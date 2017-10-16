Edition:
Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE)

SIEGn.DE on Xetra

115.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-1.50 (-1.28%)
Prev Close
€117.40
Open
€118.25
Day's High
€118.55
Day's Low
€115.30
Volume
4,178,699
Avg. Vol
2,049,309
52-wk High
€133.50
52-wk Low
€99.38

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Siemens says Siemens Gamesa writedowns don't affect guidance
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 08:00am EDT 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Siemens AG :Says writedowns at Siemens Gamesa <<>> to have no impact on Siemens targets for FY 2016/17‍​.  Full Article

U.S. FDA clears first 7T magnetic resonance imaging device
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 11:18am EDT 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration::Says cleared the first seven tesla (7T) magnetic resonance imaging device; the Magentom Terra, for clinical use in the United States‍​.Says has granted clearance of Magnetom Terra system to Siemens Medical Solutions Inc‍​.  Full Article

Canadian Competition Bureau clears Abbott Laboratories' takeover of Alere
Thursday, 28 Sep 2017 02:00pm EDT 

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Alere Inc :Canadian Competition Bureau clears Abbott Laboratories' proposed takeover of Alere; for deal to go ahead, Alere must sell units to Siemens and Quidel.  Full Article

Siemens says job cuts natural part of synergies in Alstom rail merger
Wednesday, 27 Sep 2017 07:00am EDT 

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Siemens :Ceo says job cuts are naturally part of synergies from alstom also.pa rail merger, but only in administration.  Full Article

Alstom-Seimens tie-up would create a competitive group - french Source
Friday, 22 Sep 2017 01:19pm EDT 

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Alstom ALSO:French government looks on possible Alstom-Siemens deal very positively, a senior french source said. .Alstom-Seimens tie-up would create a competitive group in a difficult market, the source said..French authorities will be looking closely at jobs, sites, governance and research and development in case of a successful tie-up, the source said. .  Full Article

Siemens board extends CFO's contract until 2023
Thursday, 21 Sep 2017 02:00am EDT 

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Siemens AG :Says supervisory board extends appointment of siemens CFO Thomas .Says his term of office will now continue until September 2023.  Full Article

Siemens wins major rail order in Bangkok‍​
Tuesday, 19 Sep 2017 05:06am EDT 

Sept 19 (Reuters) - SIEMENS AG :FIFTH MAJOR RAIL ORDER FOR SIEMENS IN BANGKOK‍​.TO DELIVER 35 METRO TRAINS AND RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE.IN ADDITION, SIEMENS WILL PERFORM MAINTENANCE SERVICES OF THE TRANSIT SYSTEM FOR A PERIOD OF TEN YEARS.COMMISSIONING OF THE LINE EXTENSION IS PLANNED FOR 2019-2020.  Full Article

Siemens enters into partnership with Spie
Wednesday, 13 Sep 2017 09:36am EDT 

Sept 13 (Reuters) - SPIE SA ::OFFICIAL PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN SIEMENS AND SPIE‍​.SAYS SIEMENS ENTERS INTO PARTNERSHIP WITH SPIE TO CREATE AN ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE‍​.  Full Article

Siemens builds eHighway in Germany‍​
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 05:05am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - SIEMENS AG ::BUILDS EHIGHWAY IN GERMANY‍​.COMMISSIONING AT END OF 2018‍​.  Full Article

Siemens signs framework contract for 100 locomotives with Deutsche Bahn‍​
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 04:05am EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - SIEMENS AG :SIGNS FRAMEWORK CONTRACT FOR 100 LOCOMOTIVES WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN‍​.DELIVERY BEGINNING AT END OF 2017.  Full Article

Siemens AG News

Photo

Siemens may cut jobs in power turbine business overhaul: source

FRANKFURT Siemens may cut thousands of jobs as part of plans to overhaul its power turbine business, where growth in renewable energy is dampening demand for new coal and gas power stations, a person familiar with the matter said.

