Shire PLC (SHP.L)

Shire says EU regulator backs new formulation of blood cancer treatment

Oct 13 (Reuters) - SHIRE PLC ::NEW FORMULATION OF ONCASPAR® (PEGASPARGASE) RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION IN EUROPE FOR PATIENTS WITH ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA.EMA'S CHMP ADOPTED A POSITIVE OPINION RECOMMENDING MARKETING AUTHORIZATION FOR LYOPHILIZED ONCASPAR​.

Shire and Shionogi announce positive topline results for Intuniv ​

Sept 20 (Reuters) - SHIRE PLC ::‍SHIRE AND SHIONOGI ANNOUNCE POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FOR INTUNIV EVALUATED IN PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN ADULTS WITH ADHD​.

Shire receives FDA fast track designation for SHP607

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Shire Plc :SHIRE RECEIVES FDA FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR SHP607 FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHRONIC LUNG DISEASE IN EXTREMELY PREMATURE INFANTS.‍UNITED STATES FDA GRANTED FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR SHP607 FOR PREVENTION OF CHRONIC LUNG DISEASE IN EXTREMELY PREMATURE INFANTS​.IS CURRENTLY CONDUCTING A FIVE-YEAR OBSERVATIONAL LONG-TERM OUTCOMES STUDY OF PATIENTS WHO HAD BEEN ENROLLED IN PHASE 2 STUDY..‍FOLLOWING PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS, INITIATED DISCUSSIONS WITH REGULATORY AUTHORITIES IN U.S, EUROPE AND JAPAN TO DISCUSS APPROPRIATE REGULATORY REVIEW PATHWAY FOR SHP607​.PROCESS OF DEVELOPING A PHASE 2B/3 CLINICAL TRIAL SHP607 TARGETING A PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOCUSED ON CHRONIC LUNG DISEASE IN EXTREMELY PREMATURE INFANTS​.

Shire announces collaboration with Microhealth to address needs of hemophilia A and B patients with inhibitors

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Shire Plc :Shire announces collaboration with Microhealth to address unique needs of hemophilia A and B patients with inhibitors.

Shire says CFO Jeff Poulton to leave at end of year

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Shire Plc :Jeff Poulton, chief financial officer, will be leaving Shire at end of year to serve as CFO at Indigo AG.

Jana Partners dissolves sole share stake in Snap Inc, Shire Plc

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Jana Partners Llc: :Jana Partners Llc dissolves sole share stake in Snap Inc.Jana Partners Llc ups sole share stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co to 10.2 million shares from 4.4 million shares.Jana Partners Llc takes sole share stake of 600,000 Class A shares in Blue Apron Holdings Inc.Jana Partners Llc dissolves sole share stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - SEC Filing.Jana Partners Llc dissolves sole share stake in Shire Plc.Jana Partners Llc takes sole share stake of 767,120 shares in Pinnacle Foods Inc.Jana Partners Llc ups sole share stake in Nuvasive Inc by 40.6 percent to 1.7 million shares.Jana Partners Llc cuts sole share stake in Salesforce.com Inc by 41.9 percent to 1 million shares.Jana Partners Llc dissolves sole share stake in Willis Towers Watson Plc.Jana Partners Llc cuts sole share stake in Universal Health Services Inc by 44.4 percent to 1.4 million Class B shares.Jana Partners Llc: change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017.

MSD Animal Health to purchase manufacturing facility in Krems, Austria

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc :MSD Animal Health to purchase manufacturing facility in Krems, Austria.Merck & Co Inc - ‍additional terms of deal will not be disclosed.​.Merck & Co Inc - ‍MSD Animal Health intends to immediately begin renovating facility and expects to be ready for production in coming years​.Merck & Co Inc - facility, currently owned by Shire PLC., was built in 2002 and will add to company's global manufacturing capabilities.

Shire CEO says possible ADHD drugs spin-off is natural evolution of his strategy

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Shire :Says we expect to complete a formal evaluation of the full range of strategic options for the neuroscience.Says review of neuroscience franchise could include potential of independent public listing.Ceo says at this stage does not plan to make changes to neuroscience business.Says review of neuroscience unit is a natural evolution of his growth strategy.Ceo says at inflection point where there are two strong distinct businesses.

Novimmune and Shire sign license agreement deepening bispecific antibody research collaboration​

July 18 (Reuters) - NOVIMMUNE SA ::‍NOVIMMUNE AND SHIRE SIGN LICENSE AGREEMENT DEEPENING BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY RESEARCH COLLABORATION​.

Shire submits IND application for gene therapy candidate SHP654

July 6 (Reuters) - Shire Plc :Shire submits investigational new drug application to FDA for gene therapy candidate SHP654 for treatment of Hemophilia A.