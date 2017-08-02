Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Interview-Smurfit Kappa CEO still sees FY earnings ahead of last year

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Smurfit Kappa Group Plc :Smurfit Kappa CEO says should see further recovery of margins in Q3, Q4 and into Q1 of next year.Smurfit Kappa CEO says doesn't necessarily see any further increases in raw materials, but could be wrong.Smurfit Kappa CEO says working assumption is that earnings will be higher this year versus last year.

Smurfit Kappa Q2 earnings fall 7 pct y/y on "unprecedented" input costs

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Smurfit Kappa Group Plc :Q2 revenue up 3 percent y/y to 2.1 billion euros, revenue in H1 up 5 percent to 4.23 billion euros.Q2 EBITDA down 7 percent to 292 million euros, margin 13.9 percent versus 13 percent in Q1, 15.3 percent year ago.Kraftliner demand robust with additional 50 eur per tonne price increase in Q3.Containerboard price increases feeding through to corrugated price recovery.Interim dividend increased by 5 percent to 23.1 euro cents per share.In process of recovering "continued and unprecedented" input costs in 2017, 2018.Well positioned to translate today's market conditions into improved earnings in 2017 and beyond.

Pöyry gets detail engineering services assignment from Smurfit Kappa for machine modification

May 19 (Reuters) - POYRY OYJ :PÖYRY AWARDED DETAIL ENGINEERING SERVICES ASSIGNMENT FOR THE MODIFICATION OF PAPER MACHINE 1 AT ROERMOND, NETHERLANDS.SMURFIT KAPPA AWARDED PÖYRY WITH DETAIL ENGINEERING SERVICES ASSIGNMENT FOR MODIFICATION OF PAPER MACHINE 1 AT ROERMOND, NETHERLANDS.VALUE OF ORDER IS NOT DISCLOSED.ORDER WAS RECOGNISED WITHIN INDUSTRY BUSINESS GROUP ORDER STOCK IN H1/2017.

Smurfit Kappa Q1 revenue up 6 pct, expects higher margins on pricing

May 5 (Reuters) - Smurfit Kappa Group Plc :Q1 revenue up 6 percent year-on-year to 2.13 billion euros (3.7 percent on a days adjusted basis).Q1 EBITDA down 1 percent year-on-year to 278 million euros, margin of 13 percent versus 14 percent a year ago.Containerboard price rises in Europe and Americas implemented and continue to be increased.Q1 results against backdrop of significant recovered fibre cost inflation of around 30 million eur y/y reflects.CEO says expects improved margins as paper price increases translate into higher box prices.CEO says increasingly well positioned to capitalise on positive pricing environment in 2017.

Smurfit Kappa CEO expects some acquisitions this year, nothing major

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc : Smurfit Kappa ceo says would expect to make a couple of acquisitions this year, nothing major Further company coverage: [SKG.I] (Reporting By Padraic Halpin) ((Padraic.Halpin@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Smurfit Kappa FY EBITDA up 5 pct despite "significant headwinds"

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc : Smurfit Kappa - FY EBITDA up 5 percent to 1.23 billion eur, Q4 ebitda down 2 percent to 320 million eur . Smurfit Kappa - final dividend increased by 20 pct to 57.6 cent per share . Smurfit Kappa says earnings growth delivered despite significant headwinds of higher raw materials, FX impacts . Smurfit Kappa - from a demand perspective, the year has started well across most areas of our business .Smurfit Kappa - recently announced paper price increases should translate with the customary time lag into higher box prices.

Smurfit Kappa announces launch of note offering

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc : Announces an offering by one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries of €500 million of euro denominated senior notes due 2024. . Intends to use the proceeds from the offering to repay existing indebtedness . Obtained commitments to increase the revolving facility under its senior facilities agreement by up to €220 million .Notes are being offered in a private placement and there will be no public offering of the notes.

INTERVIEW-Smurfit Kappa CEO expects lower fx hit in H2

Smurfit Kappa : Smurfit Kappa CEO says does not think H2 fx hit will be quite as high as 20 mln eur in H1, Brexit will cost 10 mln pre-potential offsetting from price increases . Smurfit Kappa CEO says where FY earnings growth exactly lands difficult to predict, not forecasting specific number Further company coverage: [SKG.I] (Reporting By Padraic Halpin) ((Padraic.Halpin@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Smurfit Kappa Q2 earnings, interim dividend up 10 pct y/y,

Smurfit Kappa : Q2 EBITDA up 10 percent y/y to 312 million euros, improved EBITDA margin of 15.3 percent . H1 group corrugated packaging growth of 5 percent through solid organic volume growth . Interim dividend increased by 10 percent to 22 euro cents per share . Expects to have a good year with earnings growth for 2016 . Outlook against backdrop of higher than expected input costs, currency volatility and greater degree of macroeconomic risk Further company coverage: [SKG.I] (Reporting By Padraic Halpin) ((Padraic.Halpin@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Smurfit Kappa Group says Q1 revenue up 2 pct

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc : Group corrugated packaging growth including acquisitions of 5 pct with solid underlying volume growth . Capital investment programme of over eur 450 million per annum supports our objective . EBITDA increased by 6 pct in Q1, from eur 266 million in 2015 to eur 281 million in 2016 . Growth of 6 pct in pre-exceptional ebitda with improved margin at 14 pct . Assuming broad industry conditions prevail, we expect good earnings growth in 2016 . Revenue in Q1 of eur 2,001 million was 2 pct up .Basic EPS for Q1 at 38.8 cent was 26 pct higher.