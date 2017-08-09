Stella-Jones Inc (SJ.TO)
49.11CAD
20 Oct 2017
$-0.33 (-0.67%)
$49.44
$49.43
$49.50
$49.07
93,261
72,962
$50.05
$37.17
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Stella-Jones Q2 earnings per share C$0.71
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Stella-Jones Inc
Stella-Jones posts Q2 earnings per share c$0.71
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Stella-jones Inc
Stella-Jones Q1 earnings per share c$0.37
May 4 (Reuters) - Stella-Jones Inc
Stella-Jones increases quarterly dividend by 10 pct to $0.11 per share
Stella-jones Inc
Stella-Jones expects Q4 sales in range of $340-$342 mln
Stella-Jones Inc
Stella-Jones Q2 earnings per share C$0.79
Stella-Jones Inc
Stella-Jones to acquire Lufkin Creosoting for $37.5 million
Stella-jones Inc
Stella-Jones signs deal to acquire Kisatchie
Stella-jones Inc
Stella-Jones Inc declares quarterly dividend
Stella-Jones Inc:Says quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share.Payable on June 28, 2016 to shareholders of record date as on June 6, 2016. Full Article
Stella-Jones Inc announces intention to acquire Lufkin Creosoting
Stella-Jones Inc:Announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, McFarland Cascade Holdings, Inc., has signed a non-binding letter of intent to purchase the shares of Lufkin Creosoting Co., Inc.Transaction, if finalized, is expected to close in April 2016 and is subject to customary conditions, including satisfactory due diligence and signature of a definitive share purchase agreement. Full Article
BRIEF-Stella-Jones Q2 earnings per share C$0.71
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S