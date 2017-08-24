Savaria Corp (SIS.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Savaria Corp agrees to acquire the assets of Visilift, LLC

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Savaria Corp :Deal for ‍US$5.0 million​.Savaria Corp - expects acquired business to generate US$3.0 million in sales in 2018 and US$10 million in sales in 2019​.Savaria - entered into agreement with Visilift, LLC as per which co, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, will acquire all of assets of Visilift​.Savaria Corp - Visilift will have option to earn an additional payment of US$3.0 million upon achieving certain performance metrics over a 3-year period.

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Savaria Corp :Savaria announces another record quarter - revenue is up 30% and adjusted EBITDA is up 29%.Quarterly revenue rose 30.1 percent to c$39.1 million.Savaria Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.07‍​.Savaria Corp - ‍adjusts 2017 forecast of revenue to approximately $187 million​.Savaria Corp - ‍adjusts adjusted ebitda guidance to a range of $29.5-$30.5 million for twelve-month period ending december 31, 2017​.FY 2017 revenue view C$187.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Savaria announces Q1 revenue C$31.1 million

May 11 (Reuters) - Savaria Corp :Savaria announces another record quarter - revenue is up 19% and EBITDA is up 31%.Q1 revenue C$31.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$32.9 million.Qtrly earnings per share - diluted $ 0.09.Sees FY 2017 revenue C$143 million.Sees adjusted EBITDA in a range of $25.5-$26.5 million for twelve-month period ending December 31, 2017.FY2017 earnings per share view c$0.49, revenue view c$145.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Savaria announces increase to bought deal financing

May 2 (Reuters) - Savaria Corp :Savaria announces increase to bought deal financing.Savaria corp says to increase size of its previously announced $27.8 million "bought deal" offering on a private placement basis.Savaria -pursuant to upsized deal terms, underwriters to purchase, on a "bought deal" basis, 2.8 million subscription receipts at $13.90/subscription receipt.

Savaria Corporation to acquire Span-America Medical Systems Inc.

May 1 (Reuters) - Savaria Corp :Savaria Corporation to acquire Span-America Medical Systems, Inc..Terms and conditions of transaction were unanimously approved by boards of directors of each of Savaria and Span-America.Transaction is immediately accretive by more than 30 pct to Savaria's ttm free cash flow per share.Savaria has entered into an agreement with National Bank Financial and GMP Securities L.P. To sell 2 million subscription receipts.If conditions to deal not satisfied by Sept 1, gross proceeds of offering will be returned to holders of subscription receipts with interest.Savaria is also reaffirming its full year 2017 outlook provided on March 6, 2017.

Span-America Medical Systems agrees to be acquired by Savaria Corporation

May 1 (Reuters) - Span-America Medical Systems Inc ::Span-America Medical Systems, Inc. agrees to be acquired by Savaria Corporation.All-cash tender offer of $29 per share.Savaria intends to acquire Span-America by way of an all-cash tender offer for $29 per share, or approximately $80.2 million.Savaria has indicated that it will finance deal with cash on hand, financing commitment from National Bank of Canada among others.Savaria also indicated that it will finance transaction with a Canadian equity private placement of subscription receipts.Board of Directors of Span-America unanimously approved proposed acquisition of Span-America by Savaria.Deal subject to conditions including receipt of two-thirds of Span-America's shares in tender offer to Span-America' shareholders.As per deal, all of Span-America's Board Members and senior managers have agreed to tender their shares.Savaria to buy all remaining shares not tendered in tender offer through second-step merger at same price/share as payable under offer.Members of Span-America's Board, senior officers to tender their Span-America shares, constituting about 15.9% of its outstanding shares.

Savaria Corp : Q4 revenue c$31 million versus I/B/E/S view c$32.2 million . Qtrly earnings per share -diluted $0.10 . Savaria Corp qtrly revenue $31 million versus $26.6 million . Savaria Corp sees adjusted EBITDA in a range of $25.5-$26.5 million for twelve-month period ending December 31, 2017 . Savaria Corp - forecasts revenue of about $143 million for twelve-month period ending December 31, 2017 . Q4 earnings per share view c$0.10, revenue view c$32.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Fy2017 revenue view c$146.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Savaria provides forecasts for 2017

Savaria Corp - : Savaria provides forecasts for 2017 . Savaria Corp sees 2017 revenue of $139 million, an increase of 17% over projected 2016 result of $119 million . Savaria Corp sees 2017 ebitda between $25 and $26 million .FY2017 revenue view c$147.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Bourassa family announces secondary offering of common shares of Savaria Corp

Savaria Corp : Marcel Bourassa and Jean-Marie Bourassa-unit entered agreement with National Bank Financial, cormark securities inc. and Laurentian Bank Securities . Marcel Bourassa and Jean-Marie Bourassa-agreement for secondary offering of 1.8 million shares of savaria corp at a price of $11.34 per share .Bourassa family announces secondary offering of common shares of savaria corporation.