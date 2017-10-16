Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Siemens says Siemens Gamesa writedowns don't affect guidance

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Siemens AG :Says writedowns at Siemens Gamesa << >> to have no impact on Siemens targets for FY 2016/17‍​.

U.S. FDA clears first 7T magnetic resonance imaging device

Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration::Says cleared the first seven tesla (7T) magnetic resonance imaging device; the Magentom Terra, for clinical use in the United States‍​.Says has granted clearance of Magnetom Terra system to Siemens Medical Solutions Inc‍​.

Canadian Competition Bureau clears Abbott Laboratories' takeover of Alere

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Alere Inc :Canadian Competition Bureau clears Abbott Laboratories' proposed takeover of Alere; for deal to go ahead, Alere must sell units to Siemens and Quidel.

Siemens says job cuts natural part of synergies in Alstom rail merger

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Siemens :Ceo says job cuts are naturally part of synergies from alstom also.pa rail merger, but only in administration.

Alstom-Seimens tie-up would create a competitive group - french Source

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Alstom ALSO:French government looks on possible Alstom-Siemens deal very positively, a senior french source said. .Alstom-Seimens tie-up would create a competitive group in a difficult market, the source said..French authorities will be looking closely at jobs, sites, governance and research and development in case of a successful tie-up, the source said. .

Siemens board extends CFO's contract until 2023

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Siemens AG :Says supervisory board extends appointment of siemens CFO Thomas .Says his term of office will now continue until September 2023.

Siemens wins major rail order in Bangkok‍​

Sept 19 (Reuters) - SIEMENS AG :FIFTH MAJOR RAIL ORDER FOR SIEMENS IN BANGKOK‍​.TO DELIVER 35 METRO TRAINS AND RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE.IN ADDITION, SIEMENS WILL PERFORM MAINTENANCE SERVICES OF THE TRANSIT SYSTEM FOR A PERIOD OF TEN YEARS.COMMISSIONING OF THE LINE EXTENSION IS PLANNED FOR 2019-2020.

Siemens enters into partnership with Spie

Sept 13 (Reuters) - SPIE SA ::OFFICIAL PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN SIEMENS AND SPIE‍​.SAYS SIEMENS ENTERS INTO PARTNERSHIP WITH SPIE TO CREATE AN ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE‍​.

Siemens builds eHighway in Germany‍​

Aug 11 (Reuters) - SIEMENS AG ::BUILDS EHIGHWAY IN GERMANY‍​.COMMISSIONING AT END OF 2018‍​.

Siemens signs framework contract for 100 locomotives with Deutsche Bahn‍​

Aug 4 (Reuters) - SIEMENS AG :SIGNS FRAMEWORK CONTRACT FOR 100 LOCOMOTIVES WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN‍​.DELIVERY BEGINNING AT END OF 2017.