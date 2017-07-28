Edition:
SKF India Ltd (SKFB.NS)

SKFB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,538.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.80 (-0.31%)
Prev Close
Rs1,543.75
Open
Rs1,580.00
Day's High
Rs1,580.00
Day's Low
Rs1,526.00
Volume
1,927
Avg. Vol
22,679
52-wk High
Rs1,748.50
52-wk Low
Rs1,190.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SKF India June qtr profit rises
Friday, 28 Jul 2017 04:23am EDT 

July 28 (Reuters) - SKF India Ltd :June quarter profit 642.7 million rupees versus 604 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 7.38 billion rupees versus 7.25 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

SKF India March-qtr profit up about 12 pct
Friday, 26 May 2017 07:21am EDT 

May 26 (Reuters) - Skf India Ltd :March quarter net profit 579 million rupees.March quarter total income 7.24 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 10 rupees per share.Net profit in march quarter last year was 518.1 million million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 6.46 billion rupees.  Full Article

SKF India announces share buyback worth 3.9 bln rupees
Wednesday, 29 Mar 2017 01:38am EDT 

SKF India Ltd :Says announces share buyback worth 3.9 billion rupees.  Full Article

SKF India to consider share buyback
Wednesday, 8 Feb 2017 05:58am EST 

SKF India Ltd :Board to consider share buyback.  Full Article

SKF India June-qtr profit up about 30 pct
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 04:55am EDT 

SKF India Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 604 million rupees; June-quarter sales 6.96 billion rupees .  Full Article

SKF India March-quarter net profit almost flat
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 08:00am EDT 

SKF India Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 511.8 million rupees versus profit of 512.4 million rupees last year . Says March-quarter net sales 5.80 billion rupees versus 5.79 billion rupees last year . Recommended dividend of 15 rupees per share .  Full Article

SKF India Ltd News

BRIEF-SKF settles legal dispute with BMW, no significant financial impact

* Skf says settlement will have an insignificant impact on financial position of group. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)

