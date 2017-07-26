Edition:
United States

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd (SIYR.NS)

SIYR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,708.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs15.15 (+0.56%)
Prev Close
Rs2,693.10
Open
Rs2,693.00
Day's High
Rs2,749.00
Day's Low
Rs2,693.00
Volume
949
Avg. Vol
3,351
52-wk High
Rs2,749.90
52-wk Low
Rs1,111.25

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Siyaram Silk Mills approves subdivision of shares in the ratio of 1:5
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 09:25am EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd :Says approved subdivision of shares in the ratio of 1:5.Says approved investment of up to 25 million rupees in redemeeable preference shares of Balkrishna Paper Mills.  Full Article

India's Siyaram Silk Mills June-qtr profit rises
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 09:21am EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd :June quarter profit 103.5 million rupees versus profit 82.1 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 3.25 billion rupees versus 2.88 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Siyaram Silk Mills to consider sub-division of shares
Friday, 7 Jul 2017 08:46am EDT 

July 7 (Reuters) - Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd :Says to consider sub-division of equity shares of company.  Full Article

Siyaram Silk Mills gets members' nod for amalgamation of Balkrishna Synthetics with co
Monday, 13 Jun 2016 07:43am EDT 

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd : Gets members' nod for scheme of amalgamation of Balkrishna Synthetics with co .  Full Article

Siyaram Silk Mills seeks members' nod for approval of scheme of amalgamation with Balkrishna Synthetics
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 03:44am EDT 

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd : Seeks members' nod for approval of the proposed scheme of amalgamation of balkrishna synthetics limited with co .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd News

BRIEF-Siyaram Silk Mills approves subdivision of shares in the ratio of 1:5

* Says approved investment of up to 25 million rupees in redemeeable preference shares of Balkrishna Paper Mills Source text: (http://bit.ly/2w0juJl) Further company coverage:

» More SIYR.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials