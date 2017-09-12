Siemens Ltd (SIEM.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 12 (Reuters) - QuEST Global::QuEST Global partners with Siemens to offer digital manufacturing solutions‍​.

India's Siemens Ltd June-qtr profit up about 27 pct

July 31 (Reuters) - Siemens Ltd ::June quarter net profit 1.63 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 1.62 billion rupees.June quarter total income from operations 27.59 billion rupees.Net profit in June quarter last year was 1.28 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 27.10 billion rupees.

Duke Energy, Siemens enter innovative agreement for advanced gas turbine technologies

June 12 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp :Duke energy and siemens enter innovative agreement for advanced gas turbine technologies.Duke energy - submitted plans to north carolina utilities commission (ncuc) for expansion of its lincoln county combustion turbine (lcct) generation site.Duke energy corp - proposal includes siemens as engineering, procurement and construction (epc) contractor for project.

RPP Infra Projects gets order worth about 330 mln rupees

May 17 (Reuters) - RPP Infra Projects Ltd :Says RPP Infra Projects Ltd bags order of Tstransco worth approx INR 330 million.Says said work to be completed within 12 months.Says scope of order will be in civil work at Tukkapur 400 VK AIS S/S1 - Andhra Pradesh, provided by Siemens Limited.

India's Siemens March-qtr profit down about 1 pct

May 10 (Reuters) - Siemens Ltd :March quarter net profit 1.86 billion rupees.March quarter total income from operations 30.51 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.88 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 29 billion rupees.

Siemens Ltd and Sumitomo Electric get order for HVDC link

Siemens Ltd : Says Siemens and Sumitomo Electric win order for HVDC link . Says order won by consortium of Siemens and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd . Says total size of order won by the consortium is US $520 million, of which share of Siemens Limited is approximately INR 16.82 billion . Says grid connection is scheduled to go into operation in the first half of 2020 .Co to supply two converter stations with two parallel converters, Sumitomo Electric to be responsible for XLPE HVDC cables in DC circuit.

Siemens gets order from Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board

Siemens Ltd : Says wins order worth Rs. 187.4 crore from Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board . Says scope of order includes air insulated switchgear substations . Says project includes construction of new 33/11 KV air insulated switchgear substations in Dhaka, Chittagong and sylhet .Says all the products and solutions delivered for the project have been manufactured in factories at Siemens India.

Siemens Ltd gets 2.87 bln rupees order from Nagpur Metro Rail Corp

Siemens Ltd : Says Siemens wins signaling order from Nagpur Metro Rail Corporation Ltd worth Rs. 287 crore . Siemens will supply communication based signaling and control equipment for 38.2 kilometers of the first two metro lines of Nagpur metro .Project comprises the deployment and installation of the Siemens communications-based train control solution trainguard MT for 38.2 kilometers of double track.

Siemens gets order worth 1.19 bln rupees from Sterlite Power Grid Ventures

Siemens Ltd : Wins order worth Rs. 119 crores from Sterlite Power Grid Ventures Ltd .Order is for 765/400kv air insulated switchgear substation equipment at khandwa, 765kv bay extension equipemnt at dhule.

India's Siemens Ltd Dec-qtr profit up about 44 pct

Siemens Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 1.60 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 23.97 billion rupees . Net profit in dec quarter last year was 1.11 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 23.99 billion rupees .Growth will depend on large public tenders in rail and energy transmission segments.