Sienna Senior Living Inc (SIA.TO)

Sienna Senior Living announces proposed acquisition of 2 retirement residences in Ontario

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Sienna Senior Living Inc ::Sienna Senior Living announces proposed acquisition of two luxury retirement residences in Ontario and $100 million bought deal public offering of common shares.Says ‍aggregate purchase price for 2 properties is approximately $164 million​.Says deal for 2 properties expected to be accretive to co's operating FFO and adjusted FFO per common share on a leverage neutral basis​.Says ‍entered deal with syndicate of underwriters, underwriters agreed to buy 5.7 million shares of co at $17.45/common share​.Says‍ intends to finance deal by combination of assumption of about $62 million existing mortgages, proceeds of $100 million offering, others.

Sienna Senior Living Inc Q2 AFFO per share $0.369

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Sienna Senior Living Inc :Sienna Senior Living Inc reports 2017 second quarter financial results.Sienna Senior Living Inc qtrly diluted operating funds from operations $0.33 per share.Sienna Senior Living Inc qtrly AFFO per share $0.369.

Sienna Senior Living acquires Kawartha Lakes retirement residence

July 5 (Reuters) - Sienna Senior Living Inc -:Sienna Senior Living Inc acquires Kawartha Lakes retirement residence.Sienna Senior Living Inc - deal for $21 million.Deal for $21 million.Sienna Senior Living Inc says purchase price was paid using available cash and drawdowns from company's credit facilities.

Sienna Senior Living Inc to acquire retirement suites of Kawartha Lakes

June 6 (Reuters) - Sienna Senior Living Inc : :Sienna Senior Living Inc - to acquire retirement suites of Kawartha Lakes, a retirement residence in Bobcaygeon, Ontario, for $21 million‍​.Sienna Senior Living - purchase price for retirement suites of Kawartha Lakes expected to be paid using available cash and company’s credit facilities.

Sienna Senior Living reports Q1 results

May 9 (Reuters) - Sienna Senior Living Inc :Sienna Senior Living reports 2017 Q1 financial results.Qtrly diluted operating funds from operations ("offo") per share up 3.8% to $0.30.Qtrly affo per share, diluted $ 0.349.Q1 FFO per share view c$0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sienna Senior Living announces acquisition of a 61% interest in Glenmore Lodge

Sienna Senior Living Inc : Sienna senior living inc. Announces acquisition of a 61% interest in glenmore lodge . Sienna senior living inc - deal for $19.5 million . Sienna senior living inc - purchase price was partially settled through an assumption of existing property level mortgage of about $13.2 million .Sienna senior living inc- remainder of purchase price was paid using company's available cash.

Sienna Senior Living Inc reports 2016 Q4 results

Sienna Senior Living Inc : Sienna Senior Living Inc reports 2016 fourth quarter financial results . Sienna Senior Living Inc - qtrly overall same property retirement NOI up 7.1pct . Sienna Senior Living Inc - qtrly diluted operating funds from operations per share of $0.32 . Q4 FFO per share view C$0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Sienna senior living inc - qtrly AFFO per share $0.321.

Sienna Senior Living qtrly AFFO per share $0.353

Sienna Senior Living Inc : Sienna Senior Living Inc says qtrly overall same property net operating income up 5.2% . Qtrly OFFO per share $0.300 . Qtrly AFFO per share $0.353 .Q2 FFO per share view C$0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sienna Senior Living qtrly same property net operating income up 6 pct

: Sienna senior living inc qtrly overall same property net operating income up 6.0% . Sienna senior living inc qtrly affo per share $0.348 . Sienna senior living inc qtrly offo per share $0.288 .Sienna senior living inc. Reports 2016 first quarter financial results.

Sienna Senior Living Inc (formerly Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation) announces sale of Home Health Care Business

Sienna Senior Living Inc (formerly Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation):Says enteres into a definitive agreement to sell Preferred Health Care Services, to Spectrum Health Care LP for cash proceeds of $16.5 million, before working capital adjustments.Says completion of the Transaction is subject to customary and negotiated closing conditions and regulatory approvals, including the assignment of government contracts, and is expected to close following receipt of all regulatory approvals.