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 9.46 billion rupees versus 7.80 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Shopper's Stop posts March-qtr loss
Friday, 5 May 2017 09:21am EDT 

May 5 (Reuters) - India's Shopper's Stop Ltd :Recommended dividend of 15 percent per share.March quarter net loss 360.7 million rupees.March quarter total income 9.17 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees.Net profit in march quarter last year was 100.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 8.90 billion rupees.  Full Article

Shopper's Stop reduces shareholding in Nuance Group (India) Pvt. Ltd
Friday, 28 Apr 2017 03:29am EDT 

April 28 (Reuters) - Shopper's Stop Ltd :Says shareholding in Nuance Group (India) Pvt. Ltd., a joint venture company has been reduced from 50% to 40%.  Full Article

Shopper's Stop June-qtr loss narrows
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 05:20am EDT 

Shopper's Stop Ltd : Says June-quarter net loss 135.6 million rupees . Says June-quarter total income from operations 7.72 billion rupees . Net loss in June quarter last year was 216.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 6.98 billion rupees . Customer sentiment has been soft during quarter; believe that starting Q2FY17 consumption should improve .  Full Article

Shopper's Stop Ltd declares interim dividend
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 01:48am EST 

Shopper's Stop Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 0.75 Indian rupees per share of 5 Indian rupees each (i.e. 15%) on the paid up equity share capital of the company for the financial year 2015-16.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Shopper's Stop Ltd News

Morning News Call - India, October 9

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_10092017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: National Cyber Security Coordinator for PMO Gulshan Rai and SEBI Whole Time Member Madhabi Puri Buch at inauguration of Next Gen Cyber Security Operation Centre in Mumbai. 1:45 pm: SIAM to announ

» More SHOP.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials