SKF India Ltd (SKFB.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SKF India June qtr profit rises

July 28 (Reuters) - SKF India Ltd :June quarter profit 642.7 million rupees versus 604 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 7.38 billion rupees versus 7.25 billion rupees last year.

SKF India March-qtr profit up about 12 pct

May 26 (Reuters) - Skf India Ltd :March quarter net profit 579 million rupees.March quarter total income 7.24 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 10 rupees per share.Net profit in march quarter last year was 518.1 million million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 6.46 billion rupees.

SKF India announces share buyback worth 3.9 bln rupees

SKF India Ltd :Says announces share buyback worth 3.9 billion rupees.

SKF India to consider share buyback

SKF India Ltd :Board to consider share buyback.

SKF India June-qtr profit up about 30 pct

SKF India Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 604 million rupees; June-quarter sales 6.96 billion rupees .

SKF India March-quarter net profit almost flat

SKF India Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 511.8 million rupees versus profit of 512.4 million rupees last year . Says March-quarter net sales 5.80 billion rupees versus 5.79 billion rupees last year . Recommended dividend of 15 rupees per share .