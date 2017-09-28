Edition:
Sekerbank TAS (SKBNK.IS)

SKBNK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

1.52TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.00TL (+0.00%)
Prev Close
1.52TL
Open
1.53TL
Day's High
1.54TL
Day's Low
1.52TL
Volume
6,847,595
Avg. Vol
15,906,545
52-wk High
1.70TL
52-wk Low
1.05TL

Sekerbank decides to issue debt instruments up to 1.50 billion lira
Thursday, 28 Sep 2017 11:11am EDT 

Sept 28 (Reuters) - SEKERBANK TAS ::DECIDES TO ISSUE DEBT INSTRUMENTS UP TO 1.50 BILLION LIRA FOR QUALIFIED INVESTORS‍​.  Full Article

Sekerbank applies to CMB to issue debt instruments up to $300 million
Friday, 22 Sep 2017 03:07am EDT 

Sept 22 (Reuters) - CAPITAL MARKETS BOARD ::SEKERBANK APPLIES TO CAPITAL MARKETS BOARD (CMB) FOR ISSUING DEBT INSTRUMENTS UP TO $300 MILLION.  Full Article

Sekerbank Q2 net profit more than doubles to 26.4 million lira
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 11:24am EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - SEKERBANK TAS ::Q2 NET PROFIT OF 26.4 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 10.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET INTEREST INCOME OF 315.9 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 262.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 80.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 72.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Sekerbank proposes no dividend for 2016
Wednesday, 1 Mar 2017 11:50am EST 

Sekerbank TAS :Proposes not to pay FY 2016 dividend.  Full Article

Sekerbank FY 2016 net profit up at 125.2 mln lira
Thursday, 23 Feb 2017 10:18am EST 

Sekerbank TAS : FY 2016 net interest income of 1.08 billion lira ($302.74 million) versus 1.06 billion lira year ago . FY 2016 net fee and commission income 287.2 million lira versus 285.9 million lira year ago . FY 2016 net profit of 125.2 million lira versus 102.6 million lira year ago .Non-Performing loans at the end of 2016 at 1.08 billion lira versus 1.01 billion lira year ago.  Full Article

Sekerbank TAS pay no dividend for FR 2015
Friday, 26 Feb 2016 11:49am EST 

Sekerbank TAS:Proposes not to pay FY 2015 dividend.  Full Article

Fitch affirms Sekerbank TAS national rating at A+ (tur)
Friday, 12 Feb 2016 08:56am EST 

Sekerbank TAS:Fitch affirms Long Term Domestic and Foreign currency rating at BB-, Short tem rating at B, National rating at A+ (TUR).Fitch announces negative outlook.  Full Article

Sekerbank TAS Appoints Servet Taze to CEO post
Monday, 8 Feb 2016 07:22am EST 

Sekerbank TAS:Appoints Servet Taze to CEO post.  Full Article

Sekerbank shareholderSamruk Kazyna signs agreement to sell 19.37 of the company
Wednesday, 30 Dec 2015 06:08am EST 

Sekerbank TAS:Shareholder Samruk Kazyna JSC signs share sale agreement with Kazkommertsbank JSC for 224.4 million Sekerbank shares representing 19.37 of the company.Share sale will be completed in accordance with the existing shareholders agreement and after necessary permits are taken from the authorities.  Full Article

Sekerbank TAS secures about $115 million syndicated credit
Friday, 11 Dec 2015 08:57am EST 

Sekerbank TAS:Secures about $115 million syndicated credit with 3 and 5 years maturity.  Full Article

