South Indian Bank Ltd (SIBK.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

South Indian Bank Sept-qtr net profit falls 96.1 pct

Oct 10 (Reuters) - South Indian Bank Ltd :Sept quarter net profit 43.2 million rupees versus profit of 1.11 billion rupees year ago.Sept quarter interest earned 15.36 billion rupees versus 14.50 billion rupees year ago.Sept quarter provisions and contingencies 4.54 billion rupees versus 1.28 billion rupees year ago.Sept quarter gross NPA 3.57 percent versus 3.61 percent previous quarter.Sept quarter net NPA 2.57 percent versus 2.54 percent previous quarter.

South Indian Bank June-qtr profit rises

July 11 (Reuters) - South Indian Bank Ltd :June quarter net profit 1.01 billion rupees versus profit of 950.6 million rupees year ago.June quarter interest earned 14.91 billion rupees versus 14.47 billion rupees year ago.June quarter provisions 2.24 billion rupees versus 1.14 billion rupees year ago.June quarter gross NPA 3.61 percent versus 2.45 percent previous quarter.June quarter net NPA 2.54 percent versus 1.45 percent previous quarter.

South Indian Bank seeks members' to re-appoint V G Mathew as MD, CEO

June 19 (Reuters) - South Indian Bank Ltd ::Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of V G Mathew as MD, CEO.Says seeks members' nod for borrowings of up to 100 billion rupees.Seeks members' nod for issue of securities worth upto 200 million rupees.

South Indian Bank March-qtr profit up about 3.5 pct

May 15 (Reuters) - South Indian Bank Ltd :March quarter net profit 755.4 million rupees versus profit of 729.7 million rupees year ago.March quarter interest earned 14.71 billion rupees versus 13.68 billion rupees year ago.March quarter provisions 1.65 billion rupees versus 1.16 billion rupees year ago.March quarter gross NPA 2.45 percent versus 3.98 percent previous quarter.Recommended dividend of 0.40 rupees per share.March quarter net NPA 1.45 percent versus 2.52 percent previous quarter.

South Indian Bank June-qtr profit up 45.6 pct

South Indian Bank Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 950.6 million rupees versus profit of 652.9 million rupees year ago . Says June-quarter interest earned 14.47 billion rupees versus 13.77 billion rupees year ago . Says June-quarter provisions 1.14 billion rupees versus 795.1 million rupees year ago . Says June-quarter gross NPA 3.96 percent versus 3.77 percent previous quarter . Says June-quarter net NPA 2.89 percent versus 2.89 percent previous quarter .

South Indian Bank to issue of Basel III compliant Tier I/II bonds for up to 5 bln rupees

South Indian Bank Ltd : To augment capital by issue of Basel III compliant tier I/II bonds to be considered for capital fund purpose for up to 5 billion rupees .

South Indian Bank March-qtr net profit rises

South Indian Bank Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 729.7 million rupees versus profit of 163.2 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter interest earned 13.68 billion rupees versus 13.22 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter provisions 1.16 billion rupees versus 1.38 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter gross NPA 3.77 percent versus 2.75 percent previous quarter . Recommended dividend of 0.50 rupee per share .