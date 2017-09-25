Simplex Infrastructures Ltd (SINF.NS)
SINF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
457.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.30 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
Rs459.00
Open
Rs462.00
Day's High
Rs463.95
Day's Low
Rs452.30
Volume
2,168
Avg. Vol
24,364
52-wk High
Rs589.70
52-wk Low
Rs262.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Simplex Infra gets shareholders' nod for issue NCDs up to 2 bln rupees
Sept 25 (Reuters) - Simplex Infrastructures Ltd