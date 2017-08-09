Edition:
United States

Stella-Jones Inc (SJ.TO)

SJ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

49.11CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.33 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
$49.44
Open
$49.43
Day's High
$49.50
Day's Low
$49.07
Volume
93,261
Avg. Vol
72,962
52-wk High
$50.05
52-wk Low
$37.17

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Stella-Jones Q2 earnings per share C$0.71
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 07:00am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Stella-Jones Inc :Stella-Jones reports 2017 second quarter results.Q2 earnings per share C$0.71.Q2 sales C$594.2 million versus I/B/E/S view C$563 million.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Expect higher year-over-year sales in second half of 2017 when compared to previous year​.Overall operating margins will remain affected by soft railway tie pricing, less favourable geographical sales mix for utility poles​.  Full Article

Stella-Jones posts Q2 earnings per share c$0.71
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 07:00am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Stella-jones Inc :Stella-Jones reports 2017 second quarter results.Q2 earnings per share c$0.71.Q2 sales c$594.2 million versus I/B/E/S view c$563 million.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Stella-Jones Inc says expect higher year-over-year sales in second half of 2017 when compared to previous year.  Full Article

Stella-Jones Q1 earnings per share c$0.37
Thursday, 4 May 2017 07:00am EDT 

May 4 (Reuters) - Stella-Jones Inc ::Stella-Jones reports 2017 first quarter results.Q1 earnings per share c$0.37.Q1 sales C$396.9 million versus i/b/e/s view C$399.9 million.Q1 earnings per share view C$0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Stella-Jones inc - "continue to expect sales to be weaker in first half of 2017 when compared to 2016".  Full Article

Stella-Jones increases quarterly dividend by 10 pct to $0.11 per share
Friday, 17 Mar 2017 07:01am EDT 

Stella-jones Inc : Stella-Jones increases quarterly dividend by 10.0% .Stella-Jones inc - quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, representing an increase of 10.0%.  Full Article

Stella-Jones expects Q4 sales in range of $340-$342 mln
Friday, 13 Jan 2017 05:20pm EST 

Stella-Jones Inc : Stella-Jones provides preliminary results for 2016 . Stella-Jones Inc says company is currently anticipating sales in range of $340.0-$342.0 million for Q4 . Stella-Jones inc - sees q4 operating income is expected to be between $27.0 and $29.0 million . Q4 revenue view C$393.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Stella-Jones Inc - decrease in sales and profitability in Q4 of 2016 was primarily driven by lower railway tie demand at end of year .Stella-Jones - for current fiscal year, total sales and operating margins are expected to remain comparable to 2016, assuming stable currencies.  Full Article

Stella-Jones Q2 earnings per share C$0.79
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 07:00am EDT 

Stella-Jones Inc : Stella-Jones reports strong 2016 second quarter results . Q2 earnings per share C$0.79 . Q2 sales C$563.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$558.5 million .Q2 earnings per share view C$0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Stella-Jones to acquire Lufkin Creosoting for $37.5 million
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 08:03pm EDT 

Stella-jones Inc : Stella-Jones signs definitive agreement to acquire Lufkin Creosoting . Says definitive share purchase agreement provides for a purchase price of US$37.5 million .Stella-Jones plans to finance transaction through a combination of debt financing and a vendor note.  Full Article

Stella-Jones signs deal to acquire Kisatchie
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 07:44pm EDT 

Stella-jones Inc : Says definitive securities purchase agreement provides for a purchase price of us$42.5 million .Jones signs definitive agreement to acquire kisatchie.  Full Article

Stella-Jones Inc declares quarterly dividend
Thursday, 28 Apr 2016 07:02am EDT 

Stella-Jones Inc:Says quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share.Payable on June 28, 2016 to shareholders of record date as on June 6, 2016.  Full Article

Stella-Jones Inc announces intention to acquire Lufkin Creosoting
Wednesday, 3 Feb 2016 07:00am EST 

Stella-Jones Inc:Announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, McFarland Cascade Holdings, Inc., has signed a non-binding letter of intent to purchase the shares of Lufkin Creosoting Co., Inc.Transaction, if finalized, is expected to close in April 2016 and is subject to customary conditions, including satisfactory due diligence and signature of a definitive share purchase agreement.  Full Article

Stella-Jones Inc News

BRIEF-Stella-Jones Q2 earnings per share C$0.71

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

» More SJ.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials