Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Co SAE (SKPC.CA)

Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals H1 profit rises

Aug 3 (Reuters) - SIDI KERIR PETROCHEMICALS CO :H1 NET PROFIT EGP 607 MILLION VERSUS EGP 410 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 SALES EGP 2.61 BILLION VERSUS EGP 1.36 BILLION YEAR AGO.

Egypt's Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals appoints Mohamed Aly Abbady as Chairman

July 19 (Reuters) - Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals ::.

Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Q1 profit falls

May 11 (Reuters) - Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Co :Q1 net profit after tax EGP 214 million versus EGP 217 million year ago.Q1 revenue EGP 1.13 billion versus EGP 629 million year ago.

Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals shareholders approve incresae in FY dividend

Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Co Sae : Shareholders approve incresae in FY dividend to EGP 1.60 per share from EGP 1.40 per share proposed earlier Source: (http://bit.ly/2ocrNB0) Further company coverage: [SKPC.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Egypt's Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals board approves FY cash dividend

Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Co : Board approves cash dividend of EGP 1.40 per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2n5rabv) Further company coverage: [SKPC.CA] (((Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; ))) ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals FY profit rises

Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Co : FY net profit EGP 1.43 billion versus EGP 842.4 million year ago . FY revenue EGP 3.42 billion versus EGP 2.79 billion year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2nrpJ5p) Further company coverage: [SKPC.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).