Shaw Communications Inc (SJRb.TO)

June 28 (Reuters) - Shaw Communications Inc :Shaw announces third quarter and year-to-date results.Q3 revenue rose 2.8 percent to C$1.31 billion.Qtrly earnings per share $0.27.Shaw Communications- Refining FY 2017 guidance for operating income before restructuring costs and amortization to range between $2.135 and $2.160 billion.Shaw Communications- Refining FY fiscal 2017 financial guidance for capital investment of approximately $1.35 billion and free cash flow of approximately $400 million.Q3 earnings per share view C$0.33, revenue view C$1.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

June 28 (Reuters) - Shaw Communications Inc :Shaw announces third quarter and year-to-date results.Q3 revenue rose 2.8 percent to c$1.31 billion.Qtrly earnings per share c$0.27.

June 13 (Reuters) - Shaw Communications Inc -:Press release - ViaWest to combine with Peak 10, creating a leading full-service hybrid it solutions provider.Shaw Communications Inc - Chris Downie, chief executive officer of Peak 10, will be chief executive officer of combined company.Shaw Communications Inc - nancy phillips, chief executive officer of viawest, will become executive chair of board of combined company.

June 13 (Reuters) - Shaw Communications Inc ::Shaw Communications Inc - capital expenditures associated with deployment of acquired spectrum are estimated to be approximately $350 million.Shaw Communications Inc - expects majority of capital related to network build to be incurred during fiscal 2018.

June 13 (Reuters) - Shaw Communications Inc ::Shaw Communications Inc announces acquisition of 700 MHz and 2500 MHz wireless spectrum licences from Quebecor Media Inc.Shaw Communications Inc - deal for ‍$430 million​.Shaw Communications Inc - ‍transaction will be funded using a combination of cash on hand and Shaw's existing credit facility​.Shaw Communications Inc - spectrum licences being acquired comprise 10 MHz licences of 700 MHz spectrum in each of British Columbia, Alberta, and Southern Ontario.Shaw Communications - licences being acquired also include 20 MHz licences of 2500 MHz spectrum in each of Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, and Toronto.Shaw Communications Inc - ‍transaction has received all required internal approvals at Shaw and Quebecor​.Shaw Communications Inc - ‍transaction is not subject to approval by shareholders of Shaw or further approval by shareholders of Quebecor​.

Canada's Shaw to sell Viawest to Peak 10 Holding for about C$2.3 bln

June 13 (Reuters) - Peak 10 Inc [RIC:RIC:PEAKL.UL]-:Shaw Communications Inc. Announces sale of Viawest to Peak 10 for approximately c$2.3 billion.Shaw Communications Inc - ‍consideration pursuant to transaction is comprised of all cash​.Shaw Communications - expects to realize net cash proceeds from deal of about c$900 million after repayment of viawest level indebtedness of about us$580 million.Shaw Communications - entered into share purchase agreement with gi partners portfolio co peak 10 holding corp to sell 100% of wholly-owned unit viawest.

Omnitracs to acquire the assets of Shaw Tracking

June 1 (Reuters) - Shaw Communications Inc :Omnitracs to acquire the assets of shaw tracking, expand canadian presence.Omnitracs llc -terms of transaction were not disclosed​.Omnitracs- ‍shaw tracking will be integrated into omnitracs solution portfolio omnitracs​.

Shaw Communications says Alek Krstajic to step down as CEO of Freedom Mobile

Shaw Communications Inc : Paul McAleese to become COO of Freedom Mobile . Alek Krstajic to step down as CEO of Freedom Mobile Further company coverage: [SJRb.TO] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Shaw Communications qtrly earnings per share $0.30

Shaw Communications Inc : Shaw announces second quarter and year-to-date results . Q2 revenue rose 13.3 percent to c$1.3 billion . Shaw communications inc - Shaw confirms at this time that there are no changes to our previously issued fiscal 2017 guidance . Qtrly earnings per share $0.30 . Alek Krstajic has announced he will be stepping down as CEO of Freedom Mobile . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.30, revenue view c$1.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .FY2017 earnings per share view c$1.33, revenue view c$5.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Stingray extends distribution agreement with Shaw Communications

Stingray Digital Group Inc : Press release - Stingray extends long-term distribution agreement with Shaw Communications, adds four specialty music video TV channels .Under term of extension, Shaw Cable and Shaw Direct will now carry Stingray's four music video tv channels.