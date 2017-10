Siti Networks Ltd (SITI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Siti Networks appoints Sanjay Berry as CFO

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Siti Networks Ltd :Says Sanjay Berry has been appointed as chief financial officer of company.

SITI Networks says Sanjay Berry resigns as CFO

April 28 (Reuters) - SITI Networks Ltd :Says Sanjay Berry, chief financial officer (cfo) of company has resigned.

Siti Networks Sept qtr consol loss widens

Siti Networks Ltd : Siti Networks Ltd - sept quarter consol net loss 468.9 million rupees versus loss 314.3 million rupees year ago .Siti Networks Ltd - sept quarter consol net sales 2.85 billion rupees versus 2.31 billion rupees year ago.

Siti Networks June-quarter consol loss widens

Siti Networks Ltd : June-quarter consol net loss 536.2 million rupees versus loss of 366.8 million rupees last year . June-quarter consol net sales 2.79 billion rupees versus 2.28 billion rupees last year .