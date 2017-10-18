Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shopify and DHL Express partner to empower small businesses to go global​

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Shopify Inc :Shopify Inc - ‍co and DHL announced a new partnership to help small businesses "access global markets"​.Shopify Inc - ‍Shopify will be adding DHL Express as a new international carrier to Shopify shipping​.

Shopify Inc Q2 net loss attributable to shareholders $0.15/shr

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Shopify Inc :Shopify announces second-quarter financial results.Shopify Inc - second-quarter gross profit grows 83% year on year.Shopify Inc says total revenue in q2 was $151.7 million, a 75% increase from comparable quarter in 2016.Shopify Inc qtrly basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to shareholders $0.15.Shopify Inc sees full year 2017 revenues in range of $642 million to $648 million.Shopify Inc sees full year 2017 gaap operating loss in range of $62 million to $66 million.Shopify Inc sees q3 of 2017 revenues in range of $164 million to $166 million.Shopify Inc sees q3 of 2017 gaap operating loss in range of $17 million to $19 million.

Ebay, Shopify extend merchant reach with new sales channel

July 13 (Reuters) - Shopify Inc ::Ebay and Shopify extend merchant reach with new sales channel.Shopify Inc - ‍Ebay sales channel is expected to be available in fall 2017 for Shopify merchants selling in USD in United States​.

Shopify says all director nominees were re-elected to board at shareholder meeting

June 8 (Reuters) - Shopify Inc ::Shopify Inc says all director nominees were re-elected to board at shareholder meeting.Shopify Inc - board of directors selected Tobias Lütke to continue to serve as chair of board of directors.

Shopify launches offering of Class A subordinate voting shares

May 18 (Reuters) - Shopify Inc :Shopify launches offering of Class A subordinate voting shares.Shopify Inc - a total of 5.5 million Class A subordinate voting shares will be offered by shopify for sale under offering.Shopify - co also filed to increase value of securities that may be distributed thereunder to $2.5 billion during 25-month period commecing August 5, 2016.

Shopify Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $2.5 billion

May 17 (Reuters) - Shopify Inc :Shopify Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $2.5 billion - SEC filing.

Shopify Q1 revenue $127.4 mln

May 2 (Reuters) - Shopify Inc :Shopify announces first-quarter 2017 financial results.Shopify Inc - total revenue in Q1 was $127.4 million, a 75% increase from comparable quarter in 2016.Q1 loss per share C$0.15.Q1 adjusted loss per share C$0.04.Sees FY 2017 revenue C$615 million to C$630 million.Sees Q2 2017 revenue C$142 million to C$144 million.Shopify INC sees full year 2017 GAAP operating loss in range of $69 million to $73 million.Sees GAAP operating loss in range of $18 million to $20 million for q2.Shopify inc sees full year adjusted operating loss in range of $14 million to $18 million.Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10, revenue view $121.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $137.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.18, revenue view $600.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.