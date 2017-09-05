Edition:
Skipper Ltd (SKIP.NS)

SKIP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

214.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.85 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
Rs213.80
Open
Rs216.90
Day's High
Rs216.90
Day's Low
Rs213.00
Volume
50,542
Avg. Vol
111,150
52-wk High
Rs239.70
52-wk Low
Rs126.15

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Skipper June-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 5 Sep 2017 04:12am EDT 

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Skipper Ltd :June quarter profit 159.8 million rupees versus profit of 105.4 million rupees year ago.June quarter total revenue 4.33 billion rupees versus 3.11 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Skipper March-qtr profit rises
Monday, 15 May 2017 06:05am EDT 

May 15 (Reuters) - Skipper Ltd :March quarter net profit 527.9 million rupees versus 361.2 million rupees year ago.March quarter total revenue 5.85 billion rupees versus 5.31 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 1.55 rupees per share.  Full Article

Skipper Ltd gets contracts worth about 4.05 bln rupees
Friday, 24 Mar 2017 12:52am EDT 

Skipper Ltd : Says secured contracts worth rs.405 crores approx . Says company has secured contracts for supply of transmission towers to projects of Power Grid Corp .Skipper ltd -secured contracts for supply of transmission towers to projects of Transmission Corp Of Telengana ,Power Transmission Corp Of Uttrakhand.  Full Article

Skipper Ltd Dec-qtr profit rises
Wednesday, 8 Feb 2017 04:20am EST 

Skipper Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 223.5 million rupees versus 187 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 4.30 billion rupees versus 3.62 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Skipper June-qtr profit rises
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 03:44am EDT 

Skipper Ltd : June-quarter net profit 137.2 million rupees versus 100.2 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 2.83 billion rupees versus 2.34 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Skipper Ltd secures new orders
Friday, 12 Feb 2016 01:52am EST 

Skipper Ltd:"Says that it has received new orders worth about 5 bln Indian rupees in its Engineering and Infrastructure business segment.Says orders received are both from national and international customers.  Full Article

