Sekerbank TAS (SKBNK.IS)

Sept 28 (Reuters) - SEKERBANK TAS ::DECIDES TO ISSUE DEBT INSTRUMENTS UP TO 1.50 BILLION LIRA FOR QUALIFIED INVESTORS‍​.

Sept 22 (Reuters) - CAPITAL MARKETS BOARD ::SEKERBANK APPLIES TO CAPITAL MARKETS BOARD (CMB) FOR ISSUING DEBT INSTRUMENTS UP TO $300 MILLION.

Aug 8 (Reuters) - SEKERBANK TAS ::Q2 NET PROFIT OF 26.4 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 10.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET INTEREST INCOME OF 315.9 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 262.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 80.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 72.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Sekerbank TAS :Proposes not to pay FY 2016 dividend.

Sekerbank TAS : FY 2016 net interest income of 1.08 billion lira ($302.74 million) versus 1.06 billion lira year ago . FY 2016 net fee and commission income 287.2 million lira versus 285.9 million lira year ago . FY 2016 net profit of 125.2 million lira versus 102.6 million lira year ago .Non-Performing loans at the end of 2016 at 1.08 billion lira versus 1.01 billion lira year ago.

Sekerbank TAS:Proposes not to pay FY 2015 dividend.

Sekerbank TAS:Fitch affirms Long Term Domestic and Foreign currency rating at BB-, Short tem rating at B, National rating at A+ (TUR).Fitch announces negative outlook.

Sekerbank TAS:Appoints Servet Taze to CEO post.

Sekerbank TAS:Shareholder Samruk Kazyna JSC signs share sale agreement with Kazkommertsbank JSC for 224.4 million Sekerbank shares representing 19.37 of the company.Share sale will be completed in accordance with the existing shareholders agreement and after necessary permits are taken from the authorities.

Sekerbank TAS:Secures about $115 million syndicated credit with 3 and 5 years maturity.