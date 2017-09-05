Skipper Ltd (SKIP.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Skipper June-qtr profit rises

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Skipper Ltd :June quarter profit 159.8 million rupees versus profit of 105.4 million rupees year ago.June quarter total revenue 4.33 billion rupees versus 3.11 billion rupees year ago.

Skipper March-qtr profit rises

May 15 (Reuters) - Skipper Ltd :March quarter net profit 527.9 million rupees versus 361.2 million rupees year ago.March quarter total revenue 5.85 billion rupees versus 5.31 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 1.55 rupees per share.

Skipper Ltd gets contracts worth about 4.05 bln rupees

Skipper Ltd : Says secured contracts worth rs.405 crores approx . Says company has secured contracts for supply of transmission towers to projects of Power Grid Corp .Skipper ltd -secured contracts for supply of transmission towers to projects of Transmission Corp Of Telengana ,Power Transmission Corp Of Uttrakhand.

Skipper Ltd Dec-qtr profit rises

Skipper Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 223.5 million rupees versus 187 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 4.30 billion rupees versus 3.62 billion rupees year ago.

Skipper June-qtr profit rises

Skipper Ltd : June-quarter net profit 137.2 million rupees versus 100.2 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 2.83 billion rupees versus 2.34 billion rupees last year .

Skipper Ltd secures new orders

Skipper Ltd:"Says that it has received new orders worth about 5 bln Indian rupees in its Engineering and Infrastructure business segment.Says orders received are both from national and international customers.