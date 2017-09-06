Edition:
Shoprite Holdings Ltd (SHPJ.J)

SHPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

21,370.13ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-53.87 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
21,424.00
Open
21,548.00
Day's High
21,548.00
Day's Low
21,150.00
Volume
888,185
Avg. Vol
1,549,487
52-wk High
22,600.00
52-wk Low
16,650.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

National Credit Regulator says Tribunal finds Shoprite guilty of reckless lending
Wednesday, 6 Sep 2017 04:44am EDT 

Sept 6 (Reuters) - National Credit Regulator: :National Consumer Tribunal handed down judgment finding shoprite guilty of reckless lending.  Full Article

Shoprite FY diluted HEPS rose 11.9 pct
Tuesday, 22 Aug 2017 01:10am EDT 

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Shoprite Holdings Ltd :FY DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE ROSE 11.9% - FROM 900.3 CENTS TO 1,007.4 CENTS.FY TURNOVER INCREASED 8.4% - FROM R130 BILLION TO R141 BILLION.FY TRADING PROFIT IS UP 11.6% (52 WEEKS: 15.7%) TO R8 BILLION.FY DIVIDEND PER SHARE DECLARED 504 CENTS, AN INCREASE OF 11.5%.GROUP IS ALSO AHEAD OF ITS ANNUAL TARGET IN TERMS OF ITS 5-YEAR EMPLOYMENT EQUITY PLAN.FY TRADING MARGIN INCREASED FROM 5.60% TO 5.76%.DECLARED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 324 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE, PAYABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS ON SEPT. 11.  Full Article

Steinhoff updates on proposed listing of African retail assets on JSE
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 10:48am EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD ::UPDATE ON PROPOSED LISTING OF STEINHOFF'S AFRICAN RETAIL ASSETS ON JSE LIMITED AND OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE INTERESTS IN SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED.LISTING PROCESS IS PROGRESSING WELL AND IT IS ANTICIPATED THAT IT WILL COMPLETE BY END OF SEPTEMBER.  Full Article

Steinhoff updates on options to acquire stake in Shoprite Holdings Ltd
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 10:48am EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD ::STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS - OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE INTERESTS IN SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED.CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR EXERCISE OF CALL OPTIONS FOR AN AMOUNT OF R4.0 BILLION.AFTER IMPLEMENTATION OF CALL OPTIONS EXERCISED AND IMPLEMENTED, STEINHOFF WILL HOLD ABOUT 22.7% OF ECONOMIC INTEREST AND 50% OF RIGHTS IN SHOPRITE.  Full Article

Shoprite says total turnover for 12 months to June up 10.4 pct
Tuesday, 18 Jul 2017 09:30am EDT 

July 18 (Reuters) - Shoprite Holdings Ltd ::Says group increased total turnover by a healthy 10.4 pct to about r140.7 billion for 12 months to June 2017 with like-for-like turnover growth improving by 5.8 percent.Challenging trading conditions in South Africa continued in second half of year.12-Month group's non-rsa supermarkets recorded sales growth of 13.5 percent.12-Month other operating segments achieved growth of 7.7 pct (7.0 pct if compared to 53 weeks).12-Month South African supermarket operation increased sales by 10.1 pct (7.7 pct if compared to 53 weeks).  Full Article

Shoprite says exec director Brian Raymond Weyers will retire on June 30
Friday, 30 Jun 2017 06:20am EDT 

June 30 (Reuters) - Shoprite Holdings Ltd ::Advised that Brian Raymond Weyers will retire as executive director from board of Shoprite Holdings Ltd with effect from 30 June 2017​.  Full Article

Shoprite Says diluted HEPS up 15.5 pct for six months to Dec. 31
Tuesday, 21 Feb 2017 12:10am EST 

Shoprite Holdings Ltd : Says results for six months ended 31 december 2016 . Says trading profit up 19.2 pct to 3.907 billion rand For six months ended Dec. 31 2016 . Says for six months ended Dec. 31 2016 . Says diluted headline earnings per share up 15.5% to 460.0 cents (2015: 398.2 cents). Results for six months ended Dec. 31 2016 .Says dividend per share declared 180 cents, an increase of 15.4 pct over 156 cents of corresponding period.  Full Article

Steinhoff withdraws cautionary announcement as share exchange talks terminated
Monday, 20 Feb 2017 03:45am EST 

Steinhoff : Says withdrawal of cautionary announcement . Cos decided to terminate negotiations for proposed transaction as PIC, Titan and Steinhoff could not reach agreement on exchange ratio for share exchange . As relevant parties could not reach an agreement in respect of share exchange, negotiations terminated. .Shareholders of Steinhoff, Shoprite advised that caution no longer required when dealing in their Steinhoff and/or Shoprite securities.  Full Article

Steinhoff says terminates negotiations related to proposed Shoprite transaction
Monday, 20 Feb 2017 03:44am EST 

Steinhoff : Says companies have decided to terminate their negotiations related to proposed shoprite transaction . Says pic, titan and steinhoff could not reach agreement on exchange ratio that would apply to share exchange .Says shareholders of steinhoff and shoprite are advised that caution is no longer required to be exercised by shareholders when dealing in their steinhoff and/or shoprite securities.  Full Article

Steinhoff, Shoprite still in talks over potential deal
Tuesday, 31 Jan 2017 01:59am EST 

Steinhoff :Shoprite/Steinhoff remain engaged in exclusive on-going negotiations regarding potential sale of Steinhoff's Africa retail assets to Shoprite.  Full Article

