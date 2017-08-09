Stella-Jones Inc (SJ.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Stella-Jones Inc :Stella-Jones reports 2017 second quarter results.Q2 earnings per share C$0.71.Q2 sales C$594.2 million versus I/B/E/S view C$563 million.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Expect higher year-over-year sales in second half of 2017 when compared to previous year​.Overall operating margins will remain affected by soft railway tie pricing, less favourable geographical sales mix for utility poles​.

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Stella-jones Inc :Stella-Jones reports 2017 second quarter results.Q2 earnings per share c$0.71.Q2 sales c$594.2 million versus I/B/E/S view c$563 million.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Stella-Jones Inc says expect higher year-over-year sales in second half of 2017 when compared to previous year.

May 4 (Reuters) - Stella-Jones Inc ::Stella-Jones reports 2017 first quarter results.Q1 earnings per share c$0.37.Q1 sales C$396.9 million versus i/b/e/s view C$399.9 million.Q1 earnings per share view C$0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Stella-Jones inc - "continue to expect sales to be weaker in first half of 2017 when compared to 2016".

Stella-jones Inc : Stella-Jones increases quarterly dividend by 10.0% .Stella-Jones inc - quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, representing an increase of 10.0%.

Stella-Jones Inc : Stella-Jones provides preliminary results for 2016 . Stella-Jones Inc says company is currently anticipating sales in range of $340.0-$342.0 million for Q4 . Stella-Jones inc - sees q4 operating income is expected to be between $27.0 and $29.0 million . Q4 revenue view C$393.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Stella-Jones Inc - decrease in sales and profitability in Q4 of 2016 was primarily driven by lower railway tie demand at end of year .Stella-Jones - for current fiscal year, total sales and operating margins are expected to remain comparable to 2016, assuming stable currencies.

Stella-Jones Inc : Stella-Jones reports strong 2016 second quarter results . Q2 earnings per share C$0.79 . Q2 sales C$563.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$558.5 million .Q2 earnings per share view C$0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Stella-jones Inc : Stella-Jones signs definitive agreement to acquire Lufkin Creosoting . Says definitive share purchase agreement provides for a purchase price of US$37.5 million .Stella-Jones plans to finance transaction through a combination of debt financing and a vendor note.

Stella-jones Inc : Says definitive securities purchase agreement provides for a purchase price of us$42.5 million .Jones signs definitive agreement to acquire kisatchie.

Stella-Jones Inc:Says quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share.Payable on June 28, 2016 to shareholders of record date as on June 6, 2016.

Stella-Jones Inc:Announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, McFarland Cascade Holdings, Inc., has signed a non-binding letter of intent to purchase the shares of Lufkin Creosoting Co., Inc.Transaction, if finalized, is expected to close in April 2016 and is subject to customary conditions, including satisfactory due diligence and signature of a definitive share purchase agreement.