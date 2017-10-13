Edition:
Shire PLC (SHP.L)

SHP.L on London Stock Exchange

3,677.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-71.00 (-1.89%)
Prev Close
3,748.50
Open
3,779.50
Day's High
3,781.50
Day's Low
3,666.50
Volume
2,681,931
Avg. Vol
2,841,796
52-wk High
5,186.00
52-wk Low
3,603.50

Shire says EU regulator backs new formulation of blood cancer treatment
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 01:03am EDT 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - SHIRE PLC ::NEW FORMULATION OF ONCASPAR® (PEGASPARGASE) RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION IN EUROPE FOR PATIENTS WITH ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA.EMA'S CHMP ADOPTED A POSITIVE OPINION RECOMMENDING MARKETING AUTHORIZATION FOR LYOPHILIZED ONCASPAR​.  Full Article

Shire and Shionogi announce positive topline results for Intuniv ​
Wednesday, 20 Sep 2017 02:00am EDT 

Sept 20 (Reuters) - SHIRE PLC ::‍SHIRE AND SHIONOGI ANNOUNCE POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FOR INTUNIV EVALUATED IN PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN ADULTS WITH ADHD​.  Full Article

Shire receives FDA fast track designation for SHP607
Tuesday, 12 Sep 2017 07:00am EDT 

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Shire Plc :SHIRE RECEIVES FDA FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR SHP607 FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHRONIC LUNG DISEASE IN EXTREMELY PREMATURE INFANTS.‍UNITED STATES FDA GRANTED FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR SHP607 FOR PREVENTION OF CHRONIC LUNG DISEASE IN EXTREMELY PREMATURE INFANTS​.IS CURRENTLY CONDUCTING A FIVE-YEAR OBSERVATIONAL LONG-TERM OUTCOMES STUDY OF PATIENTS WHO HAD BEEN ENROLLED IN PHASE 2 STUDY..‍FOLLOWING PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS, INITIATED DISCUSSIONS WITH REGULATORY AUTHORITIES IN U.S, EUROPE AND JAPAN TO DISCUSS APPROPRIATE REGULATORY REVIEW PATHWAY FOR SHP607​.PROCESS OF DEVELOPING A PHASE 2B/3 CLINICAL TRIAL SHP607 TARGETING A PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOCUSED ON CHRONIC LUNG DISEASE IN EXTREMELY PREMATURE INFANTS​.  Full Article

Shire announces collaboration with Microhealth to address needs of hemophilia A and B patients with inhibitors
Friday, 25 Aug 2017 07:00am EDT 

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Shire Plc :Shire announces collaboration with Microhealth to address unique needs of hemophilia A and B patients with inhibitors.  Full Article

Shire says CFO Jeff Poulton to leave at end of year
Monday, 21 Aug 2017 09:00am EDT 

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Shire Plc :Jeff Poulton, chief financial officer, will be leaving Shire at end of year to serve as CFO at Indigo AG.  Full Article

Jana Partners dissolves sole share stake in Snap Inc, Shire Plc
Monday, 14 Aug 2017 10:44am EDT 

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Jana Partners Llc: :Jana Partners Llc dissolves sole share stake in Snap Inc.Jana Partners Llc ups sole share stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co to 10.2 million shares from 4.4 million shares.Jana Partners Llc takes sole share stake of 600,000 Class A shares in Blue Apron Holdings Inc.Jana Partners Llc dissolves sole share stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - SEC Filing.Jana Partners Llc dissolves sole share stake in Shire Plc.Jana Partners Llc takes sole share stake of 767,120 shares in Pinnacle Foods Inc.Jana Partners Llc ups sole share stake in Nuvasive Inc by 40.6 percent to 1.7 million shares.Jana Partners Llc cuts sole share stake in Salesforce.com Inc by 41.9 percent to 1 million shares.Jana Partners Llc dissolves sole share stake in Willis Towers Watson Plc.Jana Partners Llc cuts sole share stake in Universal Health Services Inc by 44.4 percent to 1.4 million Class B shares.Jana Partners Llc: change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017.  Full Article

MSD Animal Health to purchase manufacturing facility in Krems, Austria
Monday, 7 Aug 2017 07:00am EDT 

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc :MSD Animal Health to purchase manufacturing facility in Krems, Austria.Merck & Co Inc - ‍additional terms of deal will not be disclosed.​.Merck & Co Inc - ‍MSD Animal Health intends to immediately begin renovating facility and expects to be ready for production in coming years​.Merck & Co Inc - facility, currently owned by Shire PLC., was built in 2002 and will add to company's global manufacturing capabilities.  Full Article

Shire CEO says possible ADHD drugs spin-off is natural evolution of his strategy
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 07:44am EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Shire :Says we expect to complete a formal evaluation of the full range of strategic options for the neuroscience.Says review of neuroscience franchise could include potential of independent public listing.Ceo says at this stage does not plan to make changes to neuroscience business.Says review of neuroscience unit is a natural evolution of his growth strategy.Ceo says at inflection point where there are two strong distinct businesses.  Full Article

Novimmune and Shire sign license agreement deepening bispecific antibody research collaboration​
Tuesday, 18 Jul 2017 07:00am EDT 

July 18 (Reuters) - NOVIMMUNE SA ::‍NOVIMMUNE AND SHIRE SIGN LICENSE AGREEMENT DEEPENING BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY RESEARCH COLLABORATION​.  Full Article

Shire submits IND application for gene therapy candidate SHP654
Thursday, 6 Jul 2017 07:01am EDT 

July 6 (Reuters) - Shire Plc :Shire submits investigational new drug application to FDA for gene therapy candidate SHP654 for treatment of Hemophilia A.Shire Plc - Shire submits investigational new drug application to FDA for gene therapy candidate SHP654 for treatment of Hemophilia A.  Full Article

Lonza buys U.S. clinical manufacturing site from Shire

ZURICH Lonza Group is acquiring a clinical-stage mammalian manufacturing site in the United States from Shire PLC, the Swiss pharmaceutical ingredients group said on Tuesday without giving the purchase price.

