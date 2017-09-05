Skipper Ltd (SKIP.NS)
214.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs0.85 (+0.40%)
Rs213.80
Rs216.90
Rs216.90
Rs213.00
50,542
111,150
Rs239.70
Rs126.15
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Skipper June-qtr profit rises
Sept 5 (Reuters) - Skipper Ltd
Skipper March-qtr profit rises
May 15 (Reuters) - Skipper Ltd
Skipper Ltd gets contracts worth about 4.05 bln rupees
Skipper Ltd
Skipper Ltd Dec-qtr profit rises
Skipper Ltd
Skipper June-qtr profit rises
Skipper Ltd
Skipper Ltd secures new orders
Skipper Ltd:"Says that it has received new orders worth about 5 bln Indian rupees in its Engineering and Infrastructure business segment.Says orders received are both from national and international customers. Full Article