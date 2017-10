Sical Logistics Ltd (SICA.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Sical Logistics Ltd :Gives ‍in-principle approval for proposal to buy 26 percent stake held by MMTC Limited​.Sical Logistics - proposal to buy stake in co's unit.

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Sical Logistics Ltd ::June quarter consol profit 111.9 million rupees versus 64.5 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 2.45 billion rupees versus 2.18 billion rupees year ago.

May 12 (Reuters) - Sical Logistics Ltd :Says approved proposal to initiate the process to acquire majority equity stake in a company in express logistics business.Says approved proposal to initiate process to buy majority stake in company in warehousing and distribution business.

May 10 (Reuters) - Sical Logistics Ltd :March quarter consol profit 163 million rupees versus profit 92.8 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 2.63 billion rupees versus 2.26 billion rupees year ago.

Sical Logistics Ltd : Says due to Chennai cyclone, logistics operations at Chennai,Kamarajar Port, activities at CFS of unit was interrupted .Says no material losses to co's assets.

Sical Logistics Ltd : Signing of licence agreement with kamarajar port limited by company's subsidiary Sical iron ore terminals limited . Executed the licence agreement with kamarajar port for modification of the existing iron ore terminal . Agreement for modification of existing iron ore terminal on "as is where is" to also handle common user coal at kamarajar port on dbfot basis .