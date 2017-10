Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS (SISE.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sise Cam Q2 net profit rises to 253.7 million lira

Aug 18 (Reuters) - SISE CAM ::Q2 NET PROFIT OF 253.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 169.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 REVENUE OF 2.78 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 2.13 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Sises Cam refutes media reports about liquidation of Cayirova properties ‍​

Aug 7 (Reuters) - SISES CAM :NO DECISION HAS BEEN TAKEN BY THE COMPANY'S MANAGEMENT REGARDING THE LIQUIDATION OF CAYIROVA PROPERTIES ‍​.NEWSFLOW SEEN ON SOME LOCAL MEDIA HAVE NO GROUNDS AND DO NOT REFLECT THE TRUTH‍​.

Sise Cam says units reach agreement with Kristal-Is labor union

June 8 (Reuters) - SISE CAM ::UNITS REACH AGREEMENT ON COLLECTIVE LABOUR DEAL WITH KRISTAL-IS LABOUR UNION FOR 01.01.2017 - 31.12.2018 PERIOD.

Sise Cam to increase share capital by 9.8 pct through bonus share issue

May 26 (Reuters) - SISES CAM ::TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL TO 2.25 BILLION LIRA FROM 2.05 BILLION LIRA.TO DISTRIBUTE BONUS SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO 9.75609 PERCENT OF THE PAID-IN CAPITAL, IN THE FORM OF COMMON SHARES.THE AMOUNT OF 200.0 MILLION LIRA IN TOTAL CAPITAL INCREASE WILL BE MET BY 2016 PROFIT SHARE AND POSITIVE BALANCE OF THE CAPITAL ADJUSTMENTS.

Sises Cam Q1 net profit up at 336.8 million lira

May 10 (Reuters) - Sises Cam ::Q1 NET PROFIT OF 336.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 127.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 REVENUE OF 2.57 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 1.87 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Sises Cam says Kristal-Is decides to go on strike at facility of units

May 10 (Reuters) - SISES CAM ::KRISTAL-IS LABOR UNION DECIDES TO GO ON STRIKE AT WORKPLACES OF COMPANY'S ASSOCIATED PARTNERS EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 24.

Sises Cam to recommend to Pasabahce acquisition of assets of Pearl for Glass Manufacturing

May 9 (Reuters) - SISES CAM ::TO NEGOTIATE AND SIGN THE ASSET TRANSFER AGREEMENT REGARDING THE ACQUISITION OF THE ASSESTS OF THE COMPANY NAMED PEARL FOR GLASS MANUFACTURING S.A.E. IN EGYPT.TO RECOMMEND TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' OF PASABAHCE CAM SANAYII VE TICARET A SUBSIDIARY OF SISECAM NEGOTIATION AND SIGNING THE AGREEMENT.

Sises Cam appoints Adnan Bali as chairman

Sises Cam :Appoints Adnan Bali as chairman replacing Hakki Ersin Özince who resigned on April 4.

Anadolu Cam increases stake in Anadolu Cam Eskisehir and Anadolu Cam Yenisehir to 100 pct

Anadolu Cam Sanayii AS : Said on Thursday decided to buy 15 percent in its unit Anadolu Cam Yenisehir for 70.3 million lira from Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari .Additionally, decided to buy 15 percent in its unit Anadolu Cam Eskisehir for 36.5 million lira from Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari.

Sise Cam 2016 net profit rises to 743.4 million lira

Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS : Reported on Monday FY 2016 revenue of 8.42 billion lira ($2.27 billion) versus 7.4 billion lira year ago . FY 2016 net profit was 743.4 million lira versus 722.8 million lira year ago . Proposed FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.12195 lira net 0.10365 lira per share payable starting from May 31 . Proposed distribution of 140.0 million lira representing 6.8 percent of company's share capital as stock dividends .Distribution of stock dividends will be realised after completion of legal process.