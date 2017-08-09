Koenig & Bauer AG (SKBG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Koenig & Bauer H1 net profit at EUR 15.2 mln

Aug 9 (Reuters) - KOENIG & BAUER AG ::GUIDANCE FOR 2017 CONFIRMED: REVENUE OF UP TO €1.25BN AND AN EBIT MARGIN OF AROUND 6%.H1 REVENUE OF €539M DOWN SLIGHTLY ON THE PREVIOUS YEAR DUE TO MORE DELIVERIES IN H2‍​.H1 NET PROFIT OF €15.2M (2016: €17.2M) IS EQUIVALENT TO PROPORTIONATE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF €0.93 (2016: €1.05).H1 EBIT CAME TO €16.3M‍​.

Koenig & Bauer appoints two new executive board members

May 9 (Reuters) - KOENIG & BAUER AG ::APPOINTED RALF SAMMECK AND CHRISTOPH MUELLER TO THE EXECUTIVE BOARD WITH EFFECT FROM 1 JUNE 2017.THE APPOINTMENT OF RALF SAMMECK AND CHRISTOPH MUELLER TO THE EXECUTIVE BOARD AIMS TO SUPPORT THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE MEDIUM-TERM GROUP TARGETS ANNOUNCED ON 20 FEBRUARY 2017.BY 2021, THE TARGET IS TO REACH AN ANNUAL ORGANIC GROWTH RATE OF AROUND 4% AND AN EBIT MARGIN OF BETWEEN 4% AND 9% ACROSS THE GROUP.

Koenig & Bauer Q1 group net profit up at 4.7 mln euros

May 9 (Reuters) - KOENIG & BAUER AG :GUIDANCE FOR 2017: REVENUE OF UP TO EUR 1.25BN AND AN EBIT MARGIN OF AROUND 6%.Q1 GROUP NET PROFIT OF EUR 4.7M (2016: EUR 1.6M) IS EQUIVALENT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE OF EUR 0.30 (2016: EUR 0.11).Q1 AT EUR 259.1M, GROUP REVENUE REMAINED AT THE PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL, WHILE ORDER BACKLOG WIDENED BY 6.4% TO EUR 619.9M.Q1 EBIT CAME TO EUR 5M, SUBSTANTIALLY EXCEEDING THE PREVIOUS YEAR’S FIGURE OF EUR 2.1M.

Koenig & Bauer FY net profit rises more than three-fold to 82.2 mln euros

Koenig & Bauer AG : Guidance for 2017: revenue of up to 1.25 billion euros ($1.35 billion) and an EBIT margin of around 6 pct . 14 pct increase in revenue to 1.167 billion euros . Dividend of 0.50 euros per share proposed . New group targets until 2021 with 70 million euros profit increase . FY net profit rose more than three-fold to 82.2 million euros (2015: 26.9 million euros), equivalent to earnings per share of 4.98 euros (2015: 1.62 euros) .FY adjusted for non-recurring income, EBIT and EBT climbed to 62.9 million euros and 56.8 million euros, respectively.

Koenig & Bauer AG sets new group financial targets for 2017-21

Koenig & Bauer AG : Says proposes 50 cents dividend . Says target for 2017 to 2021: organic growth of around 4% and ebit margin of between 4% and 9% . Says earnings to improve by around eur70m dividend ratio of 15% to 35% of group net profit going forward .Says achieved revenue of eur1,167m and order intake of eur1,150m in 2016.

Koenig & Bauer H1 sales 553.9 million euros, almost 30 pct up

Koenig & Bauer AG : Half-Year sales of 553.9 million euros, almost 30 pct up year on year . H1 EBIT of +20.7 million euros versus loss 8.3 million euros in the prior year . H1 group earnings after taxes reached 17.2 million euros (2015: loss 9.3 million euros) . Raising the sales and profit targets for 2016 .In 2016 to increase group sales over the original forecast amounts to a value between 1.1 to 1.2 billion euros and also achieve higher EBT margin of around 4 pct.

Koenig & Bauer plans 100 pct takeover of Iberica AG S.A.

Koenig & Bauer AG : Plans 100 per cent takeover of die-cutter manufacturer Iberica AG S.A. .Further details regarding the planned takeover will not be disclosed until negotiations are complete as contractually agreed.

Koenig & Bauer Q1 group revenue of around EUR 1.1 billion

Koenig & Bauer AG : Positive Q1 with 2.1 million euros ($2.40 million) EBIT and 0.6 million euros EBT . Q1 order intake of 266.3 million euros higher than quarterly revenue of 258.8 million euros . Outlook: group revenue of around 1.1 billion euros with EBT margin of 3 - 4 percent .Q1 net profit at March 31 was 1.6 million euros (2015: –16.9 million euros).

Koenig & Bauer gives FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates, no dividend for FY 2015

Koenig & Bauer AG:Will not propose a dividend payment for FY 2015 in view of holding's retained loss which has not been offset by net profit yet.Outlook for FY 2016: 1.1 billion euros in revenue with EBT margin between 3 pct and 4 pct.FY 2016 revenue estimate 1.124 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Koenig & Bauer confirms FY 2015 outlook

Koenig & Bauer AG:Affirmed outlook for FY 2015 again with annual group revenue of over 1 billion euros expected and a planned EBT margin of up to 2 pct.FY 2015 revenue estimate 1.094 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.