Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd (SIYR.NS)

Siyaram Silk Mills approves subdivision of shares in the ratio of 1:5

July 26 (Reuters) - Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd :Says approved subdivision of shares in the ratio of 1:5.Says approved investment of up to 25 million rupees in redemeeable preference shares of Balkrishna Paper Mills.

India's Siyaram Silk Mills June-qtr profit rises

July 26 (Reuters) - Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd :June quarter profit 103.5 million rupees versus profit 82.1 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 3.25 billion rupees versus 2.88 billion rupees year ago.

Siyaram Silk Mills to consider sub-division of shares

July 7 (Reuters) - Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd :Says to consider sub-division of equity shares of company.

Siyaram Silk Mills gets members' nod for amalgamation of Balkrishna Synthetics with co

Siyaram Silk Mills seeks members' nod for approval of scheme of amalgamation with Balkrishna Synthetics

