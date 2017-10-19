Sixt SE (SIXG_p.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sixt expects significant increase of EBT for full year 2017

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Sixt Se :‍Managing board continues to expect significant increase of consolidated EBT for 2017 from 2016's 218 million euros​.Consolidated 9-mon earnings before taxes are expected slightly above 220 million euros, compared with year earlier 172 million euros​.

Sixt H1 EBT up 25.3 pct at 102.6 million euros

Aug 17 (Reuters) - SIXT SE :EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR 2017 UPGRADED.HALF-YEAR EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES (EBT) CLIMB A QUARTER TO EUR 102.6 MILLION.H1 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES (EBT) IMPROVED BY A QUARTER (+25.3%) TO EUR 102.6 MILLION.CONSOLIDATED REVENUE FOR PERIOD JANUARY TO JUNE 2017 CLIMBED TO EUR 1.21 BILLION, A PLUS OF 5.7% (H1 2016: EUR 1.15 BILLION).H1 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE (EXCLUDING REVENUE FROM SALES OF RETURNED LEASING VEHICLES) WENT UP 6.3% TO EUR 1.07 BILLION.H1 OPERATING LEASING REVENUE (WITHOUT PROCEEDS FROM SALES) INCREASED 6.0% TO EUR 218.4 MILLION (H1 2016: EUR 206.1 MILLION).H1 CONSOLIDATED PROFIT BEFORE THIRD PARTY INTERESTS OF EUR 72.9 MILLION, A GAIN OF 28.5% (H1 2016: EUR 56.7 MILLION).NOW EXPECTS TO SEE A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED EBT (2016: EUR 218.3 MILLION) FOR FY.ALSO EXPECTS SOLID GROWTH OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE (2016: EUR 2.12 BILLION) IN FY.Q2 RECORDED A VERY STRONG GAIN IN EBT, UP BY 29.5% TO EUR 65.8 MILLION (Q2 2016: EUR 50.8 MILLION).IN Q2 2017 GROUP RECORDED A GAIN IN TOTAL REVENUE OF 5.5% TO EUR 644.5 MILLION (Q2 2016: EUR 611.0 MILLION).

Sixt: H1 ‍consolidated EBT expected slightly above EUR 100 mln

July 20 (Reuters) - SIXT SE ::DGAP-ADHOC: SIXT SE: SIXT ACHIEVES ABOVE AVERAGE RESULT FOR FIRST HALF YEAR AND INCREASES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2017.‍EXPECTS A SIGNIFICANT GROWTH OF CONSOLIDATED EBT FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR 2017 (2016: EUR 218.3 MILLION​.‍WITH REGARD TO CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR (2016: EUR 2,124 MILLION) MANAGING BOARD NOW EXPECTS A SOLID GROWTH​.‍EXPECTS A SIGNIFICANT GROWTH OF CONSOLIDATED EBT FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR 2017 (2016: EUR 218.3 MILLION)​.H1 ‍CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES (EBT) ARE EXPECTED SLIGHTLY ABOVE EUR 100 MILLION (H1 2016: EUR 81.9 MILLION)​.

Sixt SE: ‍positive outlook for fiscal year 2017 confirmed​

June 30 (Reuters) - SIXT SE ::‍POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 CONFIRMED​.

Sixt appoints Friedrich Joussen as new chairman

June 22 (Reuters) - SIXT SE ::SUPERVISORY BOARD CHAIRMANSHIP OF SIXT SE CHANGES HANDS: FRIEDRICH JOUSSEN FOLLOWS GUNTER THIELEN.‍GUNTER THIELEN, SINCE 2008 BOARD MEMBER AND ITS CHAIRMAN, ASKED TO RESIGN FROM BOARD​.‍HE IS SUCCEEDED BY FRIEDRICH JOUSSEN, CEO OF TUI AG, WHO WAS SENT TO BOARD​.

Sixt Q1 consolidated profit up 21.8 pct to 25.6 million euros

May 11 (Reuters) - SIXT SE ::SIXT GETS OFF TO A RUNNING START IN 2017 AND SIGNIFICANTLY RAISES GROUP EARNINGS IN THE FIRST QUARTER.Q1 REVENUE ROSE 5.9 PERCENT TO 569.3 MILLION EUR.Q1 EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES (EBT) OUTPERFORM REVENUE GROWTH AND CLIMB 18.3 % TO EUR 36.8 MILLION.AFTER THREE MONTHS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE IS UP BY 5.9% TO EUR 569.3 MILLION, DRIVEN BY ONGOING STRONG GROWTH IN VEHICLE RENTAL BUSINESS UNIT'S FOREIGN OPERATIONS.POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR 2017 UNCHANGED.Q1 CONSOLIDATED PROFIT IMPROVED 21.8% TO EUR 25.6 MILLION (Q1 2016: EUR 21.0 MILLION).EXPECTS THAT GROUP WILL GENERATE SLIGHTLY HIGHER OPERATING REVENUE AND STABLE TO MARGINALLY HIGHER EBT IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR.

Sixt SE says FY profit rose 22.2 pct to 156.6 million euros

Sixt SE : After record year sixt expects for 2017 further growth of revenue and earnings . FY revenue rose 10.7 percent to 2.41 billion euros ($2.56 billion) . FY rental revenues once more showed growth outstripping market average and expanded by 11.4 percent to 1.53 billion euros (2015: 1.38 billion euros) . FY leasing revenue of 219.3 million euros was slightly up on level of last year (211.4 million euros; +3.7 percent) . FY profit rose 22.2 percent to 156.6 million euros . Dividend for 2016 to increase to 1.65 euro for ordinary shares and 1.67 eur for preference shares . In line with projected general economic developments in its core markets Sixt expects for 2017 to see ongoing growth in demand for Vehicle Rental Business Unit .Expects for current fiscal year to generate slightly higher consolidated operating revenue and stable to marginally higher group EBT.

Sixt Q3 rental revenue up 8.1 pct at 456.0 million euros

Sixt SE : Consolidated revenue for Q3 2016 climbed 7.4 pct to 677.9 million euros ($724.34 million) (Q3 2015: 631.5 million euros) . Q3 rental revenue increased 8.1 pct, to 456.0 million euros(Q3 2015: 421.6 million euros) . Q3 EBT increased 14.1 pct to 90.1 million euros (Q3 2015: 79.0 million euros) clocking up a new record figure for a single quarter . Expects consolidated operating revenue for fiscal year 2016 to register substantial gains (2015: 1.94 billion euros) . 9-month EBT, which is key parameter for measuring business success, climbed 11.9 pct to 172.0 million euros (9 months 2015: 153.8 million euros) . Q3 consolidated operating revenue reached 602.9 million euros (Q3 2015: 569.4 million euros; +5.9 pct). . Q3 operating leasing revenue came to 105.2 million euros, which was almost on a par with last year (Q3 2015: 106.1 million euros; -0.9 pct) . Now projects consolidated EBT for fiscal year 2016 to come to at least 200 million euros and will thus substantially exceed previous year's figure of 185.2 million euros .9-month pretax profit 172 million euros.

Sixt issues bond for EUR 250 million

Sixt SE : Issues bond for 250 million euros ($273.05 million) to secure long-term financing for ongoing growth .Bond comes with a six year term and an interest coupon of 1.125 percent p.a..

Sixt CEO says U.S. business turned profitable in June

Sixt SE CEO : Affirms aim to post a profit in the U.S. for the first time in 2017 . Says market shows Americans are a bit more cautious on travel to Europe now, little impact on Sixt . Says not afraid of Brexit, seeing astonishing growth in UK at the moment . Says June was first month of profit in the U.S., which continued in July . Says working on launching chauffeur service MyDriver in U.S., eyeing 2017 Further company coverage: [SIXG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).