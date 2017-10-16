Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE)
115.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
€-1.50 (-1.28%)
€117.40
€118.25
€118.55
€115.30
4,178,699
2,049,309
€133.50
€99.38
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Siemens says Siemens Gamesa writedowns don't affect guidance
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Siemens AG
U.S. FDA clears first 7T magnetic resonance imaging device
Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration::Says cleared the first seven tesla (7T) magnetic resonance imaging device; the Magentom Terra, for clinical use in the United States.Says has granted clearance of Magnetom Terra system to Siemens Medical Solutions Inc. Full Article
Canadian Competition Bureau clears Abbott Laboratories' takeover of Alere
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Alere Inc
Siemens says job cuts natural part of synergies in Alstom rail merger
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Siemens
Alstom-Seimens tie-up would create a competitive group - french Source
Sept 22 (Reuters) - Alstom ALSO:French government looks on possible Alstom-Siemens deal very positively, a senior french source said. .Alstom-Seimens tie-up would create a competitive group in a difficult market, the source said..French authorities will be looking closely at jobs, sites, governance and research and development in case of a successful tie-up, the source said. . Full Article
Siemens board extends CFO's contract until 2023
Sept 21 (Reuters) - Siemens AG
Siemens wins major rail order in Bangkok
Sept 19 (Reuters) - SIEMENS AG
Siemens enters into partnership with Spie
Sept 13 (Reuters) - SPIE SA
Siemens builds eHighway in Germany
Aug 11 (Reuters) - SIEMENS AG
Siemens signs framework contract for 100 locomotives with Deutsche Bahn
Aug 4 (Reuters) - SIEMENS AG
Siemens may cut jobs in power turbine business overhaul: source
FRANKFURT Siemens may cut thousands of jobs as part of plans to overhaul its power turbine business, where growth in renewable energy is dampening demand for new coal and gas power stations, a person familiar with the matter said.