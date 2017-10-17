Sprott Inc (SII.TO)

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Sprott Inc ::Sprott announces resignation of director.Says at request of board of directors and Sprott management, Marc Faber has resigned as a director of company effective immediately.
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Sprott Inc :Sprott inc. Announces 2017 second quarter results.Q2 loss per share c$0.01.Q2 revenue fell 43 percent to c$24.8 million.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Sprott inc - assets under management ("aum") were $9.3 billion as at june 30, 2017, compared to 9.7 billion as at march 31, 2017..
July 7 (Reuters) - Almaden Minerals Ltd ::Sprott Inc reports a 5.6 percent passive stake in Almaden Minerals Ltd as of June 30 - SEC filing.
Sprott Inc : Sprott to sell canadian diversified fund business to management-led group .Sprott Asset Management LP - entered into an agreement to sell its canadian diversified fund business to a management-led group.
Sprott Inc : Sprott to sell Canadian diversified assets to management-led group . Sprott Inc - deal for for approximately $46 million . Sprott Inc - deal for approximately $46 million . Sprott Inc - deal for for approximately $46 million . Sprott Inc - Sprott is realigning resources to focus on company's core competencies in precious metals, natural resources and real assets . Sprott Inc says SAM transaction is not expected to have any material impact on business, operations or affairs of included funds . Sprott Inc - Sprott intends to make a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 5 pct of issued and outstanding common shares of company . Sprott Inc- Sprott's headcount will be reduced by 50 pct to approximately 100 employees. . Sprott Inc - upon closing of SAM transaction, buyer will become investment fund manager and portfolio manager of included funds . Sprott Inc - Sprott will retain all management contracts for its exchange-listed products business . Sprott Inc - will sell management agreements related to investment funds listed in attached schedule a and accounts together totaling $3.0 billion in AUM . Sprott Inc - entire team managing Sprott physical trusts and etfs will remain intact . Sprott - after giving effect to deal, Sprott will feature 7.5 billion in AUM, including sub-advisory agreements for $865 million in precious metals strategies.
Sprott Inc : Sprott announces new chairman . Sprott Inc - Eric Sprott will step down as chairman .Sprott Inc- Jack Lee will be appointed chairman of board.
Sprott Inc : Sprott Inc announces historical early warning disclosure filing relating to acquisition of securities of Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. .Sprott Inc - on Feb 9 co bought direct ownership of 47.9 million shares and indirect ownership of 21.8 million share purchase warrants of Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.
Sprott Inc : Sprott Inc. Announces 2016 annual results . Sprott Inc - assets under management ("aum") were $9.2 billion as at December 31, 2016, compared to $7.4 billion as at December 31, 2015 .Sprott Inc - assets under administration ("aua") were $2.6 billion as at December 31, 2016, compared to $2.0 billion as at December 31, 2015,.
Sprott Inc : Sprott Inc announces 2016 second quarter results . Q2 revenue rose 72 percent to C$48.9 million . Q2 earnings per share C$0.07 . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 revenue view C$32.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Quarter-end total enterprise AUM $9.8 billion versus $8.8 billion at previous quarter-end.
