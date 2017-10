Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIAL.SI)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Singapore Airlines issues S$200 mln 3.13% notes due 2026

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Limited -:Issues s$200m 3.13% notes due 2026 to be consolidated with series 004 notes‍​.

Singapore Airlines says SIA Group Airlines' passenger load factor was 80.8 pct ‍in Sept

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd ::In September Singapore Airlines' PLF improved 2.3 percentage points to 81.0 percent​.Sept ‍passenger load factor 81.0 percent, up 2.3 pts​.‍Sept overall cargo load factor was 2.9 percentage points higher​.Sept ‍Group passengers carried 2.7 million versus 2.5 million.In September, SIA Group Airlines' passenger load factor (PLF) improved 2.9 percent points to 80.8 percent .

Tata appoints Leslie Thng as Vistara's CEO‍​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Tata::Tata says Leslie Thng joins Vistara as chief executive officer ‍​.

Singapore Airlines announces joint venture partnership with Lufthansa to launch on 1 October

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd :SIA and Lufthansa Group announces joint venture partnership to launch on 1 October.Joint venture co-operation to cover flights between Singapore, Australia and Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Belgium.Lufthansa has also announced plans to re-introduce services between Singapore and Munich from March 2018.Flights operated by SIA, Lufthansa & Swiss will be included in revenue-sharing agreement.

Singapore Airlines says SIA Group Airlines' passenger load factor rose 1.2 pct in August

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd ::In August 2017, SIA Group Airlines' passenger load factor (PLF) improved 1.2 percentage points to 80.9%.Group airlines passengers carried for August 2.8 million versus 2.6 million.Overall cargo load factor (CLF) was 2.9 percentage points higher for August.For Aug, SIA Group Airlines' capacity (measured in available seat kilometres) was up 3.5%.

Singapore Airlines says issue of notes due 2027

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Limited :Issue of S$700 million 3.13% notes due 2027 under S$5 billion multicurrency mtn programme of SIA.‍has issued S$700 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.13 per cent. Notes due 2027​.

Singapore Airlines says Sia Group airlines' passenger load factor in July rose 1.5 pct points to 83.6 pct

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd :In July 2017, Sia Group airlines' passenger load factor improved 1.5 percentage points to 83.6%.Passenger carriage increased 4.1% compared to last year in July.July overall cargo load factor was 2.5 percentage points higher."Operating landscape remains challenging with ongoing efforts to maintain right balance between passenger volume and yield".

Singapore Airlines launches and prices notes due 2027

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Limited :Proposed issue of S$700 million 3.13 pct notes due 2027 under S$5b Multicurrency Mtn Programme Of SIA.launched and priced S$700 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.13 pct notes due 2027.Notes are expected to be issued on 23 August 2017.

Singapore Airlines enters memorandum of understanding for a proposed joint venture with CAE Inc

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Limited : :Memorandum Of Understanding For A Proposed Joint Venture Between Singapore Airlines And Cae.Entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with cae inc to incorporate a joint venture company in singapore.Each of sia and cae will hold 50% of equity interest in jv company.Each of sia and cae will hold 50% of equity interest in jv company.Proposed jv is not expected to have any material impact on financial performance,net tangible assets per share & eps for current fy.Sia's 50% share of investment will be funded through its internal resources.

Singapore Airlines says Qtrly net profit attributable to owners of parent S$235.1 mln

July 27 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd ::Qtrly revenue S$3.86 billion versus S$3.66 billion .Qtrly net profit attributable to owners of parent S$235.1 million versus S$256.6 million.For Q2 , group has hedged 41.9% of its fuel requirements in mops at a weighted average price of USD63 per barrel.Business outlook for airline industry remains challenging, as uncertain global economic climate continue to dampen yield performance.No dividend has been declared/recommended for the period ended 30 June 2017.