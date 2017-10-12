Sky PLC (SKYB.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sky ind director Gilbert "pretty confident" events at Fox News won't affect CMA review

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Sky :Independent director Martin Gilbert "pretty confident" events at Fox News << >> won't affect CMA review of Fox-Sky deal - AGM.

Fox responds to CMA statement over Sky deal‍​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC :‍​:21ST CENTURY FOX RESPONDS TO CMA ISSUES STATEMENT."LOOK FORWARD TO CMA PROCESS AND ENGAGING IN A THOROUGH AND CONSTRUCTIVE REVIEW"​.

UK's CMA to examine how Fox/Sky deal would impact "media plurality and broadcasting standards in UK"

Oct 10 (Reuters) - UK's CMA::Set out more detail about what it intends to examine in its investigation into proposed takeover of sky plc by 21 st century fox​.Will now examine how deal would impact "media plurality and broadcasting standards in uk​".Required to report to secretary of state with its recommendations within six months of opening investigation​.

Regulatory process of 21st Century Fox-Sky Plc deal could slip into Q3 2018, CS says

Sept 21 (Reuters) - TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX :CREDIT SUISSE SAYS PROBABILITY OF SKY DEAL BEING BLOCKED BY UK'S CMA HIGHER THAN MOST INVESTORS THINK, AT 30-40 PERCENT.CREDIT SUISSE SAYS REGULATORY PROCESS OF DEAL COULD SLIP INTO Q3 2018.CREDIT SUISSE SAYS IF DEAL GOES THROUGH, SHAREHOLDERS WILL BENEFIT FROM EARNINGS/FCF ACCRETION IN 2018 FROM CONSOLIDATING SKY.CREDIT SUISSE SAYS IF SKY DEAL DOES NOT GO THROUGH, SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD EXPECT TO SEE UP TO $5 BILLION SHARE BUYBACK.

Twenty-First Century Fox says to engage with CMA on Sky deal

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc :21CF RESPONSE TO UK SOS FINAL DECISION TO REFER.‍LOOK FORWARD TO ENGAGING "CONSTRUCTIVELY" WITH CMA AND "HOPE THAT FINDINGS OF THIS PROCESS WILL BE RESPECTED BY SECRETARY OF STATE"​.NOTES STATEMENT BY SECRETARY OF STATE FOR DIGITAL, CULTURE, MEDIA AND SPORT THAT SHE INTENDS TO REFER COMBINATION OF CO, SKY PLC TO CMA.ANTICIPATE THAT TRANSACTION WILL CLOSE BY JUNE 30, 2018.

Sky says notes UK DCMS Secretary of State's announcement

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sky Plc ::SKY PLC - RESPONSE TO SECRETARY OF STATE'S ANNOUNCEMENT.‍NOTES TODAY'S ANNOUNCEMENT BY SECRETARY OF STATE FOR DIGITAL, CULTURE, MEDIA AND ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SKY BY 21ST CENTURY FOX, INC​.SKY PLC - NOTE SWIFT DECISION TO NOW REFER THIS TO CMA AND WILL CONTINUE TO ENGAGE CONSTRUCTIVELY IN THIS PROCESS.

UK's DCMS confirms Sky,Fox merger to be referred to CMA

Sept 14 (Reuters) - UK's Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS)::UK'S DCMS - CULTURE SECRETARY CONFIRMS MERGER TO BE REFERRED TO COMPETITION AND MARKETS AUTHORITY (CMA).UK'S DCMS - SECRETARY SAYS WILL ISSUE AND PUBLISH MY FORMAL REFERRAL DECISION ON THE SKY/FOX DEAL IN THE COMING DAYS.UK'S DCMS - RECEIVED LETTERS FROM PARTIES CONFIRMING THAT WHILE THEY DISAGREE WITH DECISION, THEY WOULD NOT BE MAKING SUBSTANTIVE REPRESENTATIONS IN RELATION TO IT.

Fox response to statement by UK's Secretary Of State for DCMS

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Twenty-first Century Fox Inc ::TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX - RESPONSE TO STATEMENT BY UK'S SECRETARY OF STATE FOR DIGITAL, CULTURE, MEDIA AND SPORT IN RESPECT OF 21ST CENTURY FOX'S CASH OFFER FOR SKY PLC.TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX - NOTES TODAY'S STATEMENT BY SECRETARY OF STATE FOR DCMS THAT SHE STILL INTENDS TO REFER 21CF'S PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SKY TO CMA FOR FURTHER REVIEW.DISAPPOINTED THAT SECRETARY OF STATE HAS CHOSEN NOT TO FOLLOW UNEQUIVOCAL ADVICE OF INDEPENDENT REGULATOR OFCOM.HAS ENGAGED WITH REGULATORY PROCESS RELATING TO THIS TRANSACTION SINCE OUTSET AND WILL CONTINUE TO DO SO."SURPRISED THAT AFTER INDEPENDENT REGULATORY SCRUTINY AND ADVICE, AND OVER FOUR MONTHS TO EXAMINE CASE, SECRETARY OF STATE IS STILL UNABLE TO FORM AN OPINION"."URGE SECRETARY OF STATE TO TAKE A FINAL DECISION QUICKLY"."LOOK FORWARD TO ENGAGING WITH CMA ON THEIR IN-DEPTH REVIEW AS SOON AS POSSIBLE".ANTICIPATE THAT TRANSACTION WILL CLOSE BY JUNE 30, 2018.

Sky response to Secretary Of State's announcement on proposed acquisition

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Sky Plc ::RESPONSE TO SECRETARY OF STATE'S ANNOUNCEMENT ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION."NOTES TODAY'S ANNOUNCEMENT BY SECRETARY OF STATE FOR DIGITAL, CULTURE, MEDIA AND SPORT ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SKY BY 21 ST CENTURY FOX, INC".SKY - "DISAPPOINTED BY THIS FURTHER DELAY AND THAT SECRETARY OF STATE IS NOW MINDED TO REFER PROPOSED ACQUISITION TO CMA IN RELATION TO BROADCASTING STANDARDS DESPITE OFCOM"."WILL CONTINUE TO ENGAGE WITH PROCESS AS SECRETARY OF STATE REACHES HER FINAL DECISION".

Fox says "disappointed" with lack of government decision on Sky deal

July 20 (Reuters) - Twenty-first Century Fox Inc ::Welcomed recent statement by secretary of state that "Ofcom is unequivocal" regarding 21CF's genuine commitment to broadcasting standards.In respect of media plurality public interest consideration, we have proposed comprehensive undertakings to address points raised by Ofcom."Disappointed" that secretary of state remains minded to refer on plurality."We would urge secretary of state to complete regulatory process expeditiously".